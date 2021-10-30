HAMMOND -- On a night when its offense wasn’t as sharp as it has been this season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team found a way to notch a victory anyway.
The Lion defense came away with three red zone stops, giving the offense time to find a groove before holding off McNeese State in a 23- 20 win Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
“You can’t be perfect every week,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said after the No. 8 Lions moved to 7-1 over and 5-0 in Southland Conference play. “You can’t play great every week. You want to. You try to, but what’s happening now is now we’re becoming a championship football team, and when I say that, I say that because early in the year, I thought our defense played well in spurts. Our offense was dominating, and then we didn’t have it tonight offensively. We didn’t play well, but our defense did, and when your team starts coming around now, you see the mold start happening where now we become an entire team.”
Southeastern, which was outgained 428 to 375 in total offense, trailed 7-3 at halftime, and quarterback Cole Kelley lost a fumble on the fourth play of the second half, which Kordell Williams recovered, setting the Cowboys up at the Lion 47.
A 21-yard pass from Cody Orgeron to Josh Matthews and a 25-yard run by Deonta McMahon got the Cowboys to the SLU 1. But on the next play, Zy Alexander intercepted Orgeron to end the threat.
“We were in man, and they ran the same play earlier and they got it,” said Alexander, who leads the team with four interceptions. “This time, we went to the drawing board, and they told me and the corner to switch, so my man went to his man, and his man came to my man. I baited him, and when the quarterback threw it, I attacked the ball.”
The ensuing drive ended when Austin Dunlap nailed a 66-yard punt, which pinned McNeese at its own 6. That possession ended in a punt, which set up Southeastern’s first touchdown of the game.
“To me, that was huge tonight from his part,” Scelfo said of Dunlap, who averaged 53 yards on four punts.
The Lions took over at their own 23, where Gage Larvadain carried for 11 yards, and the Cowboys were hit with a personal foul, which moved the ball to the SLU 49. Kelley later picked up a yard on fourth-and-1 from the McNeese 42 and connected with Ed Magee on consecutive 12-yard passes to the McNeese 10.
On fourth-and-goal, Kelley hit Damien Dawson on a 1-yard TD pass, and Mateo Rengifo’s PAT put the Lions ahead 10-7.
“We didn’t really change anything,” said Kelley, who went 18 for 30 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. “I think we just kind of came in at halftime and just kind of gathered ourselves, and honestly, offensively, it was mainly me messing up in the first half. I’m going to take credit for that. Our guys were doing a good job. They came out and gave us some different looks and they came and played aggressive. Teams haven’t really done that to us this year, but we came out in the second half, and I thought we played a lot better.”
On the first play after a McNeese punt, Kelley connected with Austin Mitchell on a 77-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was blocked, but the Lions led 16-7.
“Cole hit him in stride,” Scelfo said of the play. “That’s it. They’re not gong to catch him once he gets going like that. Really good recognition on Cole’s part being able to see that. Great job in protection. Good throw. Everything clicked. All 11 guys doing their job on that one, and that’s why we got the result that we did. They took a chance on walking up and bringing pressure on us, but we were able to take advantage of it that time.”
Mitchell led the SLU receiving corps with three catches for 107 yards.
The teams swapped punts, but the Lions caught a break when Brennon Dingle forced a fumble as McNeese’s Mason Pierce attempted to field a punt. SLU’s Anthony Spurlock recovered at the McNeese 21, leading to Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run, which put the Lions ahead 23 7 with 8:11 to play.
McNeese (3-5, 2-3) took over at its own 14 and put together an 11-play scoring drive. The big play was a 41-yard pass from Orgeron to Pierce to the SLU 42. Orgeron completed three passes to CeeJay Powell totaling 29 yards, setting up McMahon’s 3-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 23-13.
The Cowboys forced a punt and responded with a 7-yard touchdown run from Orgeron to cap a 13-play, 66-yard drive, for the final margin with 41 seconds to play.
Southeastern’s Jessie Britt recovered the Cowboys ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
Orgeron went 17-for-32 for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries
The Cowboys opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Orgeron to Pierce for a 7-0 lead. The Cowboys converted on third down three times on the drive.
Southeastern answered with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended in Mateo Rengifo’s 29-yard field goal.
Southeastern had the ball at the McNeese 12 before the drive fizzled out. Kelley hit Ed Magee for 17 yards and Anthony Spurlock for 22 yards on the drive, and a facemask penalty against the Cowboys kept the drive going.
On the Cowboys’ next drive, Orgeron busted a 31-yard keeper to the SLU 29 and later had a 10 yard run to the SLU 1 before the Cowboys were penalized for a false start. The drive ended when Christian Donnelly missed a 21-yard field goal.
The teams traded punts, and the Lions took over at their own 16. On third down, a Kelley pass was tipped, and McNeese’s Kordell Williams intercepted and returned the ball to the Lion 8.
“They played more aggressive, and I knew it,” Kelley said of his performance in the first half. “I was trying to kind of force the ball down the field. I think I’ve just got to just get the ball out of my hands if they’re going to try to play one-on-one and blitz us.”
The Cowboys picked up six yards on the next three plays, setting up a fourth and goal at the SLU 2. Orgeron kept over the right side on the next play, but Donniel Ward-Magee stopped him a yard short of the end zone to turn the ball over on downs.
“I kind of thought he was going to pass it at first, and the I saw he came, and two big linemen came initially,” Ward-Magee said. “I just did what I had to do and wound up making the play.”
“We ask our defense give us an inch, and we’ll hold it,” Scelfo said. “That’s their motto: ‘Give us an inch, and we’ll hold it’. Not only did they not get a touchdown. They didn’t get field goals. They got zero points out of both possessions down there.”
“They had two opportunities two different drives to (score) and they didn’t get it done,” Scelfo continued. “We got it done, and it wasn’t so much what they didn’t do. It’s what we were able to do. That’s been a thorn in our side, stopping the run inside the two, one yard line. We haven’t been able to do that the last couple of years. We did that today, twice in critical situations.”
The Lions were unable to capitalize, driving to the McNeese 40 before turning the ball over on downs.
After a McNeese punt, Southeastern took over at its own 25, but Kelley lost the handle on the ball on the final play of the first half, and McNeese’s Darius McDaniels recovered.
In the first half, McNeese went 1 for 3 in red zone opportunities but led time of possession 18:35 to 11:25 while going 5 for 9 on third down. Southeastern was 3 for 7 on third down.
McNeese ran 38 plays for 201 yards, while SLU ran 31 for 157.
“We just didn’t get it done,” Scelfo said of the first half. “You can say they kept it away from us, but when we get it, we’ve got to keep it a while. We’ve got to be able to move down the field and score. We can’t just say, ‘Well, we couldn’t get the ball back.’ We got the ball back. We got the ball back. We didn’t do anything with it. I think that was the key. Going in at halftime, I was fine. I felt like we’re going to score in the second half. We’ve got too many guys who can do some things, but I was really excited because we were playing really good on defense.”
