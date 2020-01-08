COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Not resting on his laurels! After an all-conference season and bowl victory, La. Tech's Reeves Blankenship of Springfield maintains perspective on life while continuing to hone his craft

SPRINGFIELD – There wasn’t a lot of time for Louisiana Tech’s Reeves Blankenship to bask in the glow of his team’s accomplishment.
A day after the Bulldogs secured a 14-0 victory Dec. 26 over the University of Miami in the Independence Bowl, locking up the program’s sixth straight bowl victory and first 10-win season since 1984, Blankenship enjoyed a belated Christmas with his family back in Springfield.
A week later, Blankenship, who completed his sophomore season at Louisiana Tech, was on an airplane bound for Fountain Hills, Ariz, where he spent a whirlwind 48-hour span solely devoted to refining and improving his craft – long snapping.
“There’s no waiting when you’re trying to strive for the NFL,” said the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Blankenship. “There’s no reason to sit back and relax for a month or two when you have teammates pushing you.”
The weekend excursion was a stocking stuffer Blankenship was able to check off his Christmas list. The weekend was filled with plenty of meetings and practice sessions in a place renowned for its championship golf courses, which would have appeared to be more appropriate a week after the completion of a grueling 13-game schedule.
Instead, it was back to work for Blankenship, a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection by Phil Steele’s College Magazine, and some of the nation’s top long snappers who participated in Gary Zauner’s camp, which has been referred to as a “Gateway to the NFL”.
Zauner is a former special teams coordinator in the NFL with Baltimore, Minnesota and Arizona who worked with 25 Pro Bowl specialists over the course of his career.
“It’s about building that relationship,” said Blankenship, who won the field-goal snap competition. “I’m hoping he (Zauner) sees that it’s not just a guy from LSU, Clemson or Alabama that can be picked up by the NFL. There’s great talent at other Group of 5 schools. They can be anywhere. It doesn’t matter where you are, it’s how you develop.”
Blankenship said one of the nation’s top long snappers a year ago was Chris Wilkerson of Stephen F. Austin, who signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
The odds of reaching an NFL roster are long ones for specialists, particularly long snappers who may garner one or two free-agent contracts a year in a league dominated by veteran snappers, Blankenship said.
Moreover, he said two college long snappers are annually invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl with one or two hopefuls asked to participate in the NFL Combine.
“Being able to see that the Lord has blessed me with this gift, I’m going to exhaust this until I can’t anymore,” Blankenship said. “Coming out of high school this was my life, this is what I did. I was there snapping every day.”
The journey to NFL hopeful began in Ft. Myers, Fla., where as a fifth-grader Blankenship, then a center, added deep snapping to his duties as the then 5-foot-5, 160-pounder believed that would become his best ticket to becoming a starter on the sixth-grade team.
Blankenship’s middle school team ran a spread offense and needed someone capable of delivering a shotgun snap, a quality that earned the sixth-grader a starting berth on the seventh-eighth grade team.
The following summer Blankenship literally sprouted, hitting a nine-inch growth spurt, at least squashing one lifelong concern.
“I thought I would be short and chubby the rest of my life,” he said. “Then I became tall and lanky.”
Along with becoming a resident of Louisiana, where after 12 years in Florida, his family moved and eventually relocated to Springfield, Blankenship eventually became a four-year starter on the offensive line, playing defensive end and handling the team’s long-snapping duties.
He was just getting started on making a name for himself at the latter.
By attending Chris Rubio’s Snapping Camps, Blankenship was committed to truly taking his long snapping skills to another level, but that also came with individual work when no one else was around.
He recalled a story going into his freshman year, learning a chair against a goal post at Springfield High, where Blankenship stepped off 15 yards to represent the distance between the snapper and punter and fired away. To assimilate possible conditions in a game, he dipped footballs in either water or mud.
“If you can hit a goal post, you should be able to hit a person,” he said. “I may shoot it left or right, but I knew there would be easier times because of that. Rubio’s camp also taught me everything I needed to do to get to the next level in college.”
While there was recruiting attention from Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana College, Blankenship ultimately punched his ticket for Ruston with a positive audition in front of his eventual head coach.
Louisiana Tech, like some state schools, conducted satellite camps where head coach Skip Holtz and special teams coach Joe Sloan were on hand to take a look at that day’s hopefuls who had worked out under their watchful eyes at Denham Springs High School.
Blankenship was the only long snapper on hand as the camp’s format unfolded, and by the end of the day was asked to snap in front of Holtz.
Holtz stood over Blankenship, peppering him with, ‘What if a big 300-pound lineman’s standing over you. What are you going to do’?
“That was snap after snap,” Blankenship said. “I was told I was going to have eight snaps and I ended up snapping for 30 minutes.”
Holtz admitted to Blankenship that had he not offered and gotten a commitment from a junior college long snapper a week earlier, he would have offered him on the spot. The Bulldogs' coach was still hopeful of having him a part of the program as a preferred walk-on.
As fate would have it, the player in question never made it to Ruston and Blankenship, who walked on for a year, redshirted his freshman year and was placed on scholarship the following spring.
He’s been a fixture ever since.
Blankenship’s started in all 26 game during his career, and he’s proud of the fact the Bulldogs haven’t had a kick blocked during his time.
He was an honorable mention All-Conference USA (he was selected to the league’s All-Freshman team) before being elevated by the league’s coaches this past season to second team all-conference – the lone underclassman on the team.
Blankenship handled 131 snaps this year, which was capped by a heavy workload in the Independence Bowl where La. Tech punted nine times and kicked two extra points.
In addition to the help he received from Bulldogs’ first-year special teams coach Dennis Smith, who helped Blankenship average between .74-.75 seconds on snaps to the punter (down from .85 the previous season), Blankenship’s also sought out the virtual help of Kyle Stelter of Special Teams University.
Blankenship explained Stelter’s been another valuable resource during his development in college. He began subscribing to his services (which are available in three, six or eight-month intervals) during his redshirt freshman year, submitting weekly clips of his snapping for feedback.
“Obviously, we’re not perfect, but he can help you strive for that,” Blankenship said of Stelter. “Maybe my follow-through’s a little off. Maybe my left hand’s coming off a little before my right. He has drills that are tailored to you that I may need to work on.”
Blankenship’s ambition is certain; one he’s hopeful would land him one of 32 jobs as a long snapper in the NFL. It’s also a pursuit that won’t totally consume his life, one that’s already gained clarity with a May 9 wedding to Baylee Wright and graduation next winter quarter.
He would also love to explore a career in college athletics, perhaps as an athletic director, with back-up plans to either teach or coach if none of the aforementioned options pan out.
“My goal is, if it’s the Lord’s plan, is to go off to the NFL. I’ll do that, Blankenship said. “That’s the talent and gift I’ve been given. I’ve put a lot of my life into it, but it’s not my life. It doesn’t define who I am. If it doesn’t happen that way and something happens, that’s OK.”
