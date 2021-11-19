HAMMOND -- On a night when he became Southeastern Louisiana University’s career leader in several categories, that wasn’t what was on Cole Kelley’s mind following the Lions’ loss to Nicholls State in the River Bell Classic at Strawberry Stadium.
It was more about what the Lions missed out on after Mateo Rengifo’s 44-yard field goal attempt to tie the game went wide left, leaving five seconds on the clock and sealing a 45-42 win for the Colonels on Thursday at Strawberry Stadium, marking the fourth straight time the road team has won in the series.
Kelley, however, shouldered the burden of the loss after going 36-for-47 for 385 yards and three touchdowns passing while rushing for 49 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while finishing the regular season as Southeastern’s single-season and career record holder in rushing touchdowns (33 – career, 16 - season), total touchdowns scored (35/16), passing yards (7,860/4,382), passing touchdowns (66/38), touchdowns responsible for (101/54) and total offense (8,561/4,824).
“This year, we’ve had our own destiny in our hands the entire time,” Kelley said after the Lions (8-3, 6-2) were unable to clinch a share of the Southland Conference title and now must wait until Sunday’s selection show to learn their postseason fate. “As much as I do love this team, I would do anything for any one of these guys. I really mean that, and they know that. We’ve let opportunities slip away, and that falls on me because I’m the leader of our team. Right now, I’m heartbroken because of it. I feel like I haven’t done my job. It’s not in our hands any more, so just pray to God that we may get another chance to play football again with these guys. I really hope to God this is not the last time I get to play with these group of guys.”
Southeastern’s final drive was set up after the Lions forced a punt after Alexis Ramos sacked Kohen Granier on third down and took over at their own 35 with 32 seconds left and no timeouts.
Kelley hit Austin Mitchell on a 34-yard pass to the Nicholls 31, then sandwiched a 4-yard completion to Taron Jones around a pair of incompletions, paving the way for Rengifo’s field goal attempt, a line drive that went wide left.
“That was a hell of a game,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said after his team was outscored 17-0 in the third quarter. “That’s how you expect these games to end between these two teams. That’s why it’s such a great rivalry. Give Coach (Tim) Rebowe and his team credit coming in here and doing what they did. I give them a bunch of credit for that. They had a great scheme on both sides of the ball, and they executed well and we didn’t.
“For me, their ability to run the ball at us at will is unacceptable, schematically and the lack of physicality up front,” Scelfo continued. “That was terrible. For our offense to get shut out in the third quarter, I thought was a big turning, but when you look at the positive. For us to be able to come back like that in the fourth quarter and give us a chance, it tells you the greatness we have on our football team.”
“That was a hell of a deal to go all the way down the field like we did and have chance to kick a field like we did and have a chance to kick a field goal. I thought offensively, we executed well,” Scelfo said of the final drive.
While the finish came down to the wire, the Colonels took control in the third quarter after the Lions led 28-21 at halftime.
The Colonels (6-5, 5-3) tied the score at 28-28 on Kohen Granier’s 3-yard keeper, which was set up by a 44-yard pass from Granier to KJ Franklin to the SLU 6, followed by a personal foul on the Lions.
After a SLU punt, the Lions’ Donniel Ward-Magee intercepted Granier, but the play was wiped out by a pass interference call on the Lions.
Collin Guggenheim carried five times for 39 yards on the drive, setting up Gavin Lasseigne’s 43- yard field goal, giving the Colonels a 31-28 lead with 6:14 to play in the third quarter.
Guggenheim finished with 266 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries as the Colonels rushed for 292 yards while outgaining the Lions 556 to 496 in total offense.
“We talk about being physical,” Scelfo said. “We were not physical. They out physicalled us tonight. We got beat up at the line of scrimmage. Whether it be the front four, the linebackers or the secondary support guys, we didn’t get it. Those guys were running down the field and not being touched for 10, 12 yards, so there’s something else going on there. We’ve really got to research that and find out.”
Nicholls’ Tyler Morton recovered a fumble by Gage Larvadain on the ensuing kickoff, setting the Colonels up at the SLU 17. That led to Granier’s 1 yard touchdown run and a 38 28 lead for the Colonels.
“They really couldn’t stop us,” Kelley said. “They only time we stopped, we stopped ourselves. Not to take anything away from them. I thought they came out and played hard and stuff, but I guess they just wanted it more, man. I don’t know. I felt like we were the better team.”
The Lions turned the ball over on downs at the Nicholls 44 on their next drive when Jarius Monroe stopped Austin Mitchell a yard short of a first down on fourth and four after Mitchell caught a pass from Kelley.
