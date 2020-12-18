HAMMOND – Defensive end Bryce Cage has chosen to continue his academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana football program, SLU head coach Frank Scelfo announced on Friday.
Cage (6-4, 250, Baton Rouge, Scotlandville HS) is the seventh signee for the Lions during the December signing period. He will join Southeastern for the fall 2021 season.
On Wednesday, Southeastern opened the signing period with the addition of defensive end Cherif Seye (6-5, 260, Houston, ASA College (FL)/Alief Hastings HS), offensive lineman Gavin Burtchaell (6-6, 275, Chalmette, Chalmette HS), wide receiver Lynarise Elpheage Jr. (5-10, 175, New Orleans, Carver HS), wide receiver/defensive back Coryell Pierce (5-11, 175, New Orleans, Booker T. Washington HS), offensive lineman Blakley Miller (6-5, 275, Paducah, Ky., McCracken County HS) and quarterback Bauer Sharp (6-5, 220, Dothan, Ala., Dothan HS).
Spring practice preparations for the season will begin Jan. 15. SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open their home slate.
2021 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class
Gavin Burtchaell – OL – 6-6 – 275 – Chalmette – Chalmette HS
Bryce Cage – DE – 6-4 – 250 – Baton Rouge – Scotlandville HS
Lynarise Elpheage, Jr. – WR – 5-10 – 175 – New Orleans – Carver HS
Blakley Miller – OL – 6-5 – 275 – Paducah, Ky. – McCracken County HS
Coryell Pierce – WR/DB – 5-11 – 175 – New Orleans – Booker T. Washington HS
Cherif Seye – DE – 6-5 – 260 – Houston – ASA College/Alief Hastings HS
Bauer Sharp – QB – 6-5 – 220 – Dothan, Ala. – Dothan HS
