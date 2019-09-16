HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team’s effort against Ole Miss may have turned some heads, but Lions coach Frank Scelfo isn’t getting caught up in that.
All he knows is the No. 21/23 Lions open Southland Conference play hosting Lamar at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We have some standards, we have expectations, and we’ve got to live up to them,” Scelfo said Monday during his weekly media luncheon at Strawberry Stadium. “We owe each other that in the locker room to live up to the expectations that we’re setting for ourselves. I don’t know if it’s getting anybody’s attention. I don’t know about that. I know that if we do what we’re supposed to do … and do them the right way, then we’ve got a chance to win on Saturday, and that’s all I care about.”
Scelfo said his biggest issue in the 40-29 loss to Ole Miss came from the Lions’ mistakes, but that doesn’t mean he was completely displeased after SLU trailed 34-29 late in the third quarter before the Rebels' Luke Logan kicked a pair of fourth-quarter field goals for the final margin.
“I was really happy with the way we competed during the game,” Scelfo said. “We had some opportunities (after) falling behind maybe to throw the towel in. We didn’t, and that’s the part that I’m really excited about with this team moving forward – how they want to compete for 60 minutes and not just go out there and play and get theirs. I’m really encouraged … by the fact that we competed against a good football in a hostile environment and held our own.”
Southeastern finished with 375 yards of total offense (66 rushing and 309 passing) with Marcus Cooper and Devonte Williams each running for touchdowns as the Lions trailed 20-17 at halftime.
“I thought our ability to maintain a semblance of control on the line of scrimmage at times was good,” Scelfo said. “We would have liked to have run it better, but we were effective running it on a couple of occasions.”
SLU wasn't without its fault as Scelfo pointed to the team’s four turnovers and some big runs from the Rebels, which came as a result of missed tackles.
“They did a nice job when they broke a couple of runs, we missed a couple of tackles and it ended up being big gains, so we’ve got to (shore) that part up,” Scelfo said.
Lions quarterback Chason Virgil went 29-for-44 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had a fumble the Lions recovered.
“He’s got to do a better job taking care of the football,” Scelfo said. “I thought he moved well in the pocket the other day. I thought he extended a couple of plays, which I was really happy to see. He stepped up, made a couple of throws, especially a fourth-down play, but the interceptions, those are some things, we’ve got to eliminate that from our playbook.”
SLU went 2-for-3 on fourth down conversions while finishing 4-for-4 in red zone opportunities with three touchdowns and one field goal, but Scelfo was critical of the Lions’ effort on special teams, outside of punter Austin Dunlap, who had four punts averaging 47 yards.
Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter after the Lions cut the lead to 6-3.
“We’ve got to do a better job, and we’ve got to do a better job in coverage,” Scelfo said. “Giving up a special teams touchdown like that is tough. It puts our defense in hole. It puts our offense (where) we’ve got to get back on the field, so we’ve got to be able to stay away from that.”
Linebacker shuffle
Alexis Ramos got the start over Zeke Jenkins at weakside linebacker after winning the job during the team’s preparation after the Bethune-Cookman game was canceled.
Ramos finished with a team-leading 11 tackles with half a sack and a tackle for loss.
“He did a nice job,” Scelfo said. “He’s still got some growing to do. By no means is he there, but he got to that point where he was making some plays and started feeling comfortable, so I think you saw that. Zeke’s still a vital part of us. He still played quite a few snaps the other night …”
Scelfo said former Denham Springs High standout Davion Nassri also made the trip to Ole Miss based on his practice effort the past two weeks, helping to give the Lions some depth to a linebacker corps that is still gaining experience.
“He’s another guy that’s going to help create some depth for us,” Scelfo said of Nassri. “I think the linebacker position is starting to shape up, but it’s by no means finalized. We’re going to continue to work those guys, and that could easily change from week to week from a starter to a backup.”
The new style
Southeastern defensive ends Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Josh Carr Jr. turned in solid efforts against Ole Miss, with Berglund registering 10 tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles and Carr picking up seven tackles, half a sack and two tackles for loss.
Adeyemi-Berglund earned co-Defensive Player of the Week honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association along with cornerback Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech.
Scelfo said a lot of that has to do with the approach of SLU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and defensive line coach Raymond Monica, both of whom are in their first seasons with the program.
