HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced its 2022 schedule Friday.
The Lions, one of six teams to finish each of the past three seasons ranked in the FCS national polls, will open the season Sept. 3, traveling to UL Lafayette for a meeting with the defending Sun Belt Conference champions.
The meeting will be the 40th between SLU and the Ragin’ Cajuns. The in-state foes will face off for the first time since the 2017 season opener, which saw UL Lafayette hold off Southeastern, 51-48.
Following the season opener, the Lions head to Florida Atlantic on Sept. 10 for the first meeting between the schools.
Southeastern opens its home slate Sept. 17, hosting Central Connecticut State at Strawberry Stadium. The Lions defeated the Blue Devils, 56-10, last fall to open the home-and-home series between the two schools.
Southeastern opens Southland Conference play on the road with a Sept. 24 contest at Northwestern State. The Demons are the one league opponent the Lions will face twice this season, as the they visit Hammond Nov. 12. SLU earned a pair of victories over Northwestern State in 2021 and extended its win streak in the all-time series to 11 games.
The inaugural season of the Southland-Ohio Valley Conference football scheduling alliance will see Southeastern host Murray State Oct. 1. The two schools met once before in 1979 with the Lions taking a 19-11 win in Murray, Kentucky.
Southeastern welcomes new Southland foe Texas A&M-Commerce to Hammond Oct. 8. SLU is 4-4-1 all-time versus its newest league rival with the last meeting going the way of Southeastern, 41-7, in 2009. The battle of the Lions will also be the Homecoming contest in Hammond.
After a bye, the Lions close their nonconference schedule Oct. 22 when SLU heads to Jacksonville State. The game is a return trip from SLU’s 35-14 victory in the 2019 season opener.
Southeastern then returns to league play with an Oct. 29 contest at McNeese. The Lions trail in the all-time series, 23-25, but have won four of the last five games against the Cowboys after sweeping both meetings last fall.
SLU will look for its eighth straight victory over HBU when the Huskies come to town Nov. 5. Southeastern won, 62-24, in 2021.
The annual River Bell Classic closes the regular season Nov. 17 in Thibodaux. SLU and Nicholls split the two meetings last season with each team winning on its rival’s home field.
Southeastern will open spring practice on March 8 with the annual Spring Game set for April 9 to highlight Super Lion Saturday.
2022 Southeastern Football Schedule
Sept. 3 | at UL Lafayette | Lafayette, La. | TBA
Sept. 10 | at FAU | Boca Raton, Fla. | TBA
Sept. 17 | Central Connecticut State | Hammond, La. | TBA
Sept. 24 | at Northwestern State* | Natchitoches, La. | TBA
Oct. 1 | Murray State | Hammond, La. | TBA
Oct. 8 | Texas A&M-Commerce (Homecoming)* | Hammond, La. | TBA
Oct. 22 | at Jacksonville State | Jacksonville, Ala. | 1 p.m.
Oct. 29 | at McNeese* | Lake Charles, La. | 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 | Houston Baptist* | Hammond, La. | TBA
Nov. 12 | Northwestern State* | Hammond, La. | TBA
Nov. 17 | at Nicholls* | Thibodaux, La. | TBA
* - Southland Conference game | Southeastern home games in bold
TICKETS
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
