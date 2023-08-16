HAMMOND -- The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team held its final practice before the beginning of the fall semester Tuesday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
Through the offseason and first 12 practices of camp, Southeastern has acclimated 48 new student-athletes on the roster to all aspects of the SLU program. The two newest members of the Southeastern staff had much less of a learning curve.
Lion football coach Frank Scelfo has brought back two of the top players of his tenure in Hammond to serve as analysts. Former quarterback Cole Kelley works with the safeties, while former tight end Nolan Givan is assisting with the wide receivers.
“Both Cole and Nolan have been excited to get back involved with our program,” Scelfo said. “Our program is special, our university is special and Hammond, America, is a special community and one of the ways it shows is when former players that had success here want to come back and be a part of what we’re doing.”
Kelley, the 2020 Walter Payton Award winner and 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year, finished his three years in Hammond as the FCS career leader in completion percentage, as well as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and rushing touchdowns. Kelley spent the spring as the starting quarterback for the USFL’s Memphis Showboats, throwing for 1,534 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for a pair of scores.
Givan was an impact performer for SLU in 2021 -- his lone season with the program, earning first team All-Southland Conference and Louisiana Newcomer of the Year honors. The Berkley, Michigan native hauled in 56 passes for 572 yards and six touchdowns. He signed with the NFL’s Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent last fall.
The Lions will return to the practice field Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Southeastern opens the season with three straight nonconference road contests, beginning with a Sept. 2 trip to Mississippi State. The game versus the Bulldogs kicks off at 3 p.m. in Starkville, Miss., and will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
Season and single-game tickets for the 2023 home football season, which includes visits from HCU (Sept. 23), Tarleton State (Sept. 30), Lamar (Oct. 14), McNeese (Nov. 4) and Nicholls (Nov. 18) are available online at https://vivenu.com/event/2023-football-2klkar.
Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 16 – 3:45 p.m. (First day of classes)
Aug. 26 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Party – 10 a.m.)
