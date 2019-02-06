HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana signed two players Wednesday with the additions of wide receiver Ed Magee of Kentwood and linebacker Dominic Lamm of Holy Cross High School, second-year coach Frank Scelfo announced.
The addition of Magee (6-foot-1, 180) and Lamm (6-1, 235) brought the Southeastern signing class total to 29. The Lions signed 23 players in December, while quarterback Cole Kelley, offensive lineman Jalen Bell, wide receiver Anthony Spurlock and tight end Matt DeBlaiso were mid-year additions that enrolled last month.
Scelfo was pleased with the last two additions.
“Dominic brings physicality and athleticism to our defense and we think he’s versatile enough to play inside or outside for us,” he said. “Ed’s a talented player coming from a state championship program that has been productive throughout his high school career.”
Scelfo reached his stated goal of building his recruiting class with players from Louisiana, something that was evident by getting 23 of his 29 signees from inside his state's borders. Among that group was Denham Springs outside linebacker/strong safety Davion Nassri, who signed in December.
Scelfo, who was hired just over a week before the February signing day a year ago, was pleased how his first full recruiting season panned out.
“This was the first class here I’ve had the chance to evaluate all the way through the process,” he said. “We were able to sign a large class to improve our depth and with the majority of them being high school players, also build a foundation for the future. We addressed our needs, especially on defense at linebacker and in the secondary. We’ll be asking some of our freshman to contribute right away and we’re excited to see who is able to step up this fall.”
Southeastern opens spring practice on March 12 with the Annual Spring Game set for April 13 at 2 p.m. as part of Super Lion Saturday.
