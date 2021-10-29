HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana football team has played its way into first place in the Southland Conference standings, and the first step in staying there takes place Saturday with the Lions facing a familiar foe.
Southeastern (6-1, 4-0) hosts McNeese State (3-4, 2-2) at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, and in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
“These two schools have always competed well against each other,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “The last games have been decided by one possession, and I don’t see that changing.”
The No. 8 Lions are coming off a 51-14 win over Northwestern State and are riding their best start in Southland Conference play since 2014.
Quarterback Cole Kelley, the reigning Walter Payton Award winner, has connected with 16 receivers with 10 catching touchdowns. The group is led by Austin Mitchell (41-590, 6 TDs) and Nolan Givan (30-291-2 TDs).
Scelfo chalked the team’s pass distribution up to Kelley’s growth process. Kelley leads the nation in completion percentage (.745), points responsible for (206) and total offense (436.3 yards per game), with the Lions averaging 576.9 yards and 50.7 points per game.
“Even when he’s got a checkdown or a deep ball, he knows he can anticipate where that ball’s going, and because of that, he’s not getting hit, and we’re not taking those sacks,” Scelfo said of Kelley, who is 210-for-290 for 2,742 yards, 26 TDs and five interceptions. “We’re picking up some big yardage, and it’s being spread around to a lot of different people.”
The Lions have also gotten a boost from their run game in the past couple of contests. Kelley leads the team with 81 carries for 312 yards and eight TDs, while Taron Jones adds 41 carries for 185 yards and four TDs and Cephus Johnson III has 19 carries for 172 yards and three TDs.
Scelfo said the Lions would like to stay balanced on offense.
“We’re going to take whatever they give us, though,” he said. “If they’re going to load the box, we’re going to throw it. If they’re going to back off, we’re going to run it. I think we’ve done a good job adjusting to both the run game and the pass game based on what the defense is willing to give us.”
Saturday’s meeting will be the second of the season between the Lions and Cowboys, with SLU picking up a 38-35 win in Lake Charles on Oct. 2.
Scelfo said things are different for McNeese since that meeting.
“This is a team that’s coming in that’s starting to come into its own,” Scelfo said. “They started a little rocky early in the season, but right now, they’re playing really well, extremely well, so we’ll get their best shot. They’ve got some healthy guys, They’ve got some guys back that are going to contribute.”
Additionally, the Cowboys are coming off a 28-20 over Incarnate Word, which was ranked 16th heading into last week’s game.
“It’s the same team by name, but this is a team that is playing differently than they did the first time,” Scelfo said. “They played UIW twice and got beat pretty good the first time then turned around and beat them this time. They’re playing at a different level right now. I think they’re playing a lot better defensively, and offensively, they know who they are.”
McNeese averages 24.6 points and 313.6 yards per game, led by quarterback Cody Orgeron (110-for-181, 1,316 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs). Stephon Huderson (308 yards, 3 TDs) and Deonta McMahon (216-3 TDs), pace the Cowboys on the ground, while Josh Matthews (25 catches, 308 yards, 3 TDs) and Mason Pierce (18-238-3 TDs) are the team’s top receivers.
“Cody Orgeron does a great job leading that team,” Scelfo said. “We know that, and he’s one of those guys that knows how to get it done, and that’s what he’s doing right now. He’s taking advantage of those things. For us, we’re preparing for this team just using the information that we have from the last game, but this is completely different. Our game plan will be different. There will be some similarities because we run the same plays each week. We have the same coverages each week and stuff like that. There will be some adjustments that we’ve got to make based on what they do and be able to take advantage of those things.”
Scelfo said the McNeese ground game was a key factor in the win over UIW last week.
“They ran the football,” Scelfo said. “They controlled the game for the most part and kept UIW off the field.”
“Their offensive line’s much better than it was at the beginning of the year,” Scelfo continued. “They made a couple of changes, inserted another guy, moved the center out to tackle … I feel like they’re finding themselves … offensively, and that’s what makes them that much more dangerous when they come in here on Saturday.”
Another key for the Cowboys last week was a defense that produced 10 sacks.
“I’ve never even heard of 10 sacks,” Scelfo said. “I don’t know. That’s just unbelievable for them to get after the quarterback like they did. We know how good UIW is, and for them to hold them to 20 points and shut them down like that is really a heck of a deal.”
The Cowboys are allowing 411.7 yards and 29.4 points per game, led by linebacker Kordell Williams (67 tackles), while defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers has 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
“I think their defense is the best one we’ve played this year, especially the front four,” Scelfo said. “They really do a good job getting after the quarterback. On the back end coverage wise, they played a lot zone the first time they played UIW. This time they were almost exclusive man against them. We kind of expect the same thing against us. I think they’ll play us a lot of man coverage because I’m thinking they’ve got guys back. They’ve got some people that maybe were injured early that are playing a little bit more now, or they’ve got a little confidence, and they really did a good job shutting down UIW’s pass game, playing man coverage, so you’ve got to figure they’re using that same game plan with us, and we’ll see where that goes.”
Alexis Ramos (43 tackles) leads a Southeastern defense giving up 29.1 points and 389.1 yards per game.
“Our front four’s really gotten better,” Scelfo said of the SLU defense. “They’re playing with a lot more energy and a more physical nature up front. I think our tackles have really done a good job.”
“Those guys in the middle, they’re just doing a good job playing more physical and clogging some lanes,” Scelfo continued. “There are just not a lot of places to run.”
Scelfo said stopping the run will be a big factor against the Cowboys.
“When you’re able to stop the run and make teams one dimensional, I think that’s important,” Scelfo said. “It’s going to be huge this weekend. McNeese is going to come in and run the football. That’s what they’re going to do. They’re going to run, run run, take a shot; run, run, run, take a shot, and let Cody take off every now and then. It will be a challenge this week.”
