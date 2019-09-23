HAMMOND – It may not fit the definition of a signature win, but for Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo, the Lions’ victory over Lamar might be pretty close.
The Lions trailed at halftime but put together a 21-point third quarter, helping key a 45-34 victory over the Cardinals to open Southland Conference play on Saturday.
It’s momentum the No. 19/22 Lions (2-1, 2-0) look to carry over into Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern State (0-4, 0-1).
“I told the guys after the game, I think we kind of turned the corner,” Scelfo said during his weekly media luncheon Monday at Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions trailed 24-21 at halftime after giving up several big plays in the first half, including a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Hoy to Kenny Allen and a 47-yard pass from Hoy to Kirkland Banks, which set up Bailey Giffen’s 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play in the first half.
Scelfo said Lamar’s triple-option offense, coupled with “bad eyes, bad technique, bad alignment, and then missed assignments” by the Lion defense, helped fuel the high-scoring first half.
“Giving up 24 points in the first half was really disappointing for us defensively, but it was correctable, and it was correctable of just getting the players locked in again, and we went in at halftime and we did that,” Scelfo said. “We talked to them about just doing your assignment, and it wasn’t something that you had to be spectacular at. You just had to do what you’re supposed to do, and we did that for the most part in the second half.”
Scelfo praised the Lions’ offensive effort against Lamar after SLU rolled up 502 yards as quarterback Chason Virgil went 26-for-34 for 307 yards and four TDs, including a pair of touchdown passes of 58 and 50 yards to Austin Mitchell, who had five catches for 136 yards.
“I think this is probably, for me, Chason Virgil’s best game since I’ve been here,” Scelfo said. “I thought he took care of the football. He was locked in.
“He had some checks in the run and the pass game and did an excellent job with that, especially in protection … changing some stuff up at the line of scrimmage,” Scelfo said. “He’s starting to get more leeway, and we felt like it’s time for him to grow, and that’s what’s happening right now. I think (SLU offensive coordinator) Coach (Greg) Stevens has done a good job getting him prepared and putting him in some situations where if he sees certain looks, he has the liberty to go ahead and take advantage of them, but he’s got to recognize them, and he’s doing that.”
Virgil and Cole Kelley spread the ball to 10 receivers against Lamar, with Javon Conner pulling down two TD catches and CJ Turner getting another.
“I think we’ve got some guys in position for the plays that we run, and we make sure those guys are in there for that, but the flexibility that we have because of the depth that we have at the wide receiver position gives us that opportunity no matter who’s in there, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Scelfo said.
Scelfo pointed to freshman Ed Magee (two receptions, 18 yards) coming into the game after the Lions lost Juwan Petite-Frere (2-25) with a foot injury for the second half of the game.
“I just think it’s a testament to what we’re doing at practice each and every day,” Scelfo said. “We’re making everybody accountable, making everybody learn from an assignment standpoint and then go work your butt off and then when you’re in the game, make the play when it’s your time to make the play. I do think Chason’s got a lot of confidence in whoever’s out there. He’s not one to come over and say, ‘Hey, don’t put that guy in there. He’s not working hard enough.’ Our guys are working hard enough, so he’s got confidence in those guys, and there’s a connection between them right now.”
Petite-Frere, who was in a walking boot Sunday, was slated to have and MRI on his foot Monday, and Scelfo is hopeful he’ll be able to play Saturday based on that result.
“There’s no breaks or anything in it,” Scelfo said. “We just want to make sure (and see) if there’s anything torn.”
Under pressure
Southeastern is first nationally in the FCS in tackles for loss, with 12.5 per game against two FCS opponents and second national in sacks, averaging 4.5 per game against FCS foes.
“We’re attacking more defensively,” Scelfo said. “I think we’re doing a much better job with our hands and playing technique, but being more aggressive and attacking the line of scrimmage and playing on their side instead of playing on our side or at the line, so I think that’s why you’re seeing us penetrate more, getting more guys up the field.”
Making mom proud
Southeastern defensive end Josh Carr Jr. recorded seven tackles against Lamar, including 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, and he did so with his mother watching from the stands in Strawberry Stadium.
“This is the first game she’s seen him play at Strawberry Stadium, so I’m going to make sure she’s here every game at Strawberry Stadium,” Scelfo quipped. “He played well. He played with a lot of energy. He played a lot of snaps, so it was probably a few snaps too many because he did get gassed a couple of times, but he played hard. Josh has really grown. Mentally, he’s grown, but physically, he’s getting bigger and stronger, and he was able to use that the other night. Between tackles for losses and sacks, he was disruptive on their side of the line of scrimmage.”
Family ties
Scelfo’s son, Anthony, is the quarterbacks coach for the Demons and said the pair won’t talk during game week.
“Normally, we talk to each other a bunch during the course of the week,” Scelfo said. “He’ll talk to his mama. I’ll talk to his wife, find out how my grandbaby is doing, but I’m not going to talk to him. I’ll talk to him right before the game, and I’ll talk to him after the game, but that’s it. It’s a big game for us.”
SLU-McNeese game on TV
Southeastern’s Oct. 5 game at McNeese is among the Southland Week Six television selections, the conference office announced Monday.
The 4 p.m. contest in Lake Charles will be televised on Cox Sports Television. A simulcast will be available on ESPN+ outside of the CST viewing area.
