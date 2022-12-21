Frank Scelfo clapping new logo on hat

Southeastern football coach Frank Scelfo

 Randy Bergeron | Southeastern

HAMMOND – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of 19 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season.

The 2023 signing class includes two junior college addition among the newest signees. Of the group, 15 are from the state of Louisiana. The newcomers include nine offensive signees and 10 defensive additions.

