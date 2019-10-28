HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team snapped a two-game skid with a convincing win on the road against Houston Baptist.
Now it’s time to see if the Lions (4-3, 3-2 Southland Conference) can carry that momentum into Saturday’s game hosting Stephen F. Austin (1-7, 1-4) at 4 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
“I thought we were focused in from the first snap all the way to the last,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said Monday during his weekly media luncheon of the 52-13 win in what he called SLU’s complete game of the season. “I thought we played hard. I loved our effort.”
Southeastern rolled up 634 yards of total offense on 89 plays, including an 80-yard TD pass from Chason Virgil to Lorenzo Nunez and a 70-yard TD strike from Virgil to Austin Mitchell – part of a trend of explosive pays for the Lions against HBU.
“Explosive plays, that’s what you’re always looking for,” Scelfo said while noting the Lions had 10 pass plays of 18 yards or more and four runs of 12 yards or more against Houston Baptist, tying the Lions’ season high for explosive plays in a game. “When you’re doing things like that, you’re taking chunks of the field … and when you do that, you eliminate penalties or mistakes or missed assignments where you’ve got a chance to take negative yardage plays. I think it’s critical. That’s why we take shots. I think we’ve got the personnel to take the shots that we can.”
Meanwhile, the Lion defense held Houston Baptist to 259 yards of total offense after the Huskies came into the game third in the nation in points per game, averaging 43.
Ferlando Jordan also had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“To be able to hold a team like that that has been able to move the ball on everybody they played all year long … I thought we did a heck of a job,” Scelfo said. “Our secondary, our front, our linebackers – I thought all 11 guys, we ran to the ball. From a physicality standpoint, I thought our guys did a super job attacking the football.”
Scelfo was also pleased with other aspects of the Lions’ effort, noting the team won the turnover battle and had no pre-snap penalties on offense.
“We’re starting to see the results of stuff we’ve been talking about … maybe not as fast as what we want, but they’re coming, so we know we’re going in the right direction,” Scelfo said.
A true team effort
Scelfo has harped on getting players who make the Lions’ road trip playing time, and that was on display against Houston Baptist, with the Lions playing four linebackers, nine defensive linemen, six offensive linemen, four tight ends, seven receivers, two quarterbacks and every available player in the secondary, including 62 snaps from true freshman Dontrelle Smith.
“I think it’s really important, and again, that off week allowed those guys to kind of grow, get the reps that they needed to be able to put them on the field and be effective,” Scelfo said. “We’re not just playing them to say we’ve got to get them ready for next year. Those guys are playing because they’re helping us win.”
Virgil went 22-for-31 for 388 yards and three TDs, while Cole Kelley was 6-for-8 for 101 yards and a touchdown.
“Cole didn’t play because Chason was struggling,” Scelfo said. “Cole played because he’s a good player and he should be on the field sometimes because he can help us win, so that’s why he was able to play. That’s why he is playing. We game-planned some stuff for him, and it’s like that at every position.”
Injury update
Scelfo said linebacker Mike Mason will miss the remainder of the season after having ACL surgery last week.
Meanwhile, receiver Juwan Petit-Frere is working his way back from a knee injury.
“He progressed last week where he’s running and even doing some cutting, so we expect him to do a whole lot more this week,” Scelfo said. “He’s not even out for this week. We might be able to play him this week. We’ll see.”
SLU game at UCA set for TV
Southeastern's Nov. 9 game at Central Arkansas will be the Southland Game of the Week, the league office announced on Monday among its Week 11 television selections.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. from Conway, Ark., and will be televised on ESPN+.
