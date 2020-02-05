When it came to putting together this year’s signing class, all Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo and his staff had to do look was look at the Lions’ run in the FCS playoffs to end last season.
The Lions, who made the playoffs for the third time in program history, defeated No. 8 Villanova 45-44 at home before a 73-28 loss at No. 6 Montana ended the team’s season. That playoff run, however, set in motion the seeds for a 25-man recruiting class which was rounded out with the addition of nine players on Wednesday.
The full class, which includes 16 players who signed in December, features eight defensive backs, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, three receivers, two quarterbacks, two tight ends, one linebacker and one kicker.
“I think we addressed the needs that we had,” Scelfo said. “Like I told you before, we’ve got to get longer. We need some more size and athleticism, and especially on the back end defensively, we needed some more speed, and it was evident, especially in the two playoff games. It showed we had some glaring things that took place, and we’ve got to go get some more guys and get better guys and get better and faster guys, and that’s what we’re doing.”
With that in mind, the Lions added defensive backs Tyreshon Freeman and Raymond Cutler, both of Autauga Academy in Prattville, Ala., on Wednesday.
The Lions followed the same formula on the offensive and defensive lines, going for length and a boost in athleticism.
“I felt like in those playoff games, we got pushed around a little bit, and we’ve got to do a better job in the offseason preparing our kids for that in the strength and conditioning program, but we’ve got to start with a bigger product, so we’re creating more depth,” Scelfo said. “We signed four on each side of the line of scrimmage. We felt like those were good numbers for us for what we could get, and we’ll kind of go from there.”
Maybe the biggest get for the Lions on the defensive line is Terry Delaney III of Tara High, who was a first-team All-State choice after being selected the District 7-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player as a senior, recording 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.
“He was a late get,” Scelfo said of Delaney. “He waited until last night to decide. He jumped in, and we were excited about it.”
Southeastern lost three starters on the offensive line from last season and added all of its signees there -- John Allen of Copiah-Lincoln CC, Noah Devlin of De La Salle, Jhy Orgeron of South Lafourche and Javin Turner of Patterson – in the early signing period.
“We still feel good about what we’ve got coming back, and then the additions are really going to be good,” Scelfo said. “I think they’ll be beneficial either to add depth or compete for a starting job.”
Christian Westcott, Louisiana’s Mr. Football, Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 4A MVP after throwing for 2,779 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushing for 1,368 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Lakeshore to the Class 4A semifinals is listed as a quarterback by the Lions, but Scelfo said that could change.
“Here’s what I’ll say, I don’t know if he can play quarterback, but I don’t know if he can’t,” Scelfo said. “The guy scored 73 touchdowns. He led a team that was pretty good to a 14-1 record. He’s a player of the year in the state, and it wasn’t even close. He just started playing quarterback, so to make an evaluation on him that says he can’t – you can’t do that, so we’re going to give him an opportunity to do everything that he can. I just know that if you’re outside in the backyard and you’re picking teams, he’s going to be your first pick. He’s that good. He’s an impact player on your football team.”
“Where’s he going to play? I don’t know. I just want him to play for us. He’s going to get a shot to play quarterback and do everything he wants to do. Can he play it? I don’t know. We’ll find out. He just hasn’t played it enough.”
In addition to Cutler and Freeman, receiver/tight end Dominique Webster also joins the Lions from Autauga Academy.
“We kind of fell into it,” Scelfo said of recruiting the three players in the class from Prattville, Ala. “I told you we’re going to start in Hammond, Louisiana, and we’re going to work our way out, and then as we started looking last year, we felt like that if we’re going to move anywhere from Hammond and start working our way out to Baton Rouge, Lafayette, a couple hours that way, let’s go a couple hours east, and that put us into Mississippi and Alabama … When you look at the Mobile area and up to Montgomery a little bit, there are some really good football players over there that’s kind of untapped from an FCS standpoint. We felt like we had a chance to go in there and find some, and I thought we did.”
Cam Jones of East Ascension and Terrell Carter of the College of San Mateo in San Diego are the Lions’ other additions at receiver.
“We got some length there, some size there, and we were looking for that, and so again, it goes back to getting bigger and faster, and that’s what we got,” Scelfo said. “I think all of those guys are capable of being impact guys.”
Two Amite products – linebacker Kevin Bickham and defensive lineman and defensive lineman Rodney Sopsher via Southwest Mississippi CC – are also part of the signing class.
Southeastern also added placekicker Jack Landry of Brother Martin during the early signing period.
“It’s his ball,” Scelfo said of Landry. “It’s his ball coming in. We’re looking forward to seeing him. I think he had great high school career, hit some clutch kicks, especially this season. He’s long on his kickoffs, very consistent kicker.”
