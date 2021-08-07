HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team continued preparations for the season on Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
Saturday marked the second of four practice days in which the Lions will hold split-squad practices with one group working out at 9 a.m. followed by the second group at 10:30 a.m.
Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo was encouraged with the progress made following Friday’s opening day.
“We were more consistent today,” Scelfo said. “We were much more comfortable with our alignments and assignments. When you know what you’re doing and where you’re supposed to be, it allows you to play faster and that’s what we could see today.”
As the opening week of split-squad practices continues, Scelfo will be looking for continued improvement from his Lions. Sunday will mark the first time SLU will be in pads this preseason.
“We want to take another step forward tomorrow,” Scelfo said. “We’ll be in pads for the first time, so we want to see if we can maintain our understanding of assignments and alignments while playing and functioning at the same speed.”
The Lions will be back on the practice field on Sunday for a 9 a.m. split-squad practice. Southeastern will open the season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 8 – 9 a.m.*
Aug. 9 – 9 a.m.*
Aug. 11 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 12 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 13 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Day)
Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.
* - Split-squad practice
