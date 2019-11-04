HAMMOND – A quick glance at the individual leaders in the Southland Conference and there aren’t many Southeastern Louisiana players to be found.
That suits SLU football coach Frank Scelfo just fine.
“We don’t have one guy that we go to, but we’ve got a bunch of guys that we can count on,” Scelfo said during his weekly media luncheon on the SLU campus Monday. “I think our ability to be able to run the when it’s available to us or throw the football when that’s available to us has been key for us from a consistency standpoint.”’
Scelfo pointed to the little things that added up in a 47-30 victory over Stephen F. Austin, noting the Lions were 3-for-3 on fourth down conversions and 6-for-6 in the red zone – all touchdowns – on just nine possessions in the game.
“When you’re scoring touchdowns instead of kicking field goals when you get in the red zone, that’s a big difference between winning and losing,” Scelfo said.
He also praised Lorenzo Nunez and Jacq’co Price for their play on kick coverage and freshman Austin Dunlap, who had three punts against SFA averaging 46 yards, including a 58-yarder. The SLU offensive line did not allow a sack and leads the conference in sacks against (14).
“I think in every game there’s ways to win the game, and you’ve got to figure out what it is, but sometimes it doesn’t show itself until midway through the third quarter, even the fourth quarter,” Scelfo said while also noting the Lions were able to avoid “drive-killing” penalties against the Lumberjacks.
Scelfo said by not having one or two top players on the team, it’s helped the Lions build depth, something he’s harped on all season.
“Just think if you had everything built into one guy and he pulls a hamstring or he gets hurt,” Scelfo said. “But what I think it’s showing is that we’re creating some depth. We’re developing guys.”
He pointed to receiver Ed Magee, who scored his first touchdown at SLU against Stephen F. Austin, freshman linebackers Gladar Huszar and Herman Christophe and defensive back Dontrell Smith and junior quarterback Cole Kelley as examples of players the Lions are building that depth with.
Kelley, who transferred from Arkansas, went 11-for-12 for 77 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against SFA, marking the second straight week he’s split time with SLU starter Chason Virgil.
“He’s got a skill set that not many people have just from a physicality standpoint, so he’s able to pick up tough yardage in short-yardage situations, goal-line situations,” Scelfo said. “He gives you a run-pass option that defensively, how you want it? You want to crowd the box where he can throw it? You want to back off, we can run it.”
Virgil went 15-for-21 for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“It’s good for Chason because he’s able to stand back sometimes and kind of watch the game the game and go back in,” Scelfo said of sharing time with Kelley.
Scelfo spoke highly of the depth Central Arkansas has created as the Lions (5-3, 4-2) head into Saturday’s 3:05 p.m. road game with the league-leading No. 6/7 Bears (7-2, 5-1) and said that’s eventually where SLU would like to get its program.
“It’s going to take us some time to get these guys going, but another recruiting class, another cycle, these younger guys are freshmen that we have now developing, and we’ll be in a position where if we do lose somebody it’s not such a big drop-off,” Scelfo said.
Cook added to roster
Walker’s Josh Cook and Justin Wendt of Archbishop Hannan were added to the roster for the SFA game but neither played in the contest.
Scelfo said Cook was placed on the roster to provide depth on special teams.
“It’s his second year here,” Scelfo said. “He’s been practicing well for us. We’re dressing and playing the guys that are going to give us the best chance to win. We don’t do a lot of charity work. He was one of the guys that gave us a good chance to win, so that’s why he was dressed and ready to go on the sidelines.”
Finding a way
Ferlando Jordan had a school-record third pick-six this season, with a 65-yard return midway through the fourth quarter against SFA essentially icing the game. It was the second straight game Jordan recorded a pick-six.
“He’s not the most gifted guy in the world, but he’s very instinctive and he practices well, so he studies the game plan and he studies his opponents, and I think that allows him to do some things,” Scelfo said.
Injury update
Defensive back Xavier Lewis missed some time against SFA with a hyperextended knee, while running back Marcus Cooper injured an ankle. Defensive back Dejion Lynch (foot) did not play against the Lumberjacks, and receiver Juwan Petit-Frere will get a second opinion on his injured knee Tuesday.
“We don’t have anybody with restrictions right now coming into today after the injury report this morning, so everybody came in yesterday, and it was pretty good,” Scelfo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.