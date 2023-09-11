SLU-South Alabama football

Southeastern defenders tackle South Alabama running back Kentrel Bullock Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

 Randy Bergeron | SLU Sports Information

MOBILE – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team led early, but South Alabama turned the tide on a way to a 35-17 victory in nonconference action Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

No. 16/17 Southeastern (0-2) held a 7-0 second-quarter lead over a South Alabama squad that returned 19 starters from last season’s 10-win team. However, the Jaguars (1-1) outscored SLU, 28-10, in the second half to spoil SLU’s upset bid.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.