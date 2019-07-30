DENHAM SPRINGS – As the Southeastern Louisiana football team heads into its second season under Frank Scelfo, it’s all about one thing for the Lions’ head coach – consistency.
“We’ve got to be a more physical football team,” said Scelfo, whose team reported Tuesday and opens preseason practice Wednesday. “We’ve got to be consistent. We can’t play as well as we do against (Louisiana) Monroe and McNeese and lay such eggs like we did against Abilene Christian or Nicholls State. It can’t happen. Good football teams don’t have those ups and downs that high and low, so we need to level this thing off and play more consistent. That’s going to come from the character in our locker room. That will come from the leadership of our football team.”
Southeastern went 4-7 last season, losing to Louisiana-Monroe 34-31 in the season opener and defeating then-Southland Conference leader McNeese State, 23-6. The Lions also lost to Abilene Christian 48-27 at home before closing out the season with a 44-0 loss at Nicholls State.
Scelfo said the team’s summer workouts, which took place in three groups at 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., helped foster camaraderie among the team, which he hopes will bring better leadership.
“It’s coming together, because it’s not one kid,” Scelfo said. “It’s got to be everybody. What they’ve got to do is determine if they allow mediocrity to filter in, mediocrity will soon take over. But if they don’t, if they cut mediocrity off at the door and won’t allow it in the locker room, then great things can happen. Who is that? I don’t know. I hope it’s not just one. I hope it’s 101.”
One of the leaders Scelfo expects to turn to is senior quarterback Chason Virgil, who led the Southland Conference with 3,034 passing yards last season.
“I think that Chason had a good spring and summer, and camp’s going to be competitive,” Scelfo said. “I think what he’s done too … from a leadership standout he’s grabbing a hold of the team. He came in last January the same time that I did, and he saw the turmoil that we had in our locker room. He saw the lack of character that we had on our football team and culture in the organization, and it kind of took him back a little bit. He wasn’t sure how to handle it. We’ve had some great discussions this past spring and summer on where it needs to go and how it needs to grow and how it’s taking over from the inside out, and he’s done that.”
The receiving corps will be led by returnees CJ Turner, Lorenzo Nunez, a converted quarterback, Juwan Petit-Frere, Austin Mitchell, tight end Bransen Schwebel as well as Marquis Williams, Shyron White and Anthony Spurlock
“We’ve got some guys,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to make sure they know what to do. We’ve got to make sure they play fast, because when they play fast, they’re good. When fatigue or something else creeps in, they’re just average guys, so we need those guys to be playing fast for us.”
Devonte Williams, who rushed for 293 yards and four TDs last season, returns at running back, along with Marcus Cooper, who was limited to four games last season, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown.
“I think Davonte Williams (has had) a great spring and summer,” Scelfo said. “He really has. He’s a leader for us. He’s a quiet leader, but gosh he works so hard. I think really the one, and I know Southeastern fans remember a couple of years ago – Marcus Cooper was lightning in a bottle. This past year, he really couldn’t play because of his knee. He just had issues. I think he’s back healthy now, so we’re starting to see that burst, that excitement that people saw in ’17 from him that he couldn’t give us this past year because of the injury, but now I think he’s fully rehabbed and he’s ready to go.”
Coming out of last season, Scelfo said he was hoping the Lions would be able to become more physical up front on both sides of the ball, something he believes his club has made taken strides with during the offseason in the weight room.
“I think spring got better, but I think what even got better was this summer, the numbers that we put up in the weight room …,” Scelfo said. “Are we going to be more physical? We’ll be stronger. Are we going to be more physical? We’ll find that out when we put the pads on. You can’t measure it right now, but that’s the goal is to be the most physical football team on the field, and it’s got to be on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who had 63 tackles and led the team with six sacks, returns to anchor the defensive line.
“He’s just a such a machine out there,” Scelfo said. “I think our offensive line’s got a chance. Drew Jones has got to play well for us in the middle. He’s got to be a physical player for us at center, and if he can do that, we’ll be good up front. Everybody’s got to complement each other. We’ve got to have some people stepping up and doing some things like that.”
The biggest areas of concern for SLU's defense will likely be at linebacker, where the team lost several players to graduation and former Walker standout Kyle Nevels to a career-ending concussion. Mike Mason put together a solid spring, and Zeke Jenkins moved from offense to fill a void.
Scelfo also mentioned Trae Drake, Alexis Ramos, Arlen Williams and Michael Sproles at linebacker, while former Walker standout Josh Cook and former Denham Springs High player Davion Nassri are also in the mix.
“We signed about four or five linebackers this year, so that’s a position where, ‘Well, where’s the freshmen going to come from?’ Well, they’re going to get an opportunity just from a depth standpoint alone,” Scelfo said. “That is one of the positions that I’m just waiting on – kind of through the middle – that and safety are the two spots where you say, ‘Well, is a freshman going to step up?’”
In the secondary, safety Matt Wright returns after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, and he’ll be joined by returnees Tre’ Spann, Xavier Lewis, Dejione Lynch and Ferlando Jordan. The key will be building depth behind them with Robert Buquoi, Dontrell Smith, Jaylin Armwood, Donniel Ward-Magee among the players in the mix there.
“When you look at the back seven on defense, it was basically depleted through graduation … so the back seven is where some fresh guys are going to come in and we’re going to see some young kids play back there,” Scelfo said. “The guys that we’ve got back there, I think there’s some talent,” Scelfo said. “They just haven’t played. We’ll see how it goes.”
The Lions also bring back former Live Oak standout Nathan Holliday, who served as the team’s kickoff specialist in six games last season, recording eight touchbacks.
“Nathan had a good spring and he’s had a good summer,” Scelfo said. “Watch him this year. He has been focused and locked in. He’s kind of a quiet guy, but when you get him going, he can go. He’s just got to get comfortable. That’s all he’s got to do is be comfortable, and he’ll be fine.”
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Wednesday, July 31 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 1 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 2 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 3 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 4 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 5 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 6 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 7 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 8 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 9 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 12 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
