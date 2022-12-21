HAMMOND – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season.
The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of the group, 15 are from the state of Louisiana. The newcomers include nine offensive signees and 10 defensive additions.
The newest group joins a Southeastern program that has advanced to the FCS playoffs in three of the past four years. Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and his staff are pleased to add the newest Lions.
“We focus on in-state products first throughout our recruiting process,” Scelfo said. “The most exciting thing about today’s signees are they all really want to be at Southeastern. They’ve seen the consistency within our program and all are excited to be a part of it.”
Scelfo and his staff believe Southeastern have improved across the board.
“We always are looking for offensive and defensive lineman to develop,” Scelfo said. “We were able to bring in some young men in the trenches that can really add to our depth in those areas immediately.
“The playmakers we added on both sides of the ball fit well with what we want to do,” Scelfo added. “We want guys who love to play the game and are more concerned with team success over individual glory. We’ve added young men who want to win and desire to be part of something that’s bigger than just themselves.”
Southeastern will hold spring practice Feb. 28 - April 1. The Lions are scheduled to open the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 at Mississippi State.
Peyton Anderson | DL | 6-3 | 240 | St. Amant, La. | St. Amant HS
Colin Boldt | LB | 6-2 | 190 | Baton Rouge, La. | Dunham HS
Rodney Brown Jr. | DB | 6-1 | 185 | Kentwood, La. | Jewel Sumner HS
Donovan Bynum | DB | 6-0 | 180 | Houston, Texas | Langham Creek HS
Tylon Cooper | DB | 6-0 | 160 | Eunice, La. | Eunice HS
Dorian Davis | DL | 6-5 | 250 | White Castle, La. | White Castle HS
Jaylon Domingeaux | WR | 6-2 | 175 | Lafayette, La. | Comeaux HS
Khamron Ford | LB | 5-11 | 200 | Olive Branch, Miss. | Northwest Mississippi CC | Olive Branch HS
Tristan Goodly | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Westlake, La. | Westlake HS
Lemar Harris | ATH | 6-3 | 205 | Amite, La. | Amite HS
Deantre Jackson | RB | 5-8 | 180 | New Orleans, La. | Edna Karr HS
Jirrea Johnson | LB | 5-11 | 220 | New Orleans, La. | Warren Easton HS
Wayne McKinney III | OL | 6-3 | 290 | Geismar, La. | Dutchtown HS
Mike Mitchell | DB | 5-11 | 180 | Plaquemine, La. | Plaquemine HS
Ilias Rida | OL | 6-7 | 270 | Hamburg, Germany | St. Stanislaus HS
Javen Sanchez | DL | 6-1 | 280 | Tyler JC | Dobie HS
Brandon Spincer Jr. | OL | 6-2 | 275 | New Orleans, La. | Edna Karr HS
Riley Whitten | OL | 6-2 | 275 | Belle Chasse, La. | Belle Chasse HS
Mike Williams | WR | 5-11 | 170 | Marrero, La. | Archbishop Shaw HS
Peyton Anderson | DL | 6-3 | 240 | St. Amant, La. | St. Amant HS
Second team All-District 5-5A choice at St. Amant High School … Also represented the Gators on the Class 5A Academic All-State team.
Head Coach Frank Scelfo on Anderson: “Peyton is a guy that has just continued to improve throughout his high school career. We saw huge growth in his development from his junior to his senior season and we look for that to continue over the next four years.”
Colin Boldt | LB | 6-2 | 190 | Baton Rouge, La. | Dunham HS
All-District 8-2A selection at Dunham High School … Played both free safety and wide receiver at DHS … Has the ability to play multiple positions for the Lions.
Scelfo on Boldt: “We’re very excited about the addition of Colin. He’s very athletic and can play multiple positions for us.”
Rodney Brown Jr. | DB | 6-1 | 185 | Kentwood, La. | Jewel Sumner HS
All-district performer at both defensive back and wide receiver at Jewel Sumner High School … Expected to play in the secondary for Southeastern.
Scelfo on Brown: “Rodney will fit in well in our secondary. He has the size, length and frame that we look for and has the ability to develop into a special player for us.”
Donovan Bynum | DB | 6-0 | 180 | Houston, Texas | Langham Creek HS
First team All-District 16-6A defensive back at Langham Creek High School.
Scelfo on Bynum: “Donovan can help us in a variety of ways. He’s explosive and has the ability to play safety or at the star position for us.”
Tylon Cooper | DB | 6-0 | 160 | Eunice, La. | Eunice HS
All-District 3-4A selection at both wide receiver and defensive back at Eunice High School … Projects as a cornerback for the Lions.
Scelfo on Cooper: “Tylon is going to be a great addition to our cornerback group. He’s athletic, explosive and changes directions very well.”
Dorian Davis | DL | 6-5 | 250 | White Castle, La. | White Castle HS
All-District 8-1A performer at White Castle High School … Also was a thrower on the WCHS track and field team.
Scelfo on Davis: “Dorian is guy we’re excited to see continue to grow. His strength and physical presence will be a great addition inside for us up front.”
