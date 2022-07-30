Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University's new logo

 Submitted by Southeastern Louisiana University

HAMMOND – The preseason Southland Conference favorite Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open fall camp Wednesday.

The Lions will report to campus Tuesday and will hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The first four days of fall camp will be split-squad workouts with one group practicing at 9 a.m. and the other half working out at 10:30 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.