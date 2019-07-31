HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team officially opened fall practice Wednesday morning in Strawberry Stadium.
For Wednesday’s practice and the first several practices of fall camp, the Lions will hold split-squad sessions. SLU head coach Frank Scelfo and his staff will be employing this strategy for the second straight camp in hopes of thoroughly preparing his roster.
“Splitting up the practice into two groups helps our coaching staff provide more individual attention during this first week,” Scelfo said. “We have a lot of new faces that we need to get acclimated quickly and the split practices allow everyone to get the necessary reps.”
Scelfo was pleased with his team’s energy on the opening day and singled out several position groups for the way they came out of the gate.
“We have a lot of new faces, so you could see some anxiety and first-day mistakes that we’ll have to get cleaned up,” Scelfo said. “Our attitude and culture are heading in the right direction. We came out, embraced the heat and were really flying around out there. It was evident that we’ve improved our athleticism, especially in the secondary. On the offensive side, we were pleased with the receiver group’s performance on day one.”
Southeastern continues the opening week of practice on Thursday at 9 a.m. The Lions open the 2019 campaign at home, hosting Jacksonville State on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Thursday, August 1 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 2 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 3 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 4 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 5 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 6 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 7 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 8 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 9 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 12 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