Jaylon Domingeaux | WR | 6-2 | 175 | Lafayette, La. | Comeaux HS
First team All-District 3-5A wide receiver as a senior at Comeaux High School … Amassed 1,379 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.
Scelfo on Domingeaux: “Jaylon is going to be a presence for us from the receiver position. He brings length and has a huge catch radius.”
Khamron Ford | LB | 5-11 | 200 | Olive Branch, Miss. | Northwest Mississippi CC | Olive Branch HS
Spent two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College … Recorded 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Rangers … Prepped at Olive Branch High School as a two-way player … Led region in rushing as a senior … Totaled 88 tackles and nine tackles for loss at OBHS … Will enroll in Southeastern in January and participate in spring practice.
Scelfo on Ford: “Khamron is very athletic and can play a variety of positions for us. We can see him fitting in at linebacker, safety or the star position.”
Tristan Goodly | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Westlake, La. | Westlake HS
First team all-district selection at wide receiver and kick returner at Westlake High School … Finished senior season with 15 touchdowns and 1,328 all-purpose yards … Cousin, Ian, is a defensive back for the Lions … Standout triple and long jumper for WHS is expected to participate in both football and track and field at SLU.
Scelfo on Goodly: “Tristan is an exceptional athlete who will think will excel in both football and track in Hammond.”
Lemar Harris | ATH | 6-3 | 205 | Amite, La. | Amite HS
All-state performer at Amite High School … Played both wide receiver and in the secondary for the Warriors.
Scelfo on Harris: “Lemar is an excellent product from right up the road and has good length. He’s another guy who can help us at numerous positions depending on where he’s needed.”
Deantre Jackson | RB | 5-8 | 180 | New Orleans, La. | Edna Karr HS
Standout running back at Edna Karr High School … Nickname is “The Jet” … Three-time all-state selection for the EKHS track and field team.
Scelfo on Jackson: “Deantre is a home run threat and reminds me a lot of (2019 All-SLC running back) Devonte Williams. He’s explosive, has great hands and has great speed coming out of the backfield.”
Jirrea Johnson | LB | 5-11 | 220 | New Orleans, La. | Warren Easton HS
All-state and all-district performer at Warren Easton High School … Rated No. 30 on Dandy Don’s top 100 Class of 2023 Louisiana high school products.
Scelfo on Johnson: “Jirrea comes out of a great high school program and plays physical. He’s a mike linebacker that packs a punch.”
Wayne McKinney III | OL | 6-3 | 290 | Geismar, La. | Dutchtown HS
Multi-time All-District 5-5A selection at Dutchtown High School.
Scelfo on McKinney: “Wayne has a huge upside due to his athleticism. He’s someone that we’re excited to develop and we expect him to be an impact player for us as he continues to grow over the next few years.”
Mike Mitchell | DB | 5-11 | 180 | Plaquemine, La. | Plaquemine HS
All-District 7-4A performer at Plaquemine High School … Was one of state’s most productive dual-threat quarterbacks as a senior … Projects as a defensive back for SLU … Younger cousin of Southeastern career receiving yardage leader Austin Mitchell.
Scelfo on Mitchell: “We’ve had a pipeline of good players come out of the Plaquemine High program and we think Mike will continue that tradition. He’s athletic, versatile and plays the game passionately.”
Ilias Rida | OL | 6-7 | 270 | Hamburg, Germany | St. Stanislaus HS
All-state offensive lineman as a senior at St. Stanislaus High School … German native started high school career as a member of the Hamburg Huskies.
Scelfo on Rida: “Ilias has tremendous upside due to his size and ability. He’s still learning the game, but we’re excited to have the opportunity to develop him.”
Javen Sanchez | DL | 6-1 | 280 | Houston, Texas | Tyler JC | Dobie HS
Posted 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a sophomore at Tyler Junior College … All-District 22-6A selection at Dobie High School … Will enroll in Southeastern in January and participate in spring practice.
Scelfo on Sanchez: “Javen is a powerful, interior addition to our defensive line. He’s a good student and we believe he can be an anchor for us up front.”
Brandon Spincer Jr. | OL | 6-2 | 275 | New Orleans, La. | Edna Karr HS
Standout offensive lineman at Edna Karr High School … Father played linebacker at Tulane under Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo and defensive coordinator Bill D’Ottavio.
Scelfo on Spincer: “Brandon epitomizes what we’re looking for in a student-athlete. He’s an excellent leader and checks every box in terms of the attributes he brings as a player, a person and a student.”
Riley Whitten | OL | 6-2 | 275 | Belle Chasse, La. | Belle Chasse HS
Three-time first team all-district selection at Belle Chasse High School … Participated in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl … Played both sides for BCHS … Slated to play offensive line for the Lions … Nickname is “Cornbread”.
Scelfo on Whitten: “Riley’s size and strength has him more college-ready than most high school offensive linemen. He’s another guy that has so much room to grow and build on a solid foundation.”
Mike Williams | WR | 5-11 | 170 | Marrero, La. | Archbishop Shaw HS
First-team all-district performer at Archbishop Shaw High School … Nickname is “Speedy” … Also excels on the Shaw basketball team.
Scelfo on Williams: “Mike can really take the top off the defense with his speed. He’s got great hands and has great athleticism.”
