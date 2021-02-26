HAMMOND -- It took a minute or two for Southeastern football coach Frank Scelfo to take in what was happening when he stepped up to speak at his first football media luncheon since the end of the 2019 season earlier this week.
“It just doesn’t even make sense,” Scelfo said, noting the Lions’ last game was a playoff loss to Montana in 2019. “Here we are in 2021. What happened? Where did all this thing go to?
No. 18 Southeastern opens its six-game Southland Conference schedule Saturday at No. 17 Sam Houston State at 6 p.m., marking the Lions’ first game in 447 days. The game will be available on ESPN+ and the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
“Just being able to be out on the field with our guys, I think that’s been the most enjoyable thing,” Scelfo said, pointing out the Lions got five practices in during the spring and six in preseason camp before being shut down because of COVID 19 precautions.
To prepare for the unique spring season, the the Lions had 15 practices in the fall, getting a break just before Thanksgiving and returned to campus in January to go through ‘fall’ camp.
“We were able to take advantage of the fall and experience some growth from a leadership standpoint,” Scelfo said. “We had a lot of guys step up. It’s not one individual. It as a team, it was a group effort, and then we saw that come together this past camp in January and early February.”
Scelfo said the biggest key in January was getting the team into a routine.
“I don’t know how it could have been more upside down than what it was,” Scelfo said. “I think our guys, once we got into a routine, especially in January, we were kind of able to adapt and move forward. We saw growth. We saw some uncertainty. The mental portion of this whole process has taken a bigger toll than the physical portion. When I say that, I’m looking at my team and my team only …”
“Once they got into that routine, I saw their attitudes, their body language, I saw so many things change for the positive because they saw a sense of normalcy there,” Scelfo said.
The Lions return several pieces from last season’s prolific offense, which featured five receivers with over 50 catches and 500 yards each, the only school in the nation to accomplish the feat.
The trio receivers CJ Turner, Austin Mitchell and Javon Conner are the returnees from that receiving corps, and Scelfo said the plan is to share the wealth again on offense.
“We used all position groups,” Scelfo said of last season’s offensive approach. “We see the same thing happening this year.”
Cole Kelley returns at quarterback after rushing for 10 TDs and passing for 10 while sharing time with starter Chason Virgil. Scelfo said the Lions will have a similar quarterback situation with Kelley and Cephus Johnson III, who transferred from South Alabama.
“I think Cole will be the starter, but Cephus is going to play,” Scelfo said. “He’s too good. You can’t just put that talent on the bench and not play somebody. He has some skill set that by putting him on the field we’ll be able to take advantage of, so you’ll see both guys playing during the course of a game.”
Center Drew Jones and right tackle Rendon Miles-Character return on the offensive line, where Scelfo said the Lions’ depth is a bonus.
“When I got here three years ago, sometimes we traveled with six or seven guys, and that’s all we had,” Scelfo said. “That’s who we felt comfortable with playing the games with and kept our fingers crossed that nobody hurt. Now, I think we can travel with nine or 10 guys and be able to use guys in there, push them in there and get them some experience.
“We’ve also got some younger guys who aren’t quite ready yet, but again, that’s part of the pipeline that you do from a recruiting standpoint,” Scelfo continued. “We’ve made a conscious effort on the offensive line to go out and sign some guys that really fit what we need and really fill some needs, but also, from a development standpoint, I think our coaches have really done a good job of getting guys that we brought in and get those guys up to speed and be able to play with them on Saturday and win with them on Saturday.”
The defense returns All-America cornerback Ferlando Jordan, along with linebacker Alexis Ramos and free safety Donniel Ward-Magee.
Chris Lachney takes over as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, with an eye on limiting big plays and improving a unit that was last in the Southland Conference in red zone defense.
“We’re not going to give up that many plays,” Scelfo said. “We’re going force teams to have to work their way down the field on us. I think some changes in our blitz patterns, some of our coverages, schematically up front, I think that’s going to help us do some of those things.”
The Lions also return linebacker Mike Mason, who had ACL surgery in 2019 and safety Matt Wright, who is coming back from a knee injury suffered in 2018.
“Everybody has those veteran leaders who are coming back from an injury who are hungry to get back in the game and things like that,” Scelfo said. “Everybody’s been able to get those. For us, their value in the locker room is just as important as their value on the field because of the maturity factor. When you go through what we just went through in the summer and fall, you’re looking for some leadership and guidance. The other players are, and the players are always going to look to other players first to kind of see how things are done, and they’re looking to those two guys, and those two are quality people.”
Quarterback Eric Scmid leads the Sam Houston offense, but the Bearkats are loaded on defense five preseason All-SLC selections, with defensive linemen Trace Mascorro and Joseph Wallace on the first team and defensive lineman Jevon Leon and defensive backs Zyon McCollum and Jaylen Thomas on the second team.
For Scelfo, however, it’s all about getting back to competition.
“As a competitor, you don’t practice just to practice,” Scelfo said. “You practice to compete. You want to keep score. You want the scoreboard working. You want to find out where you are and get a measurement for who are as a competitor. It’s whether you win or lose.”
