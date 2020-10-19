HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team opened its second week of fall practice preparations for the spring 2021 season on Monday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium.
Monday marked the fourth of 15 practices during the fall practice session, which has replaced the normal spring practice with the competition season being postponed until spring. The Lions will practice Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:40 p.m. and Fridays at 10:10 a.m. through Nov. 13.
Monday was also the second time in full pads for the Lions. Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with the physicality he saw from his team on Monday.
“We’re a physical football team,” Scelfo said. “Our guys play hard and have done a great job in the offseason preparing themselves to play with the physicality we expect. Friday was the first time in a long time that we’ve been in pads and we saw some of that anxiety that comes with being in pads for the first time. That anxiety was gone today. We played faster and more physical.”
Monday’s practice focused on third-down situations during the scrimmage portions of practice. While the offense wound up as the winner of both the early and late sessions, both came down to the last play – an encouraging sign for Scelfo and his staff.
“We saw some really good competition today and we’re not seeing either side dominate the other,” Scelfo said. “The defense made some plays with their pass rush, especially early in practice. But the offense won both sessions on the last rep, so you’d have to give them the edge today.”
SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open their home slate.
TICKETS
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. SLU is scheduled to host McNeese (March 6), Northwestern State (March 13) and Lamar (April 3) this coming spring.