Southeastern Louisiana Football – 2020 Signing Class
Zy Alexander – CB – 6-3 – 175 – Loreauville, La. – Loreauville HS
John Allen – OL – 6-1 – 320 – Jackson, Miss. – Copiah-Lincoln CC/Forest Hill HS*
Kevin “KJ” Bickham – LB - 6-1 – 180 – Amite, La. – Amite HS**
Tijuane Bolton – DE – 6-3 – 245 – New Augusta, Miss. – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Perry Central HS*
Terrell Carter – WR – 6-2 – 195 – San Diego, Calif. – College of San Mateo/Madison HS**
Cade Collier – TE – 6-6 – 245 – Mobile, Ala. – Baker HS**
Raymond Cutler – DB – 5-11 – 180 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy**
Blayne Delahoussaye – CB – 5-10 – 160 – New Iberia, La. – Westgate HS
Terry Delaney III – DL – 6-3 – 290 – Baton Rouge, La. – Tara HS**
Noah Devlin – OL – 6-3 – 290 – New Orleans, La. – De La Salle HS
Ivan Drobocky – TE – 6-4 – 230 – Bowling Green, Ky. – IMG Academy*
Tyreshon Freeman – DB – 6-1 – 180 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy**
Jack Henderson – S – 6-3 – 205 – Mandeville, La. – Mandeville HS
Kamron Johnson – DL – 6-4 – 210 – Saraland, Ala. – Saraland HS
Cam Jones – WR – 6-2 -185 – Gonzales, La. – East Ascension HS
Jack Landry – PK – 5-9 – 160 – New Orleans, La. – Brother Martin HS
Jhy Orgeron – OL – 6-4 – 270 – Galliano, La. – South Lafourche HS
Eli Sawyer – QB – 6-2 – 220 – Vestavia Hills, Ala. – Vestavia Hills HS**
Rodney Sopsher – DL – 6-1 – 275 – Amite, La. – Southwest Mississippi CC/Amite HS*
TaQuan Thomas – S – 6-0 – 190 - New Orleans, La. – Kennedy HS*
Javin Turner – OL – 6-2 – 285 – Patterson, La. – Patterson HS
Dominique Webster – WR/TE – 6-4 – 200 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy**
Jacoby Wells – S – 6-1 – 200 – Harvey, La. – Helen Cox HS*
Christian Westcott – QB – 6-0 – 220 – Mandeville, La. – Lakeshore HS**
Edward Wilson – CB – 5-11 – 175 – Port Allen, La. – Port Allen HS
* - Will participate in spring practice
** - February additions
2020 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class Capsules
Zy Alexander – CB – 6-3 – 175 – Loreauville, La. – Loreauville HS
Do-it-all performer at Loreauville High School … Played quarterback, free safety and wide receiver during his high school career for the Tigers … Expected to play in the secondary for the Lions … Also leads off and plays outfield for the LHS baseball team, helping his squad to a Class 2A state title as a sophomore.
John Allen – OL – 6-1 – 320 – Jackson, Miss. – Copiah-Lincoln CC/Forest Hill HS
Spent freshman season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, earning first team All-MACJC accolades in his debut campaign … Played on both sides of the line for Forest Hill High School … Will participate in spring practice.
Kevin “KJ” Bickham – LB – 6-1 – 180 – Amite, La. – Amite HS
Defensive standout at Amite High School … Helped Warriors to Class 2A state championship as a junior … Three-star recruit listed among state’s top prospects by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Multi-faceted athlete also is a standout on AHS track and field team.
Tijuane Bolton – DE – 6-3 – 245 – New Augusta, Miss. – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Perry Central HS
Spent two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, helping Bulldogs to national championship as a sophomore … Finished with 33 tackles and two sacks in 2019 … Prepped at Perry Central HS … Earned Region 8-2A Most Valuable Player honors at PCHS … Hattiesburg American All-Area selection … Will participate in spring practice.
Terrell Carter – WR – 6-2 – 195 – San Diego, Calif. – College of San Mateo/Madison HS
First team All-Bay 6 Conference as a sophomore at College of San Mateo … Helped team to 2019 Nor-Cal championship … Played quarterback at Madison High School, leading to team to 2016 state title ... Threw for 4,629 yards and 55 touchdowns, while also rushing for 559 yards and eight scores … Played for the MHS basketball team.
Cade Collier – TE – 6-6 – 245 – Mobile, Ala. – Baker HS
Caught seven touchdowns as a senior at Baker High School … Named to AL.com Coastal Alabama All-Region team ... Two-star recruit by Rivals.com … Also plays center for the BHS basketball team.
