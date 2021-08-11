HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team continued preparations for the 2021 season on Wednesday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
For the first time since preseason practice opened, Southeastern held a practice with the full team after opening camp with four split-squad practices.
“It was great to have everyone out there at the same time today,” Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo said. “To see the energy and camaraderie was special. As a head coach, when you can see your team come together as one, it’s a beautiful thing.”
Scelfo was pleased with the competition between the offense and defense in the game-situation portions of practice. The practice closed with a series of late-game situations with both sides trading big plays.
“In the spring, the offense was way ahead of the defense when we would match up in practice,” Scelfo said. “We didn’t see either side dominate today. Everything was pretty even and I was especially pleased with the level of competition during the last portion of practice when we’re focusing of two-minute situations.”
SLU will return to the field on Thursday for a 9 a.m. practice, putting on full pads for the first time this fall. Southeastern will open the season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 12 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 13 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Day)
Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.
