HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University football season ticket holders are invited to the Season Ticket Pickup Day on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Strawberry Stadium concourse.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. - noon and is open to 2021 SLU football season ticket holders only.
Refreshments will be available and will be held in conjunction with the Lion football team’s morning practice. Fans will also have the opportunity to join the Touchdown Club and purchase parking passes at the event.
Post-practice, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to check out the new Strawberry Stadium turf.
The Lions open fall practice Friday in preparation for the 2021 season, which will see SLU host North Alabama at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Strawberry Stadium in the season opener.
Southeastern’s five-game home schedule also includes visits from Southland Conference foes Northwestern State (Sept. 25), HBU (Oct. 16), McNeese (Oct. 30) and Nicholls (Nov. 18).
For more information on the event or to purchase season tickets, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466.
TICKETS
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.