“We need to go score,” Scelfo said. “We get the ball on offense, we should go score. We should do everything. We should do everything we can to score, and we didn’t get it done. For whatever reason, we just didn’t get it done, and that was indicative of kind of the whole night.”
On the ensuing Nicholls drive, Guggenheim carried three times for 12 yards, and Granier had a 16-yard run to Lion 16, setting up Guggenheim’s 16-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 45-28 lead.
Nicholls held the ball for 11:08 in the third quarter to 3:52 for the Lions.
“Have we gone through a quarter this entire season where we have not scored a point in a quarter?” Kelley asked. “That cannot happen, man.”
The Lions fought back with Kelley hitting Mitchell for 18 yards and Terrell Carter for 27, setting up Kelley’s 1 yard TD run one play later, cutting the lead to 45-35.
Mitchell finished with eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown while going over the 1,000 yard mark for the season. He’s the third player in SLU program history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a career, finishing the regular season with 1,035.
From there, the teams traded punts before Nicholls took over at its own 24 with 9:20 to play. Guggenheim busted a 58-yard run that got the Colonels to the Lion 24, but the Colonels turned the ball over on downs at the SLU 27.
That set up the Lions’ final scoring drive as Kelley went 5-for-5 for 58 yards and had a 15-yard run, setting up his 1-yard run to cut the lead to 45-42 with 3:17 to play.
The Colonels punted on their next drive, setting up the finish, which came after a scoring flurry by both teams to start the game.
It took SLU just six plays to score the game’s first touchdown, with Kelley keeping from three yards out for a 7-0 lead.
Larvadain had two catches for 30 yards on the drive.
Nicholls took over its own 29, where Granier hit Franklin for 53 yards to the SLU 18, setting up Granier’s 7 -yard TD pass to Franklin to knot the score at 7-7.
The Lions answered with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Kelley’s 3-yard TD pass to Nolan Givan for a 14 -7 lead.
Kelley hit Brennon Dingle for 25 yards to the Nicholls 44, kept for a yard on fourth and 1 at the Nicholls 35 and connected with Taron Jones on a 12-yard pass on third and 2 at the Nicholls 4 to keep the drive going.
Nicholls tied the score at 14-14 on Collin Guggenheim’s 45-yard touchdown run.
After a Southeastern punt, Nicholls started the ensuing drive at the SLU 46, where Granier connected with Al’Dontre Davis on a 39-yard pass to the SLU 2, setting up Guggenheim’s touchdown run on the next play, putting the Colonels up 21-14.
The Colonels ran 12 plays for 179 yards in the first quarter, while SLU ran 22 for 178.
SLU tied the score at 21-21 on a 24 -yard touchdown pass from Kelley to Givan, with Mitchell’s 37-yard run to the Nicholls 38 getting the drive started.
After a Nicholls punt, the Lions went 67 yards in seven plays, with Kelley connecting with Mitchell on a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Lions ahead 28-21.
“I would rather win 50 to nothing, but they’re a good offense, and we just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we were given,” Kelley said. “It’s that simple.”
From there, the Colonels put together a 15-play, 73-yard drive that ate 7:14 off the clock, converting on a fourth-and-1 at the Lion 11 along the way. The march, however, came up empty when Sterrling Fisher stopped Guggenheim for no gain on a pass from Lindsey Scott on fourth - and-goal from the SLU 2.
“I just made a football play,” Fisher said. “I knew it was coming. I could kind of see it in my peripheral view and just made that play.”
The ensuing drive resulted in a punt, but the Colonels took over at the SLU 46 after the Lions were called of a personal foul for catch interference. The Colonels drove to the SLU 27, where Lasseigne missed a 44-yard field goal attempt to end the first half.
“They scored 21 in the first quarter, and then we shut them out in the second quarter,” Scelfo said. “We had to prepare for two quarterbacks (Granier and Scott), so there was a lot of different stuff. It does give you some problems because they’re so different. Us playing well defensively there in the second quarter was really promising, and us scoring 28 points and getting up. Going into halftime with a 28-21 lead, it’s not safe in these games. You know that, but the way we played on defense was really good. I was happy about that.”
Granier finished 9-for-21 for 182 yards and a touchdown, while Scott was 8-for-13 for 70 yards. Franklin had five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Davis had seven catches for 93 yards.
In the meantime, the Lions must play the waiting game.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the playoffs,” Scelfo said. “The selection committee will make that decision. We’ll come in here on Sunday. We’ll watch the selection show. If we’re fortunate enough to move on, I’ll be excited about that, and this game will be in the rearview mirror, and if it’s not, it will be a tough ending to a really good football team and a promising season.”
