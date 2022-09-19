HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III and sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson earned Player of the Week honors from the Southland Conference in an announcement from the league office Monday.
Johnson III was named SLC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Henderson was tabbed the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Johnson III led a Southeastern offense that put up the fifth-highest single-game scoring total in school history. The Mobile native helped SLU score touchdowns on its first five drives, as the Lions racked up 601 total yards and amassed 32 first downs for the contest.
Johnson III completed 14-of-20 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 60 yards on nine carries.
Henderson was a key part of a Southeastern defense that limited the Blue Devils to nine first downs and 214 total yards. The Mandeville native returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Southeastern will continue its four-game home stand Saturday, hosting UIW in the Southland Conference opener at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPN+ and can be heard live on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM.
