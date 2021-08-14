HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its first full week of preseason practice on Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
While the first week of practice has seen fierce competition between the Lion offense and defense, one side of the ball had a clear advantage on Saturday.
“Our offense really got rolling today,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “Our execution was precise and we limited mental mistakes. When we’re able to do those things, we have the chance to produce at a high level. Our defense has performed well overall this fall, but their energy level wasn’t where it needs to be today.”
The Lions worked on specific late-game situations during Saturday’s practice and also benefited from the presence of a Southland Conference officiating crew.
“We gained some valuable experience working on specific situations today,” Scelfo said. “We were also thankful to have the officials join us again for practice. It’s a valuable tool for both our players and coaches to receive rules interpretations before our season starts.”
SLU will return to the practice field on Monday at 9 a.m. Southeastern will open the season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.
