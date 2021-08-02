HAMMOND – Senior quarterback Cole Kelley, junior defensive back Ferlando Jordan and junior wide receiver CJ Turner represented the Southeastern Louisiana University football program on the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, which was released Monday.
Kelley and Jordan were both named to the first team. Turner was a third team selection. The three preseason All-America selections were the most for SLU since the 2014 season in which the Lions were represented by the quartet of quarterback Bryan Bennett, linebacker Isiah Corbett, defensive back Harlan Miller and kick returner Xavier Roberson.
The 2014 season was also the last time Southeastern won the Southland Conference championship.
SLU, which is ranked in the preseason FCS top 25 by Athlon Sports (15th), Hero Sports (13th) and College Football America (10th), was picked atop the Southland Conference preseason poll released last month.
Kelley, Jordan and Turner are three of SLU’s league-high 16 student-athletes – more than the previous three seasons combined – on the preseason All-Southland teams.
A total of eight Southland student-athletes are among the Stats Perform FCS All-America team. Kelley and Jordan are joined on the first team by Nicholls senior offensive lineman P.J. Burkhalter and McNeese graduate defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers. Nicholls senior wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon and UIW senior running back Kevin Brown are second team selections, while Turner is joined on the third team by UIW sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward.
Kelley received the Walter Payton Award – the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy - in the spring as the nation’s best offensive player. In seven games, he threw for 2,662 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns (18 passing, seven rushing, two receiving) on the way to being named the Southland Conference and Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year. The Lafayette native threw for 300 yards or more in every game and topped 400 yards in three different games.
Jordan is one of 12 two-time All-Americans in program history after being named to the Stats Perform team for the second straight season. The Atlanta native heads into the fall tied for eighth in school history with 10 career interceptions and is the Southland career record holder with four interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Turner was a first team All-Southland and All-Louisiana selection this spring after recording 44 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns in six games. One of the most prolific receivers in the history of Southeastern football, the LaPlace native enters the fall ranked among the program’s career leaders in receptions (158, 3rd), receiving yards (1,919, 6th), receiving touchdowns (14, 9th) and 100-yard receiving games (7, 1st).
The Lions will open preseason practice on Friday in preparation for the 2021 season, which will see SLU host North Alabama at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Strawberry Stadium in the season opener.
2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
First Team
Offense
QB – Cole Kelley | Southeastern | 6-7 | 260 | Sr.
QB – Eric Barriere | Eastern Washington | 6-0 | 200 | Sr.
RB – Julius Chestnut | Sacred Heart | 6-1 | 215 | Sr.
RB – Jah-Maine Martin | North Carolina A&T | 5-10 | 214 | Sr.
RB – Otis Weah | North Dakota | 5-9 | 195 | Jr.
FB – Hunter Luepkey | North Dakota State | 6-1 | 245 | Jr.
WR – Avante Cox | Southern Illinois | 5-10 | 170 | Sr.
WR – Jakob Herres | VMI | 6-4 | 211 | Sr.
WR – Tyler Hudson | Central Arkansas | 6-2 | 185 | So.
OL – P.J. Burkhalter | Nicholls | 6-3 | 330 | Sr.
OL – Liam Fornaldel | James Madison | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
OL – Garret Greenfield | South Dakota State | 6-6 | 295 | Jr.
OL – David Kroll | Delaware | 6-7 | 315 | Sr.
OL – Cordell Volson | North Dakota State | 6-7 | 310 | Sr.
OL – Ty Whitworth | Weber State | 6-4 | 300 | Sr.
Defense
DL – Isaiah Chambers | McNeese | 6-5 | 250 | Gr.
DL – Jared Brinkman | Northern Iowa | 6-2 | 290 | Sr.
DL – Mike Greene | James Madison | 6-3 | 285 | Sr.
DL – Jahari Kay | Sam Houston | 6-2 | 255 | Sr.
DL – Jordan Lewis | Southern | 6-3 | 205 | Jr.
