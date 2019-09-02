SLU-Jacksonville State football Alexis Ramos
HAMMOND – After opening the season with a convincing 35-14 victory over then-No. 6 Jacksonville State, the Southeastern Louisiana football team made its return to the STATS Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Top 25.

Southeastern (1-0) was ranked No. 23 in the national poll after the triumph over the five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champions. The Lions are ranked nationally for the first time since Oct. 12, 2015, when SLU was No. 23 in the STATS poll and No. 21 in the FCS Coaches poll.

SLU is one of four Southland Conference schools in the STATS national poll, along with No. 10 Nicholls, No. 20 Central Arkansas and No. 25 Sam Houston State. McNeese, UIW and Lamar are among those receiving votes.

In the AFCA FCS Coaches poll, Southeastern was the top vote-getter outside of the top 25, just six points outside of the poll. Representing the Southland were No. 10 Nicholls, No. 18 UCA and No. 22 Sam Houston State. SLU, McNeese, Abilene Christian, UIW, Houston Baptist and Lamar all were among those receiving votes.

STATS FCS Top 25

Team (First-place votes) Record Points Prv.

1. North Dakota State (148) 1-0 3,983 1

2. James Madison (11) 0-1 3,719 2

3. South Dakota State 0-1 3,658 3

4. Eastern Washington (1) 0-1 3,398 4

5. UC Davis 0-1 3,258 5

6. Maine 1-0 3,167 7

7. Weber State 0-1 2,909 8

8. Towson 1-0 2,641 11

9. Kennesaw State 1-0 2,612 10

10. Nicholls 0-1 2,031 12

11. Northern Iowa 0-1 1,884 18

12. Southeast Missouri 1-0 1,696 17

13. Montana State 0-1 1,568 14

14. Indiana State 0-1 1,531 16

15. North Carolina A&T 1-0 1,512 20

16. Illinois State 0-1 1,473 15

17. Furman 1-0 1,434 19

18. Jacksonville State 0-1 1,298 6

19. Wofford 0-1 1,176 9

20. Central Arkansas 1-0 1,055 NR

21. Delaware 1-0 1,022 22

22. Montana 1-0 781 25

23. Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 746 NR

24. Villanova 1-0 535 NR

25. Sam Houston State 0-1 518 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 401, Elon 325, Stony Brook 264, Colgate 247, Eastern Kentucky 203, South Carolina State 161, Duquesne 124, Dartmouth 106, ETSU 103, McNeese 70, Chattanooga 65, Alcorn State 48, Northern Arizona 41, New Hampshire 32, Monmouth 31, Richmond 29, Mercer 26, Yale 26, The Citadel 21, Lamar 21, Cal Poly 18, San Diego 15, Youngstown State 8, UIW 6, Wagner 1, Sacramento State 1, Idaho State 1, North Dakota 1.

AFCA FCS Coaches Poll

Team (First-place votes) Record Points Prv.

1. North Dakota State (25) 1-0 649 1

2. James Madison (1) 0-1 622 2

3. South Dakota State 0-1 567 4

4. UC Davis 0-1 516 5

5. Eastern Washington 0-1 514 3

6. Maine 1-0 510 7

7. Kennesaw State 1-0 478 10

8. Weber State 0-1 442 9

9. Towson 1-0 383 12

10. Nicholls 0-1 300 11

11. Furman 1-0 295 17

12. Northern Iowa 0-1 294 20

13. Southeast Missouri State 1-0 290 18

14. North Carolina A&T 1-0 274 19

15. Indiana State 0-1 264 16

16. Illinois State 0-1 252 6

17. Jacksonville State 0-1 252 6

18. Central Arkansas 1-0 215 25

19. Montana State 0-1 209 15

20. Wofford 0-1 179 8

21. Delaware 1-0 129 23

22. Sam Houston State 0-1 108 22

23. Montana 1-0 101 NR

24. Colgate 0-2 72 14

25. Princeton 0-0 65 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana 59, Elon 55, South Carolina State 35, Eastern Kentucky 30, New Hampshire 22, Northern Arizona 22, North Dakota 18, McNeese 17, Portland State 17, Austin Peay 16, Idaho State 16, Richmond 16, Chattanooga 15, Abilene Christian 14, Youngstown State 13, Central Connecticut State 12, UIW 12, Cal Poly 11, Houston Baptist 11, William & Mary 10, Norfolk State 9, Yale 6, Lamar 5, Alcorn State 4, North Alabama 4, Stony Brook 4, Rhode Island 3, Villanova 3, Dartmouth 2, Monmouth 1, The Citadel 1.