Raymond Cutler – DB – 5-11 – 180 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy
Finished with 50 catches for 1,049 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Autauga Academy … First team All-State selection … Helped team to three state championships.
Blayne Delahoussaye – CB – 5-10 – 160 – New Iberia, La. – Westgate HS
Shutdown corner at Westgate High School … Intercepted three passes as a junior … Also a member of the WHS 4x200 relay team that finished 13th nationally at the New Balance indoor meet.
Terry Delaney III – DL – 6-3 – 290 – Baton Rouge – Tara HS
First team All-State and District 7-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player following senior season at Tara High School … Recorded 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior.
Noah Devlin – OL – 6-3 – 290 – New Orleans, La. – De La Salle HS
Class 3A All-State offensive lineman at De La Salle High School … Named among New Orleans’ top 50 2020 recruits by Crescent City Sports … Also earned All-Metro honors … Versatile athlete also played baseball and basketball.
Ivan Drobocky – TE – 6-4 – 230 – Bowling Green, Ky. – IMG Academy/Bowling Green HS
Spent senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida … Grabbed 13 passes for 386 yards and three scores in lone season with IMG … Began prep career at Bowling Green High School, catching 23 passes and two touchdowns as a junior … Last name is pronounced dro-BOSS-kee …Will participate in spring practice.
Tyreshon Freeman – DB – 6-1 – 180 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy
Named first team All-State after helping Autauga Academy to a state championship as a senior … Threw for 482 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns … Also intercepted two passes as a member of the secondary … Projects as a defensive back for the Lions.
Jack Henderson – S – 6-3 – 205 – Mandeville, La. – Mandeville HS
All-District 6-5A performer at Mandeville High School … Played both defensive back and running back for the Skippers … Also a standout lacrosse player at MHS.
Kamron Johnson – DL – 6-4 – 210 – Saraland, Ala. – Saraland HS
Standout defensive end at Saraland High School … Helped team to 10-1 record as a senior.
Cam Jones – WR – 6-2 – 185 – Gonzales, La. – East Ascension HS
Started at quarterback as a senior at East Ascension High School … Projects as a receiver for the Lions.
Jack Landry – PK – 5-9 – 160 – New Orleans, La. – Brother Martin HS
Handled placekicking and punting duties as a senior at Brother Martin High School … All-District performer for the Crusaders.
Jhy Orgeron – OL – 6-4 – 270 – Galliano, La. – South Lafourche HS
Four-year starter at South Lafourche High School … Played guard and tackle for the Tarpons, before moving to center as a senior … All-District 7-4A selection.
Eli Sawyer – QB – 6-2 – 220 – Vestavia Hills, Ala. – Vestavia Hills HS
Earned All-Metro honors as a senior at Vestavia Hills High School … Threw for 1,497 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019 … Also pitches for the VHS baseball team.
Rodney Sopsher – DL – 6-1 – 275 – Amite, La. - Southwest Mississippi CC/Amite HS
Finished with 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as a freshman at Southwest Mississippi Community College … All-State and All-District performer as a senior at Amite High School … Will participate in spring practice.
TaQuan Thomas – S – 6-0 – 190 – New Orleans, La. – John F. Kennedy HS
Standout defensive back at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans … Also a sprinter on the JFKHS track and field team.
Javin Turner – OL – 6-2 – 285 – Patterson, La. – Patterson HS
Standout offensive lineman at Patterson High School … Multi-time All-District 8-3A selection for the Lumberjacks.
Dominique Webster – WR/TE – 6-4 – 200 – Prattville, Ala. – Autauga Academy
Earned first team All-State after catching five touchdowns and helping Autauga Academy to its third state title in four years … Caught 21 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns as a junior… Also plays on the school’s basketball team.
Jacoby Wells – S – 6-1 – 200 – Harvey, La. – Helen Cox HS
Standout member of the secondary at Helen Cox High School … Rated one of the top 100 prospects in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com … Will participate in spring practice.
Christian Westcott – QB – 6-0 – 210 – Mandeville, La. – Lakeshore HS
Named Louisiana Mr. Football, Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 4A Offensive MVP after senior season at Lakeshore High School … Helped Titans to state semifinals … Completed 151 of 275 passes for 2,779 yards and 35 touchdowns … Rushed for 1,368 yards and 38 touchdowns … Recorded 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles … Also pitches and plays shortstop for the LHS baseball team.
Edward Wilson – CB – 5-11 – 175 – Port Allen, La. – Port Allen HS
Dynamic playmaker at Port Allen High School … Excelled at running back and defensive back for the Pelicans … Expected to play in the secondary for the Lions.
