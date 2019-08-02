HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team continued fall camp with its third split-squad practice in as many days Friday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions were in shells for the first time on Friday. Overall, SLU football coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with his team’s effort on day three of camp.
“We put the shoulder pads on for the first time this morning, so we were interested to see how our guys would react,” Scelfo said. “Our first group came out with a lot of energy and we’re very pleased with their effort. In the second session, our defense really stepped up, while the offense was a little dormant. We need our offensive leaders in that second group to help us get things going moving forward.”
After the first three days, Scelfo didn’t single out any specific individuals or position groups for praise. However, the Lions’ second-year head coach did note one encouraging trend he and his staff has seen throughout the roster.
“The thing I’ve liked the most from this group is what we’ve seen is our guys seem to be picking up the installation of our schemes quickly,” Scelfo commented. “We’re not seeing a lot of busted plays, mental breakdowns or missed assignments. We’re seeing the meeting room come out to the practice field, which is encouraging.”
Southeastern continues the opening week with its final split-squad practice on Saturday at 9 a.m. SLU will come together as one for the first time on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Lions open the 2019 campaign at home, hosting Jacksonville State on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Saturday, August 3 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 4 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 5 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 6 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 7 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 8 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 9 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 12 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
