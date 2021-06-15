HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana head football coach Frank Scelfo announced several changes to his coaching staff on Tuesday.
Scelfo announced the addition of Anthony Scelfo as the team’s tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and pass game coordinator. Anthony Scelfo’s hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.
The Southeastern head coach also announced that Raymond Monica, who spent the past two seasons as the assistant head coach and coaching the defensive line, will take over as the defensive coordinator and coach the linebackers.
Frank Scelfo is excited about the changes in the staff moving into the fall campaign.
“We had a lot of success on offense this past season, but we want to continue to improve,” Frank Scelfo said. “Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge and an outside perspective that will benefit our program.
“Raymond’s experience made him an easy choice for defensive coordinator for me,” Frank Scelfo added. “We have to be more sound and more aggressive on defense and I think Raymond will help us do that as our program continues to grow.”
Anthony Scelfo, the eldest son of SLU’s fourth-year head coach, comes to Hammond after spending the past three seasons as the quarterbacks coach, recruiting coordinator and pass game coordinator at Northwestern State. Under his tutelage, NSU quarterback Shelton Eppler set single-season school records for passing yards, completions, attempts and touchdowns, while also setting school career marks for passing yards and touchdowns, as well as completion percentage.
Anthony Scelfo started his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at UTSA, where he spent two seasons. He was a two sport student-athlete at Tulane, playing baseball and football for the Green Wave.
As a junior on the diamond, he was a first team All-Conference USA selection before being an eighth round selection of the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Draft. He spent four seasons in the Rays’ minor league system.
Monica, a native of Garyville, came to Hammond with over three decades of coaching experience. Prior to his time with the Lions, Monica had head coaching stints at Arkansas Tech (2013-18) and Kutztown (Pa.) University (2006-12).
Monica’s first stint as a defensive coordinator was at Temple, where he spent eight seasons and was named one of the top assistant coaches in the country by Sports Illustrated in 2003. A 1990 graduate of North Alabama, Monica started his full-time coaching career at his alma mater and helped UNA to three consecutive national championships as the team’s defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
Southeastern will open fall practice on August 6 in preparation for its opener on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. versus North Alabama in Strawberry Stadium. SLU has finished ranked nationally each of the past two seasons. Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley and two-time All-American cornerback Ferlando Jordan lead a group of 16 returning All-Southland Conference performers for the high-powered Lions.
