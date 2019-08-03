HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team closed out the split-squad portion of fall camp Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with the progress made with the multi-session practices, as players were able to get maximum reps during the first four days of camp.
“We have a clearer picture of which guys are further along than others at this point,” Scelfo said. “This is just the start of the evaluation process and we expect to see guys move up and down the depth chart throughout camp. We’re competing every day and those that give maximum effort consistently will be who’s on the field for us.”
For the first time this fall, Southeastern had officials at Saturday’s practice. The presence of the referees was another learning opportunity for Scelfo’s squad.
“When we get called for a penalty in a game, often times we don’t get an explanation and we just have to move on to the next play,” Scelfo said. “With the officials here at practice, they can explain to our players why they’re being called for penalties, so hopefully we can learn from those mistakes and limit them come game time.”
Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. practice will not only mark the first time the team comes together as one unit, but also the first time SLU will be in full pads this fall.
“We’ve done a nice job developing fundamentals during this time in shorts and then shells,” Scelfo said. “Now that we’re in pads, we have to continue to be fundamentally sound because that is the key. We’ll be a physical team that plays hard, but we can’t do it at the expense of our fundamentals.”
The Lions open the 2019 campaign at home, hosting Jacksonville State on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Sunday, August 4 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 5 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 6 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 7 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 8 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 9 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 12 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
