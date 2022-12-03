SLU-Samford football Cephus Johnson III

Samford safety Ty Hardimon tackles Southeastern quarterback Cephus Johnson III in the first half of the second round NCAA FCS playoff game Saturday at F. Page Seibert Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. 

 Randy Bergeron | SLU Sports Information

BIRMINGHAM – Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon rushed for a game-winning 10-yard touchdown in the first overtime, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs outlasted No. 17 Southeastern, 48-42, in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon in Seibert Stadium.

Southeastern (9-4) rallied from a 42-28 fourth-quarter deficit, but Samford forced a turnover on the Lions’ overtime possession.

