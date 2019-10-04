HAMMOND – On the surface, Southeastern Louisiana’s game with McNeese State could be about Lance Guidry’s return to Lake Charles, but Lions’ coach Frank Scelfo said that’s not the case.
It’s more about the Lions trying to stay on track in Southland Conference play.
The No. 17/19 Lions (3-1, 2-0) travel to face the Cowboys (2-3, 0-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday, with Guidry and Kerry Joseph returning to Cowboy Stadium as members of the SLU coaching staff.
Guidry was the Cowboys’ head coach for three seasons before being relieved of his duties at the end of last season. He coached in Lake Charles for a total of 12 seasons as both a head coach and assistant.
Joseph, a former McNeese quarterback, spent the past three seasons as the school’s co-offensive coordinator before joining the SLU staff as running backs coach and passing game coordinator in March.
“This isn’t about him,” Scelfo said of Guidry. “He’ll tell you. It’s about Southeastern and McNeese, that’s it. It’s a bitter rivalry. Some think this is a bigger rivalry than our Nicholls game, so this is a big game. It has nothing to do with him. If you ask him, he’s not going to even talk about it. He’s just talking about what he’s able to do for us to give us a chance to win in Lake Charles on Saturday.”
That doesn’t mean Guidry and Joseph haven’t been helpful to the Lions' coaching staff in its preparation for the Cowboys.
“The schemes are the schemes,” he said. “You watch them on film, and they are what they are, but to be able find out more about the personnel – what effects them, what’s their strengths, weaknesses, things like that, that’s where he’s been really valuable …”
McNeese is ranked last in the Southland Conference in total offense (329.2 yards per game), and Scelfo said the Cowboys’ have a different look offensively under first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert.
“They’re not in the smashmouth mode, they get under center, I-formation,” Scelfo said. “They’re not doing that anymore. That’s not who you’re going to see when you watch them this week, but on defense, that identity that they had as a hard-nosed, physical football defensive football team, that’s still there. They’re still doing that.”
Junior quarterback Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, is last in the SLC in passing average per game (191.6 ypg), but the biggest concern for the Southeastern defense is his mobility.
“I think it starts with the quarterback – a lot of movement from him, him taking off running, throwing the football, getting out of bubbles (screens),” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to tackle well again this week because of what they’re going to do, but I think the key for them is going to be the running back. I think he’s fast. He’s powerful. He’s got a chance to break a run, and that always worries you. When somebody gets their run game going, they get some momentum going, and that’s a tough deal to stop.”
Receivers Cyron Sutton (24-386, 3 TDs) and Trevor Begue (24-311, 3 TDs) and running back Elijah Mack (50, 239, TD), a transfer from South Florida, are the Cowboys’ offensive leaders.
“(He’s) really a powerful runner, got good speed (and) got a chance to break something in the run game,” Scelfo said of Mack.
“Their group of receivers as a whole is the best group of receivers that we’ve seen,” Scelfo continued. “They don’t have that one guy that you say ‘we’ve got to double this guy …’. I think all of them across the board are pretty talented.”
The Lions rank sixth in the SLC in total defense (438.5 ypg) behind leading tackler linebacker Mike Mason (33 tackles), who exited last week’s game with Northwestern State with a knee injury.
“They’re going to present for us offensively give us some stuff that we haven’t seen yet, but I feel good us the way we’re playing on defense as far as adjusting to some of those things,” Scelfo said.
Scelfo said he’s hoping quarterback Chason Virgil, who is third in the SLC in total offense (290 ypg) can turn in another solid effort after his 344-yard effort that included a touchdown in last week's win over Northwestern State. The Lions are also looking to establish a ground game will look toward Taron Jones (18-108, 2 TDs) and Kendall Collins Jr. (3-31, TD), who filled in last week after Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper missed the game with injuries.
McNeese is fourth in the Southland in total defense (414.2 ypg), and defensive back Javon Burriss has 40 tackles.
“I think defensively, they’re probably as good or better than anybody on our schedule this year,” Scelfo said. “The front four (is) very active, good size, athletic. Their linebackers – same way. I think their front six is extremely active. They’re an even-front team. Their safeties get involved a lot in the run game. They’re downhill players, really aggressive, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Scelfo said another issue for the Lions is turnover margin as the team ranks last in the league at minus-2.
“I talked to the staff (Monday),” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to get that thing flipped. We’ve got to take care of the football, and then we’ve got to go get some turnovers.”
