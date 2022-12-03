BIRMINGHAM – Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon rushed for a game-winning 10-yard touchdown in the first overtime, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs outlasted No. 17 Southeastern, 48-42, in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon in Seibert Stadium.
Southeastern (9-4) rallied from a 42-28 fourth-quarter deficit, but Samford forced a turnover on the Lions’ overtime possession.
Four plays later, Crittendon sent the Bulldogs (11-1) to the quarterfinals to face defending national champion North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.
The Lions finished with 521 total yards – including 348 on the ground. Cephus Johnson III led SLU with 123 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, while Carlos Washington Jr. (nine carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs) and Jessie Britt (12-83, 1 TD) were key contributors on the ground. Gage Larvadain led SLU with eight catches for 94 yards.
Southern Conference Player of the Year and Walter Payton Award candidate Michael Hiers left the game on the first series, but Crittendon was able to lead a Samford attack that finished with 542 total yards. Crittendon completed 26-of-40 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns, while leading the Bulldog rushing attack with 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Samford took the early lead, marching the opening kickoff 75 yards in 10 plays. Crittendon found Judd Cockett from 16 yards out to stake the Bulldogs to a 7-0 lead less than three minutes in to the contest.
SLU answered with a methodical 12-play, 69-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. Washington Jr. took the direct snap and scooted in from eight yards out to tie the score at 7-7 with 6:14 left in the opening quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Samford went for it on fourth-and-short and Darrius Harry led a host of Lions that stopped Crittendon short and gave Southeastern the ball at the Bulldog 34-yard line. Three plays later, Johnson III snuck in from a yard out to put SLU up, 14-7, with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Samford answered to tie the game in the latter part of the opening quarter. A 46-yard pass from Crittendon to Kendall Watson set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jay Stanton to tie the score at 14-14 with 1:46 left in the opening period.
After the teams traded punts, Southeastern moved the ball into Samford territory. The Lions had to settled for a 33-yard field goal attempt. SLU tried a fake, but Nick Kovacs was stopped short to give the Bulldogs the ball back at their own 12-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.
Samford took advantage of the switch in momentum to retake the lead. The Bulldogs marched 88 yards on 12 plays. Crittendon found Watson from 10 yards out to put the hosts up, 21-14, with 3:23 left in the second quarter.
Southeastern moved deep into Bulldog territory late in the second quarter. However, Tre Henry picked off Johnson III in the end zone to end the SLU threat and keep the Samford seven-point lead at the break.
Southeastern went three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter and Samford quickly extended its lead. A 48-yard touchdowns pass from Crittendon to Cockett put the Bulldogs up, 28-14, with 12:40 remaining in the third quarter.
The Lions cut the lead in half on the ensuing possession, moving 75 yards on eight plays. Johnson III broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run to pull Southeastern within, 28-21, with 8:35 remaining in the third quarter.
On the next play from scrimmage, Bryce Cage stripped Crittendon and Tainano Gaulua pounced on the loose ball at the Samford 22-yard line. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Johnson III bulled in to tie the score at 28-28 with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
After the teams traded punts, Samford took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Jaylan Thomas got free for a 25-yard touchdown pass from Crittendon to give the Bulldogs a 35-28 lead.
After another Lion punt, Samford extended the lead. Stanton scored from 2 yards out to pad the cushion to 42-28 with 10:36 left.
Southeastern answered back to pull back within one score. Washington Jr. scored from 8 yards out to cut the Bulldog advantage to 42-35 with 8:26 remaining.
The teams traded punts until Southeastern took back over at its own 11-yard line with 2:40 remaining. Johnson III found Larvadain on a 44-yard bomb to set SLU up in the red zone. Three plays later, Britt bulled in from 2 yards out to force overtime.
Samford won the toss heading into the extra period and the Lions went on offense first. Johnson III looked like he was heading in for a go-ahead touchdown, but Hassan Johnson knocked the ball out of the SLU quarterback’s hands and off the pylon and the fumble was ruled a touchback. Four plays later, Crittendon walked in for the game-winning score.
The Lions advanced to the second round of the playoff for the third time in the past four years and won the third Southland Conference championship in school history. Of SLU’s league-high 13 All-SLC selections, 11 will return to Hammond.
SAMFORD 48, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 42, OT
SLU – 14 0 14 14 0 – 42 (9-4)
SAM – 14 7 7 14 6 – 48 (11-1)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
SAM – Cockett 16 pass from Crittendon (Williams kick), 12:19
SLU – Washington Jr. 8 run (Callaghan kick), 6:14
SLU – Johnson III 1 run (Callaghan kick), 4:22
SAM – Stanton 1 run (Williams kick), 1:46
2nd Quarter
SAM – Watson 10 pass from Crittendon (Williams kick), 3:23
3rd Quarter
SAM – Cockett 48 pass from Crittendon (Williams kick), 12:40
SLU – Johnson III 26 run (Callaghan kick), 8:35
SLU – Johnson III 1 run (Callaghan kick), 5:01
4th Quarter
SAM – Thomas 25 pass from Crittendon (Williams kick), 14:54
SAM – Stanton 2 run (Williams kick), 10:36
SLU – Washington Jr. 2 run (Callaghan kick), 8:26
SLU – Britt 2 run (Callaghan kick), 0:37
Overtime
SAM – Crittendon 10 run
SLU SAM
FIRST DOWNS 24 31
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 49-348 43-201
PASSING YDS (NET) 173 341
Passes Att-Comp-Int 30-19-1 43-28-0
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 79-521 86-542
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 4-95 2-37
Punt Returns-Yards 1-0 2-(-3)
Interception Returns-Yards 0-0 1-0
Punts (Number-Avg) 5-46.6 4-40.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-54 5-34
Possession Time. 35:19 24:41
Third-Down Conversions 6-of-14 8-of-16
Fourth-Down Conversions 2-of-3 2-of-4
Red Zone Scores-Chances 5-8 5-5
RUSHING: SLU – Johnson III 15-123, Washington Jr. 9-88, Britt 12-83, Graham Jr. 4-19, McClendon 4-14, Lewis 1-9, Sharp 1-6, Kovacs 1-4, Larvadain 2-2. Totals 49-348. SAM – Crittendon 20-94, Stanton 19-56, Thomas 6-40, Tran-Reno 1-11. Totals – 43-201.
PASSING: SLU – Johnson III 19-30-1-173-0. Totals 19-30-1-173-0. SAM – Crittendon 26-40-0-314-4, Hiers 2-3-0-27-0. Totals – 28-43-0-341-4.
RECEIVING: SLU – Larvadain 8-94, Massey 4-32, Britt 4-22, Spurlock 1-10, Lewis 1-9, Carter 1-6. Totals 19-173. SAM – Smith 8-59, Watson 7-110, Cockett 4-90, Rias 3-31, Stanton 3-21, Thomas 2-26, Tran-Reno 1-4. Totals – 28-341.
A – 4,587.
