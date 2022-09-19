SLU Logo Green

HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III and sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson earned Player of the Week honors from the Southland Conference in an announcement from the league office Monday.

Johnson III was named SLC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Henderson was tabbed the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.

