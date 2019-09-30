HAMMOND – Two games into Southland Conference play, the Southeastern Louisiana football team seems to have found its footing when it comes to playing in the third quarter.
The No. 17/19 Lions (3-1, 2-0) outscored Northwestern State 20-3 in the third quarter, sparking a 44-27 road win over the Demons on Saturday.
That came after SLU outscored Lamar 21-3 in the third quarter of a 45-34 win on Sept. 21.
“I think it’s our guys’ mental focus and our guys just saying we’re going to play hard for 60 minutes, play the whole game,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said at his weekly media luncheon Monday on the SLU campus. “It’s not a 30-minute game.
“I don’t think there’s (anything) magical taking place. I think our guys are just locking into what we’re doing and feeling more comfortable as the game goes on. We’re playing hard for 60 minutes, so that takes its toll on an opponent also.”
Southeastern, which returns to action Saturday in a 4 p.m. game at McNeese State (2-3, 0-2), picked up the win over the Demons without several key players, including running backs Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper, receiver Juwan Petit-Frere and defensive linemen Fred Brown and Steven Wright, who missed the game with injuries.
Scelfo said the plus for the Lions came from freshmen Ed Magee, Kendall Collins, Derek Turner, Davion Nassri of Denham Springs High, Herman Christophe and Alex Huszar, stepping in for those injured players.
“That’s where the recruiting, building up our depth, creating some depth (comes in),” Scelfo said. “Last year, if we would have gone into this game without the guys that we didn’t have, I’m not sure what would have happened. I’m not sure who would have played, but this year, we’ve created depth and guys are buying in to ‘just play hard for as long as you can, practice hard for as long as you can, let’s keep developing them and let’s see what happens.’ We had some guys step up the other day and really do a great job.”
Taron Jones (18 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDs) and Kendall Collins Jr. (3-31, TD) handled the bulk of the rushing duties for Southeastern, who put up 143 yards rushing as a team and 537 yards of total offense.
“These are guys that, like I talk about when you have your opportunity, they hadn’t been getting the number of reps in practice because they weren’t the starter, but this past week, they were able to get all the reps and you saw them grow,” Scelfo said. “Now, they’ve got to continue to grow. They’ve got to continue to fulfill whatever they’ve got to do to stay on the field. They’ve got to keep working like they’ve been working, and they put themselves in a position to do that. I was so happy to be able to watch those guys … contribute like they did. That was awesome to just watch those guys do that. But we’re seeing it with some other guys at other positions. It’s just the running back position is just one of those that people notice.”
Scelfo said all of the players who were nursing injuries are expected to practice this week but will be game-time decisions.
Also, linebacker Mike Mason left the game with a knee injury and visited with doctors on Monday.
Big-play explosion
The Lions scored on three of four possessions in the first half against Northwestern State, and Scelfo said his coaching staff also charted 14 explosive plays (10 passing, four running) against the Demons.
“We had some explosive plays, and I think that was a key for us in both the pass and the run game,” Scelfo said. “You always like to see that. It’s tough to drive 80 yards in 16 plays. You don’t see a lot of those, so you want to mix in some explosive plays, and we had a bunch.”
Scelfo said defensive breakdowns contributed to a pair of touchdowns for the Demons with quarterback Shelton Eppler going 35-for-55 for 333 yards and three TDs passing. The Lions held the Demons to 45 yards rushing on 22 carries.
“They were going to complete balls, which he did … but we kept the explosive plays at a minimum, which means we tackled well, and that was a key for us is to be able to tackle when they got the ball in space, and we did a good job of that,” Scelfo said.
“We affected the quarterback. We hit him … We made him move around a little bit and get off his mark, and I was happy to see that.”
The penalty bug
Each team was penalized 13 times after the Lions were penalized just 15 times total in their first three game. Scelfo said three of the flags were pre-snap penalties on the offense and another was for having 12 men on the field.
“Those are self-inflicted wounds that we just can’t have,” Scelfo said. “I think from a disappointment standpoint, that took away some momentum in the first half from us on both sides of the ball and allowed them to stay in there at times.”
League leaders
Southeastern leads the Southland Conference in third-down conversions, going 24-for-49 (49 percent), which Scelfo said is a combination of communication from the coaching staff to players and preparation.
“We really spent the offseason and the summer helping our guys have more situational awareness (of) down and distance and places on the field and what teams like to do in certain situations, and I think our offensive guys, when it comes to third-down conversions, have really done a good job with the expectation it’s third-and-medium, here’s the five or six plays that we carry on third-and-medium and they know what to expect from the defense,” Scelfo said.
SLU-Incarnate Word game on ESPN+
Southeastern’s 4 p.m. Homecoming game against Incarnate Word on Oct. 12 was selected among the Southland Conference Football week seven television selections, the league office announced on Monday.
The game will be televised on ESPN+. The broadcast will be produced by the Southeastern Channel.
The SLU-UIW tilt is one of five league contests set to be broadcast on Oct. 12. Lamar at Sam Houston State (2 p.m.), as well as McNeese at Central Arkansas (4 p.m.) will air on ESPN+, while Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian (6 p.m.) will be on ESPN3. Cox Sports Television will air the 3 p.m. contest between Northwestern State and Nicholls in Thibodaux with the game airing on ESPN+ outside of the CST viewing area.