LB – Troy Anderson | Montana State | 6-4 | 235 | Sr.
LB – Logan Backhaus | South Dakota State | 6-4 | 205 | Sr.
LB – Willie Eubanks III | The Citadel | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis | Southern Utah | 6-1 | 215 | Sr.
LB – Stone Snyder | VMI | 6-3 | 225 | Jr.
LB – Trey Walker | Idaho | 6-1 | 235 | Sr.
DB – Ferlando Jordan | Southeastern | 6-0 | 180 | Jr.
DB – Markquese Bell | Florida A&M | 6-3 | 205 | Sr.
DB – Nicario Harper | Jacksonville State | 6-1 | 205 | Jr.
DB – Kordell Jackson | Austin Peay | 5-9 | 188 | Sr.
DB – Zyon McCollum | Sam Houston | 6-3 |195 | Sr.
Special Teams
PK – Ethan Ratke | James Madison | 5-10 | 185 | Sr.
P – Daniel Whelan | UC Davis | 6-6 | 215 | Sr.
LS – Kyle Davis | James Madison | 5-11 | 210 | Sr.
KR – Christian Watson | North Dakota State | 6-4 | 200 | Sr.
PR – Jequez Ezzard | Sam Houston | 5-9 | 190 | Gr.
AP – Elijah Dotson | Sacramento State | 6-0 | 185 | Sr.
AP – Quay Holmes | ETSU | 6-1 | 216 | Sr.
AP – Javon Williams Jr. | Southern Illinois | 6-2 | 245 | Jr.
Second Team
Offense
QB – Zerrick Cooper | Jacksonville State | 6-3 | 225 | Sr.
QB – Eric Schmid | Sam Houston | 6-1 | 180 | Sr.
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese | James Madison | 6-0 | 204 | Sr.
RB – Karl Mofor | Albany | 5-9 | 229 | Sr.
RB – Pierre Strong Jr. | South Dakota State | 5-11 | 210 | Sr.
FB – Nathan Walker | Wofford | 6-0 | 225 | Sr.
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon | Nicholls | 6-4 | 200 | Sr.
WR – Samuel Akem | Montana | 6-4 | 212 | Sr.
WR – Xavier Gipson | Stephen F. Austin | 5-9 | 170 | Jr.
TE – Noah Gindorff | North Dakota State | 6-6 | 266 | Jr.
TE – Rodney Williams II | UT Martin | 6-4 | 235 | Sr.
OL – AJ Farris | Monmouth | 6-2 | 300 | Sr.
OL – Tylan Grable | Jacksonville State | 6-7 | 260 | Jr.
OL – Braxton Jones | Southern Utah | 6-7 | 310 | Sr.
OL – Trevor Penning | Northern Iowa | 6-7 | 321 | Sr.
OL – Tre’mond Shorts | ETSU | 6-4 | 326 | Sr.
OL – Tristen Taylor | Eastern Washington | 6-6 | 325 | Sr.
Defense
DL – DJ Coleman | Jacksonville State | 6-6 | 265 | Sr.
DL – Malik Hamm | Lafayette | 6-3 | 260 | Sr.
DL – Kobie Turner | Richmond | 6-3 | 285 | Sr.
DL – Spencer Waege | North Dakota State | 6-5 | 274 | Sr.
DL – Joseph Wallace | Sam Houston | 6-1 | 300 | Sr.
LB – Ryan Greenhagen | Fordham | 6-1 | 235 | Sr.
LB – James Kaczor | North Dakota State | 6-0 | 211 | Sr.
LB – Conner Mortensen | Weber State | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
LB – Tristan Wheeler | Richmond | 6-2 | 228 | Jr.
DB – Anthony Adams | Portland State | 6-0 | 185 | Jr.
DB – Anthony Budd | Monmouth | 5-11 | 200 | Sr.
DB – Qua Brown | Southern Illinois | 5-11 | 206 | Sr.
DB – Decobie Durant | South Carolina State | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
DB – Chris Edmonds | Samford | 6-2 | 205 | Jr.
