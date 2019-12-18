HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana announced the addition of 16 student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Lion football program on Wednesday as the 2020 early signing period opened.
With the 2020 signing class, SLU continued its focus on recruiting Louisiana first, as 12 of Wednesday’s signees hail from in-state, running the total of Louisiana signees to 36 in the last two classes. Of the 2020 class, 13 are current high school seniors.
“We believe we can win championships with the talent available in the state of Louisiana,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “We’re always going to recruit our state first. The name of our university is Southeastern Louisiana and we want to win with south Louisiana student-athletes.”
The influx of talent buoys a Southeastern program that took a major step forward in 2019. In just his second year at the helm of the program, Scelfo, the Southland Conference Coach of the Year, led the Lions to their third appearance in the NCAA FCS playoffs, advancing to the second round. SLU finished 8-5 with three wins over top 10 ranked opponents to its credit.
“We took the first step towards establishing a winning culture for our program this season,” Scelfo said. “We’ve built a nice foundation, which this group we’ve added today helps solidify. We’ve brought in young men today that are going to enhance our winning culture, not just by their performance on the field, but in the classroom and the community as well.”
While the returning talent for 2020 is more plentiful than the previous offseason, Scelfo and his staff saw several areas of need that had to be addressed. The signing class includes six defensive backs, four offensive linemen and three defensive linemen. The Lions also added a tight end, a wide receiver and a placekicker.
“We felt like there were several areas where we needed to add depth,” Scelfo said. “We addressed some positions of need and this is a well-rounded class that makes us a better football program.”
The three junior college additions come from the Mississippi ranks. Offensive lineman John Allen (6-1, 320, Jackson, Mississippi, Copiah-Lincoln CC/Forest Hill HS), defensive end Tijuane Bolton (6-3, 245, New Augusta, Mississippi, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Perry Central HS) and defensive lineman Rodney Sopsher (6-1, 275, Amite, Southwest Mississippi CC/Amite HS) will all participate in spring practice, as will 2020 freshmen tight end Ivan Drobocky (6-4, 230, Bowling Green, Kentucky, IMG Academy/Bowling Green HS), safety Jacoby Wells (6-1, 200, Harvey, Helen Cox HS) and safety Taquan Thomas (6-0, 190, New Orleans, Kennedy HS).
Wells and Thomas are two of six additions to the secondary, along with fellow freshmen Zy Alexander (6-3, 175, Loreauville, Loreauville HS), Blayne Delahoussaye (5-10, 160, New Iberia, Westgate HS), Jack Henderson (6-3, 205, Mandeville, Mandeville HS) and Edward Wilson (5-11, 175, Port Allen, Port Allen HS).
Allen is part of a newcomer group of offensive linemen that includes Noah Devlin (6-3, 290, New Orleans, De La Salle HS), Jhy Orgeron (6-4, 270, Galliano, South Lafourche HS) and Javin Turner (6-2, 285, Patterson, Patterson HS).
Bolton and Sopsher will team with Kamron Johnson (6-4, 210, Saraland, Ala., Saraland HS) to bolster the defensive line. Rounding out the class are wide receiver Cam Jones (6-2, 185, Gonzales, East Ascension HS) and kicker Jack Landry (5-9, 160, New Orleans, Brother Martin HS).
Southeastern Louisiana football spring practice officially opens on March 3. The Lions open the 2020 season at Tulane on Sept. 3.
2020 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class Capsules
Zy Alexander – CB – 6-3 – 175 – Loreauville, La. – Loreauville HS
Do-it-all performer at Loreauville High School … Played quarterback, free safety and wide receiver during his high school career for the Tigers … Expected to play in the secondary for the Lions … Also leads off and plays outfield for the LHS baseball team, helping his squad to a Class 2A state title as a sophomore.
John Allen – OL – 6-1 – 320 – Jackson, Miss. – Copiah-Lincoln CC/Forest Hill HS
Spent freshman season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, earning first team All-MACJC accolades in his debut campaign … Played on both sides of the line for Forest Hill High School … Will participate in spring practice.
Tijuane Bolton – DE – 6-3 – 245 – New Augusta, Miss. – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Perry Central HS
Spent two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, helping Bulldogs to national championship as a sophomore … Finished with 33 tackles and two sacks in 2019 … Prepped at Perry Central HS … Earned Region 8-2A Most Valuable Player honors at PCHS … Hattiesburg American All-Area selection … Will participate in spring practice.
Blayne Delahoussaye – CB – 5-10 – 160 – New Iberia, La. – Westgate HS
Shutdown corner at Westgate High School … Intercepted three passes as a junior … Also a member of the WHS 4x200 relay team that finished 13th nationally at the New Balance indoor meet.
Noah Devlin – OL – 6-3 – 290 – New Orleans, La. – De La Salle HS
Class 3A All-State offensive lineman at De La Salle High School … Named among New Orleans’ top 50 2020 recruits by Crescent City Sports … Also earned All-Metro honors … Versatile athlete also played baseball and basketball.
Ivan Drobocky – TE – 6-4 – 230 – Bowling Green, Ky. – IMG Academy/Bowling Green HS
Spent senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida … Grabbed 13 passes for 386 yards and three scores in lone season with IMG … Began prep career at Bowling Green High School, catching 23 passes and two touchdowns as a junior … Last name is pronounced dro-BOSS-kee …Will participate in spring practice.
Jack Henderson – S – 6-3 – 205 – Mandeville, La. – Mandeville HS
All-District 6-5A performer at Mandeville High School … Played both defensive back and running back for the Skippers … Also a standout lacrosse player at MHS.
Kamron Johnson – DL – 6-4 – 210 – Saraland, Ala. – Saraland HS
Standout defensive end at Saraland High School … Helped team to 10-1 record as a senior.
Cam Jones – WR – 6-2 – 185 – Gonzales, La. – East Ascension HS
Started at quarterback as a senior at East Ascension High School … Projects as a receiver for the Lions.
Jack Landry – PK – 5-9 – 160 – New Orleans, La. – Brother Martin HS
Handled placekicking and punting duties as a senior at Brother Martin High School … All-District performer for the Crusaders.
Jhy Orgeron – OL – 6-4 – 270 – Galliano, La. – South Lafourche HS
Four-year starter at South Lafourche High School … Played guard and tackle for the Tarpons, before moving to center as a senior … All-District 7-4A selection.
Rodney Sopsher – DL – 6-1 – 275 – Amite, La. - Southwest Mississippi CC/Amite HS
Finished with 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as a freshman at Southwest Mississippi Community College … All-State and All-District performer as a senior at Amite High School … Will participate in spring practice.
TaQuan Thomas – S – 6-0 – 190 – New Orleans, La. – John F. Kennedy HS
Standout defensive back at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans … Also a sprinter on the JFKHS track and field team.
Javin Turner – OL – 6-2 – 285 – Patterson, La. – Patterson HS
Standout offensive lineman at Patterson High School … Multi-time All-District 8-3A selection for the Lumberjacks.
Jacoby Wells – S – 6-1 – 200 – Harvey, La. – Helen Cox HS
Standout member of the secondary at Helen Cox High School … Rated one of the top 100 prospects in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com … Will participate in spring practice.
Edward Wilson – CB – 5-11 – 175 – Port Allen, La. – Port Allen HS
Dynamic playmaker at Port Allen High School … Excelled at running back and defensive back for the Pelicans … Expected to play in the secondary for the Lions.
