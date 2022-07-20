The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was picked first in the Southland Conference’s preseason poll, but Lions coach Frank Scelfo isn’t putting much stock in that heading into the season.
“We kind of laugh about it to tell you the truth,” Scelfo said during Southland Conference Media Day in Lake Charles on Wednesday, while noting the poll is voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. “It’s OK. It’s not that big a deal. You don’t want to be in the back, that’s for sure because that means everybody’s looking at you going, ‘Well, you must not be very good.’ But we were picked there (previously). I’ve been here. We were picked down at the back end of that thing, and we didn’t like it too much.”
The Lions went 9-4 last season, advancing to the FCS playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Scelfo said that consistency comes courtesy of a culture established by the team.
“Our players run the locker room, and they run the team,” said Scelfo, who is entering his fifth season with the Lions. “I think that everybody has bought into the leadership of our football team. The way we do things is different than other people. We don’t do them the same way. Our guys work differently. We practice differently. We believe differently.”
“The results are positive, and because of that, people get on board,” Scelfo continued. “It’s not a hard thing for us. Once the culture changed for us in 2019, we saw things take off for us in a positive manner.”
Southeastern is coming off a season in which it led the FCS in scoring offense (45.1 points per game) with quarterback Cole Kelley leading the nation in passing yards (5,124 yards).
Kelley, a Walter Payton Award winner, finished his final season with the Lions as a runner-up for the Payton Award and signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Commanders. The Lions also lost receiver Austin Mitchell, the program’s leader in receiving yardage.
Cephus Johnson III, who saw time at quarterback and receiver for the Lions last season, returns, with Scelfo also mentioning Colby Suits at quarterback.
“I think Cephus has the early lead right now, but Colby Suits has really grown throughout the spring and summer, so it will be great competition in camp,” Scelfo said. “The quarterback position gets a lot of the spotlight, but every position on our football team, they’re working like tomorrow’s their last day. We’re going to take it with the quarterback position, we might play two. We’re not afraid to do that. We want to take advantage of each of their strengths and then limit the weaknesses that they have, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Additionally, receiver CJ Turner is set to return after being sidelined with an injury last season. He caught 27 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns in six games after earning first-team All-Southland and All-Louisiana honors in 2020 and comes into his final season in Hammond among program’s career leaders in yardage (2,383, 3rd), receptions (185, 3rd), receiving touchdowns (19, 4th) and 100-yard receiving games (9, 2nd).
“I’m good,” Turner said. “I’m back ready to play, coming back healthy. Coming back, getting into my game, I’ve just got to get in and out of my breaks, catch the ball, focus more – not really think about what happened last year because that’s over with. I’m back 100 percent.”
The Lions also return SLC Freshman of the Year Gage Larvadain, who caught 37 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns, while leading the SLC with 26.6 yards per kickoff return last season.
“We expect that consistency to be there because that’s how he works every day, and then we’ll see where it goes from there, but he’s one of those guys you can’t wait to get out on the field and watch him go,” Scelfo said.
Scelfo said depth will be a plus for the Lions at running back with Taron Jones, Carlos Washington, Jahmon McClendon and Jessie Britt in the fold.
“We haven’t had the ability to actually run the ball when we wanted to run the ball,” Scelfo said. “Sometimes you throw the ball to get runs in, but now I think we can hand it off and we can get some positive yardage out of it and really control the football game from that standpoint.”
Offensive linemen John Allen and Jalen Bell were first-team All-Southland Conference selections, while Brennan Lanclos made the second team. Scelfo, however, said he’s been impressed with center Dominic Serapiglia.
“He probably didn’t play as much last year as we should have,” Scelfo said. “We had him at guard more but moved him into center, and he’s really adapted to that. We’re going to be stronger there than we have in the past.”
Bill D’Ottavio moved to interim defensive coordinator when Raymond Monica left to take the head coaching job at Clarion University.
“We’ve got to play better on defense,” Scelfo said. “We know that, and there will be some changes, and I’m looking forward to seeing that.”
Safety Donniel Ward-Magee said one of the Lions’ focal points is on stopping the run, starting with better tackling, something Scelfo agreed with.
“Our effort was good last year, but we lacked, at times, tackling and some things like that,” Scelfo said. “We did a great job on the interceptions and the turnovers. We’ve just got to do a better job stopping the run and tackling.”
Scelfo said everything is wide open in terms of starters as the team reports for camp Aug. 2.
“We’ve got zero starters returning,” Scelfo said. “August is going to dictate who our 11 guys who go out there on offense and defense and special teams that first week (of the season). All of that’s got to take place. I look at Cole winning the Walter Payton – he should have won it again in the fall. I don’t mind saying that, but I look at other guys on our football team that contributed in such a big way, and then you look at the guys that are coming up. All the guys that we’ve got coming back should be better than what they were a year ago. All the new guys, new faces, coming in grew up, and then it’s pretty interesting.”
Touting the Southland
Since he took over the Southeastern program, one of Scelfo’s goals is to get it more recognized on a national level. He said he and his staff wanted to mirror the success Tim Rebowe had at Nicholls when he took over that program.
Part of that process for the Lions has included ramping up the schedule to include nationally-ranked teams. Scelfo pointed out the Lions will begin a home-and-home series with Eastern Washington next season and will play Central Connecticut State, Murray State and Jacksonville State this season. Still, he said scheduling some of those national powers isn’t easy.
“Teams from around the country don’t recognize the Southland as as strong and we feel like it is, but they won’t come down here and play us,” Scelfo said. “They won’t go to Thibodaux. Go down to Thibodaux. Go to Lake Charles. Go to Natchitoches. Go to some of these places. Come to Hammond, America. We’d love to have you. We’d love to host you. A lot of those schools won’t do it.”
“We want people to come down to the Southland and enjoy southern hospitality, and let’s see how they like in September,” Scelfo said. “We go up there in the north and play them in the playoffs. Come down in September and play us in the south. We’d enjoy that.”
Scelfo called this season’s schedule “the most challenging one we’ve had since I’ve here”, noting the Lions open at Louisiana-Lafayette then travel to Florida Atlantic. He said those types of opponents help develop the program.
“We’re going to play two FBS teams every year,” he said. “That’s just what we do. I know the financial benefits of it are really good for us, but I think it helps our football team to realize that we really are as good as some of these other guys and we can compete at that level.”
