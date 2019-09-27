HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team got the Southland Conference portion of its schedule started with a home win over Lamar last week.
The goal for the Lions is to keep that momentum going when they travel to Natchitoches to take on Northwestern State at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“If you’re going to win this thing, you’ve got to win on the road,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “This is an opportunity for us. We’ve got to go into Natchitoches this week, play well, take care of the football and come out of there with a win. The preparation that we do this week is going to put us in position to do that, but it’s really important for us … we’ve got to play well on the road.”
The game will air on Cox Sports Television and ESPN+ (outside of the CST viewing area) and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Radio FX and TuneIn Radio apps.
The Lions (2-1, 1-0) won their conference opener for the first time since 2016, defeating Lamar 45-34 and face a Northwestern State (0-4, 0-1) team coming off a 48-21 loss to Houston Baptist.
The Demons rank 10th in the SLC in total offense (362.9 yards per game), sixth in passing offense (276.2 ypg) and seventh in rushing offense (167.2 ypg).
Quarterback Shelton Eppler (118-184-5, 1,076 ypg., 7 TDs) leads the Northwestern State offense, with Quan Shorts (35-284, 3 TDs) leading the receiving corps. Jared West (42-142, 2 TDs) is the team’s leading rusher.
“They’ll run the ball some, but that’s not what they do,” Scelfo said. “They’re going to throw the football as much as they can and then go up-tempo and try to get us off balance. They’ll sprint out. They’ll drop back. It’ll be quick game screens, and then they’ll take shots.”
Scelfo said a key for the Lion defense, which ranks sixth in the SLC (420.3 ypg) and is led by linebacker Mike Mason (30 tackles) will be putting pressure on Eppler.
“You’ve got make sure you’ve got the right guys on the field,” Scelfo. “In pass rush, we’ve got to go get him. We’ve got to go affect him. We’ve got to make sure that we can get to him at times. He’s going to get the ball out of his hands, but we’ve got to continue to go. Sometimes, we’ve got to jump a route and make him hold it, and now we’ve got a chance to get to him, but our alignment and then our open-field tackling is where we’ve got to do a much better job.”
Scelfo said the Lions’ tackling effort will also be important against the Demons.
“They’re going to complete balls, we’ve got to tackle," he said. "We’ve got to rally, tackle and get to them, and the, if they’re going to throw it that much, we’ve got to get some turnovers. We’ve got to pick some of them off.”
In preparing for Northwestern State, Scelfo said the Demons have used both three-and-four-man fronts, and the Lions have seen both looks this season.
JaQuay Pough (27 tackles) leads a Demon defense which is eighth in total defense in the Southland, giving up 469 yards per game.
“What’s good is that because they do what Ole Miss has done, we’ve been preparing for it,” Scelfo said of the Demons’ different defensive looks up front. “We’re a four-down team. Well, we practice against that all the time, so there’s so much carry over from week-to-week. Our preparation in camp was exactly that. We prepare for three-down, four-down, things like that. As you go through those things, you build up a library in your mind of how you do certain things, so you’ll be able to go to the bench and do certain things, so you’ll be able to go to the bench and make some changes in between series. We feel like that’s going to happen this week.”
Southeastern is sixth in total offense in the SLC (420.3 ypg) and third in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) behind quarterback Chason Virgil (66-102-3, 780 yards, 7 TDs), running back Devonte Williams (41-150, 3 TDs) and receiver Austin Mitchell (15-289, 3 TDs).
“I think their front four is really good,” Scelfo said of the Demons. “They’re active. They’re athletic, and they’ve got good size up from. Our challenge is to somehow get to the secondary – get to those back end guys.”
Scelfo said he isn’t looking at the Demons’ record heading into the game, especially considering they’re at home.
“They’re a team, I think, that’s trying to find their way as to who they are, but I know it’s a must-win for them,” Scelfo said. “It’s a home game for them. They’ve been on the road the last few weeks, so they’re coming home. They’ve got us coming to town, so we expect their best, and we’re going to get it.”
The biggest goal for the Lions is coming back to Hammond with a conference road win under their belt.
“We’ve only had one road game this year so far,” Scelfo said. “We’ve had two at home, won both of those. Let’s go on the road. We’ve got to figure out who we are. We’ve got to be able to win on the road if we want to reach the places we want to go to.”
