HAMMOND -- It’s been a couple of days since the Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 23-20 win over McNeese State, but Lions coach Frank Scelfo couldn’t help but reflect a bit on his team’s effort in the victory.
“I was excited about our guys,” Scelfo said of his team, which climbed to No. six in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. “I thought that our guys faced adversity the entire game, especially on defense. We gave them some short fields. We gave them some opportunities to score, and they just rose to the occasion each time. I was so happy to see us grow in that area. When you go through periods of being uncomfortable and facing adversity and you’re able to push through it, that kind of tells you where your team is growing and where your team is.”
The Lions trailed 7-3 at halftime but got three stops in the red zone and scored 20 straight points before holding off the Cowboys. Christian Donnelly missed a 21-yard field goal for the Cowboys, while Donniel Ward Magee tackled McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron at the SLU 1 to turn the ball over on downs and Zy Alexander had an interception at the SLU 1 to keep the Cowboys in check.
“I’m just watching some of our guys grow,” Scelfo said. “You’re starting to see some things happen.”
SLU (7-1, 5-0 Southland) can clinch at least at share of league title with a road victory over Incarnate Word, which is No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals (6-2, 4-1) are receiving votes in the coaches poll and also need a win to clinch a share of the SLC championship.
Scelfo said one of the biggest obstacles at this point in the season is guarding against complacency.
“These last three weeks, not everything’s going to go exactly like everybody thinks it’s going to go,” Scelfo said. “There’s going to be an upset or two that’s going to take place. Who is it? I have no idea, but it’s just going to happen. Every year since I’ve been in here, it’s happened once it gets down to the end of the year. Injuries take place. Momentum swings take place during the course of a game. Home field advantage, things like that.”
“I just know that complacency sometimes sets in when you’re having some success that maybe the expectation is all we’ve got to do is this, and we’re going to get it anyway because we’re that good, and that’s not the case,” Scelfo continued. “You’ve got to earn it every day, and sometimes you can’t just listen to what people are doing. You’ve got to actually go out there and perform, and I think McNeese showed us that, especially on offense.”
No cause for alarm
The Lions were outgained 428 to 375 in total offense by McNeese, which also led in time of possession 33:30 to 26:30. Southeastern also went 4 for 13 on third down, while McNeese was 8 for 17.
“We weren’t sharp on third down,” Scelfo said, also bringing up some dropped passes and penalties.
“I think the norm is what we’ve been doing (offensively), and we look to get back on track with that again this week.”
Getting their rewards
Garrett Crawford had eight tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Lions against McNeese on his way to earning Southland Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Week honors. He shared the LSWA honor with linebacker Hayden Shaheen of Nicholls State.
“He’s starting to get expanded playing time now,” Scelfo said. “He got it this past week. He’s going to get more and more this coming week. He’s going to play more. When he plays, he makes plays, and things happen for us. So when those things take place, put them on the field. Other guys are just going to have to take a lesser role. If you’re out there, you need to make plays. If you’re not making plays, you don’t need to be out there, and Garrett’s doing that right now.”
Also, Southeastern punter Austin Dunlap was selected the Southland’s Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging a single-game school record 53 yards per punt in Saturday’s win, including a career long 66 yard punt.
Got their number?
Scelfo praised McNeese’s effort and progress as a team from the first meeting between the teams. He also brought up the fact that the past three meetings between the schools have been decided by a total of 11 points.
“We won all three of them, though, so when you look at that, you feel good,” Scelfo said. “You beat a team three times in seven months, that’s not easy to do, but we beat them. We did that, but I think they’ve got an identity now, so when you looked at them on film, you saw that. You saw them offensively, defensively, knowing what they wanted to do. It wasn’t just a mixed bag of stuff. They were pretty much locked in to what they were going to do.”
