HAMMOND – As Southeastern Louisiana football camp moves into week two, the Lions put on full pads for the first time on Sunday and Monday at Strawberry Stadium.
Sunday’s first practice in pads saw SLU endure its first weather delay of camp, as the Lions had to work around a 90-minute lightning delay. On Monday, it was back to the heat that Southeastern has become accustomed to through its first six practices.
In addition to being the first two workouts in full pads, it also marked the first two practices that saw the Lions come together as a full team.
Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo liked what he saw from his team in its first two days as a full unit.
“Sunday’s practice was real crisp and we didn’t let the lightning delay affect us,” Scelfo said. “It was good preparation for any type of weather delay we might have this season. We did some good things today, but a few guys let the heat negatively affect them. We want to be a mentally tough football team and handling adversity – like the heat – is part of it.”
Scelfo also has been pleased with how the team has embraced the increased physicality that comes with the first two days in pads.
“Our offensive line has really performed well the past two days,” Scelfo said. “Those guys up front are doing a nice job coming off the football and helping us become a more vertical team. We’ve seen young guys on both sides of the ball that are responding well to being in pads. Now those guys have to show it every day and be consistent, but it’s encouraging to see how they’re reacting to contact.”
Southeastern saw some nice plays on both sides of the ball during the team portions in the latter part of practices. Austin Mitchell caught a short red zone pass from Chason Virgil, shook a defender and tiptoed the far sideline on the way to a touchdown. Earlier in the day, Virgil looked to find Mitchell on a long bomb, but Donniel Ward-Magee laid out for a diving interception.
Nice blocking by the Lion offensive line allowed Taron Jones to scamper around left end for a touchdown during goal line drills. However, the SLU defense got one back when Xavier Lewis forced a fumble with a big hit inside the 10-yard line.
Southeastern will be back on the turf on Tuesday for a 9 a.m. practice. The Lions open up the 2019 season versus No. 6 Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Tuesday, August 6 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 7 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 8 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 9 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 12 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
