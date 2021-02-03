HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana head football coach Frank Scelfo announced the addition of three student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Lion football program on Wednesday.
The newest Lions will enroll in Southeastern for the fall 2021 campaign. The trio includes defensive end/tight end Dalton Allen (6-4, 240, Oak Grove, Oak Grove HS), linebacker David Ellis (6-1, 220, New Orleans, McDonogh 35) and athlete Joseph Wilson (5-10, 180, Shreveport, Calvary Baptist Academy).
The newest additions give the 2021 SLU signing class 10 members. In December, Southeastern opened the signing period with the addition of defensive end Cherif Seye, offensive lineman Gavin Burtchaell, defensive end Bryce Cage, wide receiver Lynarise Elpheage Jr., wide receiver/defensive back Coryell Pierce, offensive lineman Blakley Miller and quarterback Bauer Sharp. Seye is eligible to compete in the spring 2021 season, as he and Elpheage are currently participating in preseason practice.
Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with the addition of the three in-state products to close out signing period.
“The majority of our current seniors have indicated they are coming back in the fall, so we didn’t have as many spots to fill as normal,” Scelfo said of the recruiting process. “We were able to address our needs at specific positions and we’re excited to add three of the best and brightest from right here in Louisiana.”
The Lions return to the practice field on Wednesday for a 3:40 p.m. practice. SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 with a 6 p.m. contest at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese at 6 p.m. on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open their home slate.
2021 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class
Dalton Allen – DE/TE – 6-4 – 240 – Oak Grove, La. – Oak Grove HS
Gavin Burtchaell – OL – 6-6 – 275 – Chalmette, La. – Chalmette HS
Bryce Cage – DE – 6-4 – 250 – Baton Rouge, La. – Scotlandville HS
David Ellis – LB – 6-1 – 220 – New Orleans, La. – McDonogh 35 HS
Lynarise Elpheage, Jr. – WR – 5-10 – 175 – New Orleans, La. – Carver HS
Blakley Miller – OL – 6-5 – 275 – Paducah, Ky. – McCracken County HS
Coryell Pierce – WR/DB – 5-11 – 175 – New Orleans, La. – Booker T. Washington HS
Cherif Seye – DE – 6-5 – 260 – Houston, Texas – ASA College/Alief Hastings HS
Bauer Sharp – QB – 6-5 – 220 – Dothan, Ala. – Dothan HS
Joseph Wilson – ATH – 5-10 – 180 – Shreveport, La. – Calvary Baptist Academy
February signees in bold
Player Capsules (February Signees only)
Dalton Allen – DE/TE – 6-4 – 240 – Oak Grove, La. – Oak Grove HS
Played both ways for Oak Grove High School, helping the Tigers to back-to-back Class 1A state championships … As a senior, he earned first team All-District honors at both tight end and outside linebacker, while also earning first team All-State honors at tight end and serving as the team’s punter … Received the Iron Man Award from the News Star as Northeast Louisiana’s top all-around player following senior campaign.
Head Coach Frank Scelfo on Allen: “Dalton is a winner who we can be a contributor on either side of the football for us. We really liked his versatility, length and athleticism.”
David Ellis – LB – 6-1 – 220 – New Orleans, La. – McDonogh 35 HS
Earned first team Class 3A All-State accolades as a senior at McDonogh 35 High School … Also claimed District 10-3A Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in 2020.
Scelfo on Ellis: “David really came into his own as a senior at McDonogh 35. He has great speed and will be a physical, explosive addition to our linebacker corps.”
Joseph Wilson – ATH – 5-10 – 180 – Shreveport, La. – Calvary Baptist Academy
Honorable mention All-State performer who helped his team to a Division IV state championship … Also earned first team All-District 1-1A and Academic All-State honors … caught 14 touchdowns as a senior and rushed for three scores in a 62-41 win over Ouachita Christian in the state title game.
Scelfo on Wilson: “Joseph can be a dynamic playmaker for us. He can make plays as a runner, receiver and in the return game. His explosiveness and big-play ability will be great assets for us in the future.”
