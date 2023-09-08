HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will play the second of three straight road games to open the season when it travels to South Alabama for a 4 p.m. contest Saturday in Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The first meeting between the No. 16/17 Lions (0-1) and Jaguars (0-1) will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
Southeastern will be looking to bounce back from a 48-7 loss at Mississippi State in the season opener. In the loss to the Bulldogs, Southeastern trailed 10-7 late in the second quarter. MSU scored the game’s final 38 points, including a 28-0 run in the second half.
Eli Sawyer (11-for-19, 85 yards) and Zachary Clement (5-for-9, 40 yards, 1 TD) split time under center in the season opener. Harlan Dixon (51 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards) was the Lions’ top playmaker in the season opener.
Ian Goodly led the SLU defense with 15 tackles on the way to being named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Linebackers Herman Christophe IV and Anthony Britton Jr. added 10 and nine tackles, respectively. Khamron Ford collected a sack in his Southeastern debut.
Austin Dunlap led the Lion special teams, averaging 46.3 yards per punt and downing four of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line.
South Alabama will also be looking for its first win of the season after a 37-17 loss to Tulane in the season opener. The Jaguars return 19 of 22 starters from last season’s 10-3 squad that advanced to the New Orleans Bowl.
USA finished with 301 total yards offensively at Tulane. Quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 190 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 23-for-30 passing.
Jamaal Pritchett (five catches, 63 yards) and Caullin Lacy (7-60) were Bradley’s top targets. La’Damian Webb (nine carries, 40 yards) and Kentrel Bullock (12-37) led the South Alabama ground attack.
James Miller and Jamie Sheriff shared the team lead with seven tackles each in the season opener. Miller, Ricky Fletcher and Ke’Shun Brown all were credited with fumble recoveries.
Following the trip to Mobile, SLU will close out its road swing with a 3 p.m. (Central) contest at Eastern Washington Sept. 16 in Cheney, Washington on ESPN+ and the Southeastern Sports Radio Network.