“We’ve changed the way we’re teaching our guys up front,” Scelfo said. “We’re coming off the football. We’re being more aggressive. We want to run to the football. We’re not read and react and chase. We’re going to go ahead and head that thing off. We’re coming off the line of scrimmage, playing physical, shedding and then running down guys.”
Secondary shuffle
The Lions will be without free safety Donniel Ward-Magee, who will miss the first half of the Lamar game as a result of being called for targeting in the Ole Miss game.
Scelfo said Derek Turner, who finished out the Ole Miss game in Ward-Magee's place, will get the start in his place, with Patrick Johnson backing up Tre’ Spann and Turner.
“We feel good about Derek being back in there,” Scelfo said. “He’s been on special teams the first couple of weeks, didn’t play much in the first game but in this week’s game against Ole Miss played a bunch after Donniel went out.”
SLU-Northwestern State game set for broadcast
Southeastern's Sept. 28 game at Northwestern State is among the Southland Football Week Five television selections, the Southland Conference announced on Monday.
The game will air live on Cox Sports Television and on ESPN+ outside of the CST viewing area.
A total of five games involving Southland schools will be broadcast that week. Sam Houston State at McNeese, Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, as well as Nicholls at Texas State will all air on ESPN+. Texas Southern at Houston Baptist will air on ESPN3. All five games will kick off at 6 p.m.
STATS FCS Top 25
Team (First-place votes) Record Points Prv.
1. North Dakota State (150) 3-0 3,941 1
2. James Madison (8) 2-1 3,747 2
3. South Dakota State 2-1 3,653 3
4. UC Davis 2-1 3,352 5
5. Towson 3-0 3,296 8
6. Weber State 1-2 2,848 6
7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2,757 9
8. Montana State 2-1 2,536 10
9. Northern Iowa 1-1 2,287 11
10. Jacksonville State 2-1 2,285 17
11. Eastern Washington 1-2 2,284 4
12. Maine 1-2 2,083 7
13. Nicholls 1-1 2,070 12
14. Central Arkansas 3-0 1960 14
15. Illinois State 2-1 1950 13
16. North Carolina A&T 2-1 1540 15
17. Furman 1-2 1,464 16
18. Villanova 3-0 1,293 22
19. Montana 2-1 983 20
20. Delaware 2-1 912 18
21. Southeastern Louisiana 1-1 882 23
22. Elon 2-1 689 25
23. Southeast Missouri State 1-2 570 19
24. Youngstown State 3-0 497 NR
25. Citadel 1-2 221 NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 220, Stony Brook 154, South Carolina State 118, Indiana State 110, Dartmouth 74, McNeese 67, Wofford 67, Sam Houston State 61, North Dakota 56, Northern Arizona 53, Southern Illinois 49, Yale 39, Dayton 38, Sacramento State 33, Monmouth 33, Lamar 16, Duquesne 12, Chattanooga 11, Austin Peay 8, Cal Poly 7, Eastern Kentucky 4, Alcorn State 4, Houston Baptist 4, ETSU 3, William & Mary 3, Mercer 3, Idaho State 1, Holy Cross 1, UIW 1.
AFCA FCS Coaches Poll
Team (First-place votes) Record Points Prv.
1. North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1
2. James Madison 2-1 621 2
3. South Dakota State 2-1 593 3
4. UC Davis 2-1 570 4
5. Towson 3-0 521 8
6. Kennesaw State 2-1 511 7
7. Weber State 1-2 450 6
8. Northern Iowa 1-1 449 10
9. Nicholls 1-1 396 11
10. Illinois State 2-1 370 12
11. Eastern Washington 1-2 367 5
12. Central Arkansas 3-0 359 14
13. Jacksonville State 2-1 358 16
14. Montana State 2-1 340 15
15. Furman 1-2 281 13
16. Maine 1-2 269 9
17. North Carolina A&T 2-1 230 17
18. Villanova 3-0 215 23
19. Montana 2-1 189 18
20. Delaware 2-1 153 18
21. Youngstown State 3-0 104 NR
22. Elon 2-1 80 NR
23. Southeastern Louisiana 1-1 75 24
24. Princeton 0-0 61 25
25. Southeast Missouri State 1-2 57 20
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 33, Sam Houston State 26, South Carolina State 20, The Citadel 16, Houston Baptist 11, Indiana State 10, Northern Arizona 10, Sacramento State 9, Stony Brook 9, Dayton 7, McNeese 7, William & Mary 7, Mercer 4, Yale 4, Dartmouth 3, Southern Illinois 3, Austin Peay 2.
