The Southeastern Louisiana football team didn’t win its spring opener at Sam Houston State, and while it’s not the result Lions coach Frank Scelfo wanted, there are also things to build on heading into Saturday’s home opener against McNeese State.
“It’s disappointing that we didn’t come out with a win, but it’s not disheartening,” Scelfo said after the Lions lost 43-38. “I think there’s a big difference between those two. When you’re disappointed, you had expectations and even after the game you still saw all the things that could have taken place that would have put us in position to win that game, and we didn’t get it done. That was a credit to them, but also things that we can fix.
“It’s not disheartening from the standpoint of we’re capable of winning that game. It’s not an upset if we go over there and win that game and we play them again and we win, it’s not going to be an upset. We belong on that field, and we proved that we belong on that field, and we proved that we belong on that field against that type of opponent. I think you see that’s where we’ve grown in our program to be able to go out there and put ourselves out in front of anybody that we play, and I feel comfortable with this group.”
The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium, will be carried on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
Heading into the contest, Scelfo said there are several areas the Lions need to clean up, starting with missed tackles, with Scelfo saying the team gave up about 220 yards post missed tackle.
“When somebody had an opportunity to tackle a guy and didn’t get it done, then it was right around 220 yards that they gained after that, which is really tough,” Scelfo said. “That allowed them to convert third downs but also have numerous big plays.”
“We had guys that were in position based on the scheme that we had called to make those plays, and they just didn’t make the play,” Scelfo continued. “Whereas, what I was saying in the past is that sometimes schematically we put our guys at a disadvantage. We didn’t have people there for those plays. I think (defensive coordinator) Chris (Lachney) did a good getting our guys prepared, but he can’t tackle. He can’t cover. He can’t do those things. Those are the things that our guys have got to be able to do.”
Southeastern put up 536 yards of total offense with quarterback Cole Kelley going 36-for-53 for 462 yards and four touchdowns in his first start. CJ Turner had 11 catches for 150 yards and two TDs, while Austin Mitchell had 10 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought he did a fantastic job of running our offense, making sure we got guys in the right spots, talking to players, checking protections, changing routes, changing plays at the line of scrimmage,” Scelfo said. “One of the touchdowns, he changed the play at the line of scrimmage and got it down in there. I think from that standpoint, that’s where I saw the biggest growth from him. Not only what he did physically and you saw, but just the mental approach and what he did in his preparation for the game. To me, that was the biggest upside for him, and I’m really looking forward to seeing that part grow because you don’t see him taking a step back.”
McNeese (1-1, 0-1) is coming off a 48-20 loss to Incarnate Word in which quarterback Cody Orgeron passed for 202 yards and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys had 373 yards of total offense.
“Cody Orgeron running the football in our conference is as good as anybody they’ve got,” Scelfo said. “He’s a threat to run the football against everybody, and he’s going to be a threat to run the football against everybody, and he’s going to be a threat to run the football against us. We’ve got to make sure we keep him inside.”
McNeese gave up 518 yards of total offense against UIW, with Scelfo saying the team’s strength on defense is up front and in the linebacking corps.
“They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Scelfo said. “UIW, I thought, did a really good job getting the ball out of his hands. He’s a mobile guy that moved around, but he got the ball out of his hands quick. I thought their game plan was pretty good as far as nullifying the speed and size of those front four guys.
“I don’t know if McNeese is going to be a three down or a four down (line) team,” Scelfo continued. “They play both. I don’t know if they’re going to be a quarters, two deep or a single high (secondary) team. They’ve played both. I think they’re searching identity wise as to what they want to do and how they want to do it.”
