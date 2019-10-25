HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team is on a two-game skid, but that doesn’t mean the season is finished by any means.
The Lions have five games remaining, starting with Saturday’s 2 p.m. Southland Conference game at Houston Baptist.
“Their eyes are wide open,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said of his team’s mindset heading into the game. “They realize that everything is in front of us, and we control the majority of it. I think because of that, you get that feeling of hope that you might not otherwise have … They’re self-motivated. We’re going to play well this week. I think we’ll practice well, and I think we’ll play well on Saturday.”
Houston Baptist (4-4, 1-3) is coming off a 42-27 loss to McNeese State, but quarterback Bailey Zappe leads the nation in passing yards (2,791) and passing touchdowns (29), while the Huskies rank third nationally in points per game (43). They also lead the conference in total offense (508.8 yards per game).
“They’re going to get off the bus throwing,” Scelfo said. “We just feel like that. That’s what they’ve done all year. They’ll throw it at any down and distance. They don’t have any tendencies except they’re going to throw the football.”
Zappe’s top targets are Ben Ratzlaff, who is fifth nationally with 765 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and Jereth Sterns, who is 17th (656 yards, 6 TDs).
“Both of them can take the roof off,” Scelfo said of a secondary. “One’s more of a possession guy (Sterns), but No. 22’s (Ratzlaff) got a chance to be explosive. We’ve got to do a really good job again tackling. They’ll throw a lot of screens. We leave guys uncovered, they’ll take advantage of it. They’re a big tempo team, so if they have an opportunity to get the ball snapped before we get lined u0p or get the call in, they’ll take advantage of that.”
That could be the biggest challenge for a SLU secondary that has shuffled in recent weeks.
“Busted coverages is the biggest thing right now,” Scelfo said. “We’re busting too many coverages back there. We’ve had to piecemeal some stuff together, but we’ve got some kids that need to be able to play. That’s why this week was really good.”
Scelfo said Dejiohn Lynch got more playing time safety than corner against in the Lions’ game against Incarnate Word, while Shontrez Spates and Xavier Lewis played some safety, Dontrelle Smith played corner and Ferlando Jordan was in on the Lions’ nickel package.
“We were really moving some guys around trying to get the right package on the field and making sure we had the guys in the right position, and with that, some mistakes took place, and that’s because of injury, attrition, things like that,” Scelfo said. “We’re hoping to be having some of those guys back this week, which provides depth, which settles us down.”
The Lions (3-3, 2-2) are sixth in the Southland in total defense (423.8 yards per game) with linebacker Alexis Ramos leading the team in tackles (46), and Scelfo said HBU’s offense will present another set of challenges.
“They’re going to attack us, and they’re going to go fast, so it’s not like we’re going to spend a lot of time having our guys sit and figure it out and then they make the calls,” Scelfo said. “They’ve got to go ahead and make those calls quick and get us into position, so it’s not going to be something where somebody’s going to have to tell somebody else what to do. They better know what to do.”
Southeastern is second in the Southland in total offense (460.8 ypg), with quarterback Chason Virgil third in the SLC in total offense (302.8 ypg). HBU is last in the SLC in total defense (489.6 ypg), but defensive end Andre Walker leads the league in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (14), while linebacker Brennan Young is the SLC leader in tackles with 83.
“They cause issues for everybody,” Scelfo said. “Their linebackers are active, and then in the secondary, the safeties are really nosy to the box. They attack the box, and they’re physical. They come downhill.
“The problems they’re going to present is their athleticism. That’s what they do. Their numbers aren’t that good, but it’s not because of a lack of effort because they really play hard.”
Scelfo said Walker will also add another challenge for the Lions because HBU will move him around in its defensive scheme.
“You don’t know where he’s going to be,” Scelfo said. “If you always knew what side he was on, you could scheme the protection that way, but you’re not sure which side he’s on all the time. Sometimes it’s going to be a guess.”
The biggest takeaway for Scelfo is SLU's still in the thick of the SLC race, and given the league’s unpredictability, the Lions can keep it that way with a win.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen within the conference, and it’s going to be like that for the rest of the season,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got five weeks to get going. It starts this week at Houston Baptist, and nobody can predict the outcome as to who’s going to win. And if you do, I would go to Vegas and bet a bunch of money, but I don’t think anybody’s got the guts to go do that. I think it’s just going to be a deal where some teams are just going to end up surviving at the end.”
