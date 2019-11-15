HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team has played itself into a four-way tie atop the Southland Conference standings.
Now the Lions are aiming to stay there with two games left in the regular season, starting with Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Abilene Christian.
“The parity in this conference is absolutely awesome,” Scelfo said. “It’s so, I guess for a coach, such a rush to be able to be challenged each week to put the best that you can together to go out on the field and do what you do. To have four teams right now in first place -- that’s awesome … especially if one of them is us.”
The game between will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
Abilene Christian (5-5, 4-4) is coming off a 24-10 loss to Sam Houston State, but Scelfo said the Wildcats have had six games decided by one possession.
“When you look at teams like that, those are the ones they’re going to compete all the way to the end,” Scelfo said. “You never know what’s going to happen with them because they’re always going to be in the game, and these guys are like that.”
The Wildcats also routed the Lions 48-27 last season at home, something Scelfo hasn’t forgotten.
“They came over here last year Strawberry Stadium and just beat the brakes off of us,” Scelfo said. “They ran the ball all over us. They dominated us. They physically whipped us last year. It’s not something you soon forget when you have one like that.”
ACU has relied on a two-quarterback system the past few games with Anthony Luke (230-361-7, 2,217 yards, 16 TDs) and Sema’j Davis (10 rushes, 557 yds, 3 TDs rushing) handling duties in the Wildcat formation.
“He’s (Luke) more kind of what they’ve been doing – a spread, Air Raid-type offense, but it’s evolving,” Scelfo said. “You can see the offense evolving, so it’s a little bit different. They’ve changed a little bit as the season has gone on. They’re getting a little bit of both guys in there right now. They do a good job with that.”
Abilene Christian is third in the Southland in total offense (439.9 ypg) with running back James Tracy (163-783, 14 TDs) second in the league in rushing and receiver Josh Fink (59-733, 5 TDs) ninth in receiving yards per game.
“They remind me of us, to tell you the truth because we don’t have any receivers up there (conference statistical leaders), running backs, all that stuff,” Scelfo said. ”They’re by committee and the way they do things and how they spread the ball around offensively is kind of by committee, so they’re efficient. They’re doing all those things, but it’s not one guy. Now when they get close to the goal line, they’re going to give it to the running back. That’s the guy they want to go with …”
Linebackers Jeremiah Chambers and Jack Gibbens lead an Abilene Christian unit ranked second in the Southland, giving up 383.1 yards per game that returns 10 starters from last season.
“This is a senior group,” Scelfo said. “Their backups are juniors and seniors, so again, you don’t have a big separation when one guy goes out and another one comes in.”
They’ll face a Southeastern team ranked first in the SLC in total offense (478.9 ypg), while quarterbacks Cole Kelley (50-62-1, 649 yds, 9 TDs) and Chason Virgil (195-292-9, 2,356, 15 TDs) are first and third, respectively, in the league in pass efficiency.
Scelfo said another key for the Lion offense is to continue to get running back Devonte Williams involved.
“He’s a guy we want to get around 20 touches a game however we get them to him, but you’d like to have him in space because he’s so dynamic with the ball in his hands in the open field,” Scelfo said.
Southeastern is fourth in the Southland in total defense, giving up 392.7 yards per game and is led in tackles by linebacker Alexis Ramos (57) and defensive back Xavier Lewis (48), and Scelfo said the group shouldn’t need much motivation.
“Especially after what they did to us last year, the challenge is there for our players,” Scelfo said. “We don’t have to hype them up. We don’t have to do any of that stuff. The motivation is there for those guys to be able to say ‘we saw what happened last year.’ They’ll see that film this week, and they’ll remember it. If they don’t, it will refresh them a little bit …”
With the Lions at the top of the league standings, he’s also expecting Abilene Christian’s best effort.
“This is a team that plays well at home and they’re 5-5,” Scelfo said. “Their winning season is banking on beating us.”
The importance of the game also isn’t lost on Scelfo.
“Is it a big game? Yeah. Every game’s a big game. They all are,” Scelfo said. “Are we in control of our destiny? Yeah. We were in control of our destiny from Week 1. We control everything that we need to do, and everything’s here in front of us, just like it was before we played Jacksonville State. That’s not going to change.
“I think this football team realizes how good they are and where they can go,” Scelfo said. “From a maturity standpoint, it’s spreading among some of the younger guys …”
