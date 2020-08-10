HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team opened the second week of preseason practice Monday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions hit the practice field for a split-squad practice and were in shoulder pads for the first time this fall. Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo continues to approve of the team’s performance early in preseason.
“We put the pads today and the temperatures rose, but our players responded,” Scelfo said. “What really stands out is the energy. We made some big plays on offense today, but the most encouraging thing we saw was the way our players are supporting one another. You can hear guys talking and cheering for one another. That positive energy is great to be around and I’m really proud of how our guys have been working.”
The early days of camp have seen SLU hold split-squad practices each season since Scelfo took over the helm of the program.
“We are able to provide much more individual attention during the split practices,” Scelfo stated. “Everyone gets the reps necessary to show what they can do. Because we didn’t have a full spring, we’re still in the evaluation period, so it’s valuable for us as coaches. Because guys are able to get so many reps, it also shows us who is able to fight through the fatigue.”
Scelfo continues to be impressed with the depth on his roster and has been pleased with the competition through preseason’s early stages.
“We have competition and multiple options at every position, so that’s forcing everyone to bring their best every day,” Scelfo said. “Guys are pushing each other to raise the level of their game. We’re going to start the best guys every week and the competition will continue throughout the season.”
SLU returns to the practice field for another split-squad practice on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Lions will open the season at Tulane on Sept. 3. Southeastern’s five-game home schedule is set to begin on Sept. 26, when SLU hosts Southland Conference rival McNeese at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