DB – Kedrick Whitehead | Delaware | 5-11 | 195 | Sr.
Special Teams
PK – Antonio Zita | Tennessee State | 5-9 | 170 | Sr.
P – D.J. Arnson | Northern Arizona | 6-0 | 185 | Gr.
LS – Robert Soderholm | VMI | 6-1 | 216 | Jr.
KR – Rashid Shaheed | Weber State | 6-0 | 180 | Sr.
PR – Tyrin Ralph | Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 5-8 | 170 | Sr.
AP – Kevin Brown | UIW | 5-9 | 204 | Sr.
AP – Dejoun Lee | Delaware | 5-7 | 185 | Sr.
Third Team
Offense
QB – Cameron Ward | UIW | 6-3 | 225 | So.
QB – E.J. Perry | Brown | 6-2 | 210 | Sr.
QB – Liam Welch | Samford | 6-2 | 194 | Gr.
RB – Josh Davis | Weber State | 5-9 | 195 | Jr.
RB – Juwon Farri | Monmouth | 5-10 | 195 | Jr.
RB – Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri | 5-8 | 209 | Sr.
RB – Devin Wynn | Furman | 6-0 | 211 | Sr.
FB – Logan Kendall | Idaho | 6-4 | 264 | Sr.
WR – CJ Turner | Southeastern | 6-2 | 180 | Jr.
WR – Xavier Smith | Florida A&M | 5-10 | 175 | Sr.
WR – Lujuan Winningham | Central Arkansas | 6-3 | 195 | Jr.
TE – Marshel Martin | Sacramento State | 6-2 | 210 | So.
OL – J’Von Brown | Central Connecticut State | 6-3 | 320 | Sr.
OL – ZeVeyon Furcron | Southern Illinois | 6-2 | 327 | Sr.
OL – Kyle Nunez | Stony Brook | 6-2 | 340 | Sr.
OL – J.D. DiRenzo | Sacred Heart | 6-6 | 315 | Sr.
OL – Colby Thomas | Sam Houston | 6-2 | 295 | Sr.
OL – Matt Waletzko | North Dakota | 6-7 | 295 | Sr.
Defense
DL – Malik Fisher | Villanova | 6-4 | 295 | Sr.
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell | Chattanooga | 6-2 | 295 | Sr.
DL – Shaundre Mims | Charleston Southern | 6-0 | 276 | Sr.
DL – Jared Schiess | Weber State | 6-3 | 300 | Sr.
LB – Keonte Hampton | Jackson State | 6-2 | 220 | Sr.
LB – Matthew Jackson | Eastern Kentucky | 6-2 | 205 | Sr.
LB – Forrest Rhyne | Villanova | 6-1 | 225 | Sr.
LB – Jeremiah Tyler | Princeton | 6-2 | 225 | Sr.
DB – James Caesar | Southern Illinois | 5-10 | 185 | Sr.
DB – Brandon Easterling | Dayton | 6-0 | 203 | Sr.
DB – Marcis Floyd | Murray State | 6-0 | 188 | Jr.
DB – Robby Hauck | Montana | 5-10 | 185 | Jr.
DB – Evan Horn | New Hampshire | 6-0 | 220 | Sr.
DB – Tyree Robinson | ETSU | 5-11 | 184 | Sr.
Special Teams
PK – Luis Aguilar | Northern Arizona | 6-3 | 200 | Gr.
P – Noah Gettman | Sacred Heart | 6-5 | 205 | Sr.
P – Brady Schult | South Dakota | 6-1 | 215 | Sr.
LS – Matthew O’Donoghue | Montana | 6-1 | 260 | Sr.
KR – Malik Flowers | Montana | 6-2 | 195 | Jr.
PR – Mike Roussos | Columbia | 6-0 | 195 | Sr.
AP – Jake Chisholm | Dayton | 5-9 | 182 | Sr.
AP – Isaiah Davis | South Dakota State | 6-1 | 220 | So.
