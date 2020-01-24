HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo will be a part of the Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which will be inducted on Saturday in New Orleans.
The 35th Annual Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame Gala is set for Saturday at Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel and Casino. The event opens with a silent auction at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.americanitalianculturecenter.com.
The Louisiana American Italian Sports Hall of Fame was formed to recognize the American Italians of Louisiana who, for generations, have participated and excelled in sports. Each year an annual induction gala honors one national sports figure and inducts outstanding Louisiana athletes, both past and present, into the Hall of Fame.
Scelfo is the fourth member of his immediate family to be inducted, joining his father, Sam, his brother, Chris and his son, Anthony. Scelfo was previously placed in the Hall of Fame of his alma mater, New Iberia Senior High School, in 2018.
In 2019, Scelfo led SLU to an 8-5 record and the program’s third appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs on the way to being named the 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year. Under Scelfo’s direction, the Lions had one of the most prolific offenses in FCS and earned three victories over top 10 opponents – including a 45-44 come-from-behind win over No. 8 Villanova in a first round playoff matchup in Hammond.
Scelfo started his athletic career at NISH, where he was a standout in football and baseball. After starring at linebacker on the gridiron and catcher on the diamond for the Yellow Jackets, Sceflo went to ULM to play both sports. He eventually settled on baseball, earning the school’s Athlete of the Year award as a senior.
After spending the first decade-plus of his coaching career in the high school ranks in Louisiana and Texas, Scelfo would go on to serve on the offensive staffs at Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Arizona and UTSA, as well as the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterbacks Nick Foles, Patrick Ramsey, Shaun King, J.P. Losman and former Walker coach Lester Ricard all played in the NFL after playing for Scelfo.
