HAMMOND – It’s been anything but a slow offseason for the Southeastern Louisiana football program, and that’s just the way coach Frank Scelfo wants it.
“At this time last year, I wasn’t even here,” Scelfo said of his introduction as Ron Roberts’ successor on Jan. 30 of last year.
“This is what Year Two is supposed to look like. You’re supposed to be a little further ahead because you’ve had the transition take place the year prior. Now we know the players. Players know us. Expectations are different, so all of those things will flow smoother.”
Southeastern has had a number of staff changes since the beginning of the new year and added four new players for the spring semester, which got under way Wednesday.
A total of seven new players (three of whom signed in December) are on campus, including quarterback Cole Kelley, a Lafayette native who transferred in from Arkansas.
Kelley’s arrival in Hammond may have been indirectly spurred on by Lorenzo Nunez, who started nine games at quarterback for the Lions in 2017. Nunez will shift to receiver full time this season after playing quarterback, receiver and running back last season.
“I think that tells you so much about the guy,” Scelfo said of Nunez. “His future to play at the next level is at wide receiver, but he also realizes that the most help that he can give our team is to go full speed, full bore at the wide receiver position to really become good at it. For us, we look at it as a guy who’s coming in as a signee almost at that spot because he’s such a talented player.
“That helped us shape the philosophy of ‘Let’s go find some more quarterbacks because Lorenzo’s going to full-time to wideout.’ We need to give Chason some competition at the quarterback position, so now Chason’s got one year, Cole Kelley’s got two and (December signee) Mason Schucker’s got three, so now we’ve got those guys stair-stepped through program, so you feel a whole lot better now from a depth standpoint at that spot.”
Southeastern also added receiver Anthony Spurlock (6-1, 160), who signed with Western Kentucky out of Edna Karr in New Orleans. Spurlock redshirted last season and will have four years of eligibility.
“He just decided that that wasn’t an area of the country that he wanted to go to, so he wanted to come back home, and we were an opportunity for him,” Scelfo said. “I think he’s going to be able to come in and contribute immediately. When you look at our receivers group, and then you add him and Lorenzo full time, I think what you’ve done, is you’ve done a better job at that position. We’ve got some more depth there, and we’ll probably sign one more on the signing date in February.”
Scelfo also expects tight end Matt DeBlasio, who caught 13 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown last season at Nassau Community College, to complement senior Brensen Schwebel, an All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana performer last season.
DeBlasio’s arrival also helps build depth at tight end after Hayden Hagler signed in December.
“With Bransen, we needed somebody else there, so Matt DeBlasio is going to be able to do that,” Scelfo said. “He doesn’t have the physical skills that Bransen has, but he catches the ball well, run after catch, he’s really good at. He’s just got to get a little bit bigger, but he’s going to be here all spring long, which is great.”
Offensive lineman Jalen Bell, who was a second-team NJCAA All-American as a sophomore at Copiah-Lincoln last season, rounds out SLU’s four newest signees.
“(Bell) coming in this spring is good, but we just didn’t want to take anybody,” Scelfo said. “We wanted to take guys who we felt like could come in and contribute right away. Signing Brockhim Wicks (in December), he’s more of an inside guy, and then Jalen can play either guard or tackle, so we’ll work him at both spots this spring to help us provide depth or even become a starter at one of those two spots.”
Scelfo said the Lions have three or four more roster spots available and will be looking to add players on the offensive and defensive lines, linebacker and safety during the February signing period.
“We want to take the best available players,” Scelfo said. “There’s been a lot of people that are interested in coming here, but we feel like at certain spots, we don’t want to take another (player) just to take a guy. We want to be able to pick and choose, so now we’re down to the end. We’ve probably got three or four spots left, so we want to make sure we pick and choose the right ones at the right positions.”
While new players are coming in, Scelfo said quarterback Bryon Walker, running back Delmonte Hall and tight end Dalton Brabham are no longer with the program.
Southeastern has also experienced turnover in its coaching staff with defensive coordinator Louie Cioffi leaving to join the staff of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. Also, longtime SLU offensive line coach Travis Mikel took a job at Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond, while defensive line coach Brandon Lacy, who was with the Lions for 10 seasons, is no longer on staff.
“We didn’t want him to leave,” Scelfo said of Mikel. “He felt like that was the best thing for his family to spend more time with his kids, things like that. I would have loved for him to have stayed.
“Brandon, I think philosophically, it was probably better on both sides because he’s been here so long, for him to pursue other opportunities and go to another place," Scelfo said. "It’s not a matter of ‘Well, I’ve got to go get more money somewhere else, or we don’t pay enough money.’ It’s just the nature of the beast. That’s what this profession is about. Coaches change and make moves all the time.”
Scelfo hired former McNeese State head coach Lance Guidry as the team’s new defensive coordinator, while Raymond Monica, who most recently served as head coach at Division II Arkansas Tech, is the Lions’ assistant head coach\defensive line coach.
“He’s got great relationships all over the country, but he’s from right here,” Scelfo said of Monica. “He’s so excited right now because he’s able to eat fried shrimp and oysters and boudin balls and crawfish and everything else. It’s coming home. He hasn’t lost his accent or anything.”
Scelfo said bringing Guidry aboard was a no-brainer.
“His defenses at McNeese are the best in the conference,” Scelfo said. “Anybody can say whatever they want. He’s turned out great numbers year in and year out, either as a coordinator or as a head coach. He knows this conference better than anybody. To get two guys like that on your staff, that’s obviously an upgrade, and then with the Louisiana ties, it makes it even better. For me, it’s a great thing. I’m excited about it.”
The Lions still have an opening for an offensive line coach, which Scelfo said will be filled soon.
“You’ve got to find somebody who’s right, not only for the team, but for the staff room,” Scelfo said. “There’s some criteria. I want somebody with Louisiana ties, have some kind of tie to this state that understands the passion in this state, that understands playing in this state, that understands our state. I think that’s important for me.”
The staff is now in the process of evaluating schemes on both sides of the ball.
“We’re meeting every day,” Scelfo said. “We go on the road recruiting a little bit, then we come back in and we do football. We’re meeting right now going over personnel, what personnel fits … We want to play to the strengths of our personnel, not just say ‘We’re going to do this because this is what I do.’
“Will there be some changes? Yeah. There always are. There’s going to be some wrinkles. (Offensive coordinator) Greg (Stevens) is going to stay here, but he’s pursuing other things on offense. We’ll make some changes on that side of the ball too, but don’t make changes for the sake of making changes. Make changes because you think it makes you better.”
Southeastern begins spring practice March 12 with the team’s annual spring game set for April 13 at 2 p.m.
“We feel like we’ve got a good plan,” Scelfo said. “We need to execute better. We need to do a better job taking care of the football, and then our penalties. We’re addressing all of those. It’s the same things that we’ve done. We just want to do it better. We want to be more efficient scoring touchdowns, not kicking as many field goals.”
