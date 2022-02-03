HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo announced the addition of three student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Lion football program on Wednesday.
The newest Lions are wide receiver Kody Finley (Ponchatoula HS), running back Derrick “Rodeo” Graham Jr. (University HS) and punter/kicker Alec Mahler (St. James HS).
The trio give Southeastern a total of 14 additions in the 2022 signing class. The Lions signed 11 in December at the beginning of the early signing period – three of whom are currently enrolled at SLU and set to participate in spring practice.
“We were able to increase our depth with this year’s signing class,” Scelfo said. “We always want to have enough people to compete throughout a long season.”
The Lions will open their on-field preparations for the 2022 campaign when spring practice opens on March 8. Southeastern kicks off the 2022 season on Sept. 4 with a nonconference contest at UL Lafayette.
2022 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class
* - Enrolled at SLU in January and will participate in spring practice | @ - Signed in December
2022 Southeastern Louisiana Football Signing Class Capsules
Rowan Briggs – DE – 6-3 – 240 – Denton, Texas – Guyer HS
Standout defensive end for a Guyer squad that will play for the Class 6A Division II state championship this Saturday … All-District 5-6A performer as a junior … Two-sport athlete also stars on Denton Guyer baseball team … Older brother, Connor, is a tight end for the Lions.
Head Coach Frank Scelfo on Briggs: “Rowan can make an impact for us with his ability to come off the edge as a pass rusher. We’re excited to have him join his brother with the Lions.”
Jordan Doucet – WR – 5-9 – 180 – New Iberia, La. – Westgate HS
Versatile athlete took over at quarterback as a senior at Westgate HS, leading his team to the Class 4A state championship – the first in school history … Starred at wide receiver before taking over under center in his final season … Also excels as a sprinter on the Westgate track team.
Scelfo on Doucet: “Jordan comes to us fresh off a state championship with Westgate. He’s extremely fast and explosive and someone we think can help us as a slot receiver and in the return game.”
Varon Douglas – DB – 6-4 – 195 – Baton Rouge, La. – Mentorship Academy
First Division I signee from Mentorship Academy … Played both defensive back and wide receiver for the Sharks … Was initially a standout on the basketball court at Mentorship.
Scelfo on Douglas: “Varon brings the size, length and athleticism we needed to add to our secondary. He’s someone we think can help us at the safety position or possibly even grow into a linebacker as he matures.”
Kody Finley – WR – 6-5 – 200 – Ponchatoula, La. – Ponchatoula HS
Standout receiver at Ponchatoula High School … Tallied 112 catches for 1,685 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Green Wave.
Scelfo on Finley: “Kody is a versatile receiver with good size. As he continues to develop, we see him being a matchup problem for opposing defenses.”
Ian Goodly – DB – 6-0 – 165 – Covington, La. – Covington HS
All-State, All-District and All-Parish defensive back at Covington High School … Speedster was also an effective kick returner and a track standout at CHS … High school teammate of fellow 2022 signee Logan Potter.
Scelfo on Goodly: “Ian was a leader and great player at Covington. We had him in camp over the summer, so we were able to not only evaluate him as a player, but get to know him as a person. We expect Ian to come in and contribute immediately.”
Derrick “Rodeo” Graham Jr. – RB – 6-0 – 215 – Baton Rouge, La. – University HS
All-State and All-District running back at University High … Nicknamed “Rodeo” after a lifetime of riding horses and competing in team roping.
Scelfo on Graham: “Derrick was one of the top running backs in the state this year. We’re excited to be able to add someone of his caliber this late in the recruiting process.”
Kunta Hester – DB – 6-0 – 180 – New Orleans, La. – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/John Ehret HS
Spent fall season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, finishing with seven tackles in nine games of action … Started collegiate career at Northwestern State, playing in six games with the Demons … Prepped at John Ehret High School where he helped the Patriots to the state semifinals as a senior … Also ran track at Ehret … Uncle, Larry Foster, played wide receiver for the NFL’s Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals … Enrolled at Southeastern and will compete in spring practice.
Scelfo on Hester: “We’ve played against Kunta when he was at Northwestern State, so we were familiar with his speed and coverage ability. Kunta’s a player who can be an immediate asset for us.”
Charles Hill – DE – 6-4 – 250 – Houston, Texas – Kilgore College/Klein Oak HS
Second team all-conference performer at Kilgore College this fall … All-District 15-6A performer as a senior at Klein Oak High School … Enrolled at Southeastern and will compete in spring practice.
Scelfo on Hill: “Charles is a long defensive end who can really rush the passer. His ties to (former Kilgore and current SLU assistant coach) Antonio Baker helped us get an excellent performer in the classroom and on the field to join our program.”
Alec Mahler – K/P – 5-10 – 185 – St. James, La. – St. James HS
Multi-time All-State, All-District and All-Metro kicker and punter at St. James High School … Connected on 13-for-16 field goals with a long of 49 yards as a senior.
Scelfo on Mahler: “Alec has a big leg and can be a dual threat as both a kicker and punter for us.”
Shemar Pearl – DE – 6-6 – 235 – Plano, Texas – Garden City CC/Plano West HS
Played in 28 games at Garden City Community College … Recorded 55 tackles, including 13.0 tackles for loss at Garden City CC … Second team All-District at Plano West HS … Finished with 75 tackles, 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries as a senior at PWHS … Ranked as the No. 74 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports following his senior year … Enrolled at Southeastern and will compete in spring practice.
Scelfo on Pearl: “Shemar is a long defensive end that we expect to help our pass rush off the edge.”
Logan Potter – OL – 6-5 – 285 – Covington, La. – Covington HS
Multi-year starter on the offensive line at Covington High School … High school teammate of fellow 2022 signee Ian Goodly.
Scelfo on Potter: “Logan will be an athletic, powerful offensive tackle for us. He plays with good pad level and is explosive.”
Kaleb Proctor – DT – 6-3 – 255 – Oak Grove, La. – Oak Grove HS
All-State linebacker at Oak Grove High School … Named District 2-1A Co-Defensive MVP as a senior … Helped Tigers to back-to-back Class 1A state titles … Also a member of the OGHS baseball team.
Scelfo on Proctor: “Kaleb will start off as a defensive end, but we think he can eventually grow into a defensive tackle for us. He was a dominant player at Oak Grove High School.”
KK Reno – LB – 6-0 – 220 – New Iberia, La. – Catholic-New Iberia HS
Multi-time All-District performer at Catholic-New Iberia HS … District 7-2A Offensive MVP as a junior after finishing with over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns … Do-everything player played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back for the Panthers … Projects as a linebacker at SLU … Cousin of current Lions Blayne Delahoussaye and Markell Linzer.
Scelfo on Reno: “KK did a little bit of everything in high school, but we expect him to be a linebacker for us. He’s very athletic and plays physical.”
Jonathan Vaughn – RB – 5-10 – 175 – Meridian, Miss. – Meridian HS
Multi-sport athlete excelled in football, track and basketball at Meridian HS … Accounted for over 1,200 yards as a junior … Won Class 6A state championship in 200 meters with school-record time of 21.9 seconds in 2020.
Scelfo on Vaughn: “Jonathan is extremely explosive and can develop into a home run threat for us. He’s also an excellent student and we’re excited to add him to our program.”
