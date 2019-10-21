HAMMOND – As far as Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo is concerned, the team’s open date couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Lions’ coach said not playing last week gave the coaching staff a chance to get a good look at the team’s tendencies on offense and defense along with the chance to heal up some minor injuries.
“With the four games that players can play and still redshirt, now you’re starting to get guys ready for this stretch right here,” Scelfo said at his weekly media luncheon on the SLU campus Monday. “You’ve got five games left, and there’s some younger guys that you’re going to want to get in that might not have played, or some other guys that played early that you might want to hold out because some other people are taking a step forward, and this past week we were able to see that.”
Scelfo, whose Lions (3-3, 2-2 Southland Conference) travel to face Houston Baptist (4-4, 1-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday, said the team followed a format similar to the one used earlier this season when SLU’s game at Bethune-Cookman was cancelled.
Scelfo said several players got extended work during the open week, including Kendall Collins at running back, Michael Corner at receiver, Brockhim Wicks at both guard spots and Herman Christophe, Alex Huszar and former Denham Springs High standout Davion Nassri at linebacker.
“We got a lot of work in there,” Scelfo said. “We got a chance to heal some guys up, and we’ll be full speed going into this week’s game as much as we can. We don’t have any lingering injuries or anything else.”
Following the Lions’ 27-21 loss to Incarnate Word, Scelfo hinted some personnel changes could be coming for the team, and he said more players will get opportunities to play moving forward.
“Now we’re starting to mature,” Scelfo said. “Some of our younger guys are playing better. They’re gaining some experience, so they’ve got an opportunity to play. Well, if that’s the case, they’ve got a chance, and we’re not getting it done, let’s get somebody else in there and let’s put them in the game.”
Room for praise
Scelfo spoke highly of the Lions defense, which gave up 316 yards of total offense to UIW and the SLU offensive line, which didn’t surrender a sack in the game.
“We put our defense on some short fields, and we kept putting them back out there,” Scelfo said. “They would stop, and then we’d put them right back out there, and I thought they did a fantastic job. I was really pleased with what we were able to do defensively.”
Turnovers, penalties still sting
Southeastern ran for 178 yards against UIW but turned the ball over six times, including four interceptions from quarterback Chason Virgil, whom Scelfo expects to bounce back against Houston Baptist.
The Lions were also penalized 13 times for 120 yards.
“We ran the ball effectively at times, but we just kept falling behind and turning it over, and once you get outside the chains, that’s when it hurts you,” Scelfo said. “There were some things that took place during the course of that game that were good, and we celebrate those, but we can’t celebrate six turnovers …”
Berglund delivers
Southeastern defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was a preseason second-team All-Southland Conference selection heading into the season, and he’s proven worthy of that selection.
The senior from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, leads the SLC in forced fumbles (3), and is sixth in sacks (5) while being tied for fourth in the conference with teammate Josh Carr Jr. in tackles for loss (11).
“What he does is just bring energy,” Scelfo said. “I think if you watch him play snap in and snap out, you can see his effort level’s so high, and he provides leadership to the rest of the guys. You know, he knows this is it for him. He’s done after this season, and he wants to go out on a high note.”
Southeastern Sports Network to carry SLU-SFA game
Southeastern’s home game against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 2 will be streamed free on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network.
The 4 p.m. contest will be the first football game to air on SSN. Fans can tune in online at www.LionSports.net or the Lions’ Gameday Experience app for Android or iOS devices or watch watch on Southeastern’s YouTube channel (/SLUathletics) with any mobile, tablet or smart TV device (e.g., Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Roku).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.