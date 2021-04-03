HAMMOND – The No. 22/25 Southeastern Louisiana football team closes out its spring home schedule versus Lamar on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
The game between SLU (2-2, 2-2 Southland) and the visiting Cardinals (2-3, 2-3 Southland) will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
The Lions are coming off a bye week. On March 20, a wild 56-45 decision went the way of host UIW. SLU lost its second road game of the spring, despite 551 yards of total offense and a season-high 36 first downs.
Southeastern enters Saturday’s contest averaging 514.0 yards and 33.8 points per contest. Much of the damage done by the Lions has come through the air, as SLU ranks fourth in FCS with 385.0 passing yards per game.
SLU quarterback Cole Kelley has thrown for 1,532 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions as 18 different players have caught a pass for the Lions with eight of those hauling in at least one touchdown.
SLU expects to have its full complement of top receivers available for the first time since week two. The quartet of CJ Turner (26 catches, 348, 3 TD), Javon Conner (20-284), Marcus Cooper (18-154) and Austin Mitchell (13-160-1 TD) have been Kelley’s top targets.
The Lion defense’s top tacklers are Alexis Ramos (45 tackles), Donniel Ward-Magee (35), Matthew Wright (27), Justin Douglas (23) and Herman Christophe (22).
Ward-Magee leads the team with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Wright, Douglas and Ferlando Jordan each have an interception this spring.
Southeastern’s specialists have been superb thus far in 2020-21. Mateo Rengifo is 8-for-8 on field goals and ranks third in FCS in field goals per game. Austin Dunlap’s 46.1 punting average would also be good for third in the nation, but the high-powered Lion offense hasn’t let the sophomore attempt enough punts to qualify for the national rankings.
Lamar has won two of its last three heading into its season finale on Saturday. The Cardinals built a 28-7 halftime lead at home last Saturday on the way to a 31-23 victory over Northwestern State.
The Cardinals do the majority of their damage on offense on the ground behind the trio of Chaz Ward (264 yards, two touchdowns), Jaylon Jackson (151 yards) and Jalen Dummett (133 yards, two touchdowns).
Dummett has handled the majority of work under center for LU, engineering an offense that is averaging 17.0 points and 258.2 yards per contest. Kirkland Banks (11 catches, 147 yards) and Marcel Johnson (11-137) have been Dummett’s most prolific options.
Opponents are averaging 41.7 points and 519.0 yards per game versus Lamar. Anthony Ruffin leads the Cardinals with 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.
Kicker Bailey Giffen is 5-for-7 on field goals heading into Saturday’s game, while Enrique Carmona is averaging 40.5 yards per punt.
Southeastern enters its final conference game versus Lamar with an 11-4 advantage in the all-time series. The Lions have won three straight meetings and seven of the last eight contests.
