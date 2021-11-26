HAMMOND -- The main storyline heading into the FCS playoff opener between Southeastern Louisiana University and Florida A&M is pretty basic.
The Lions lead the nation in total offense, while the Rattlers lead the nation in total defense.
“Something’s got to give, right? I’m kind of excited about that,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said.
The game, which is the first meeting between the Lions (8-3) and Rattlers (9-2), will be carried on ESPN+ and broadcast in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM and online at www.kajun107.net.
Florida A&M is the first team from the SWAC to make the FCS playoffs since 1997, while the Lions are in the postseason for the fourth time in school history. The Lions’ last appearance was in 2019, when they advanced to the second round. SLU just missed a playoff berth during the spring season, and Scelfo is hoping the program’s previous postseason is experience works in the Lions’ favor heading into the game.
“The first time we went through it, there were a couple of things we said we were going to do differently, and that’s what we’re doing now,” Scelfo said of the Lions’ coaching staff. “We’re changing up the way kind of evaluating who these teams are and learning who they are. We didn’t, I guess, have that knowledge the first time because I had never been in the playoffs before. But I think our team is who are team is. We’re going to practice this week, and we’re going to trust that our practice is going to carry over to the game, and we’ve got to get that done. I think we’ve just got to make sure we do a better job of preparing our guys in practice this week.”
Southeastern is coming off a 45-42 loss to Nicholls in the River Bell Classic in which the Lions were outscored 17-0 in the third quarter, and Mateo Rengifo missed a 44-yard field goal that would have tied the game, turning the ball over to the Colonels with five seconds to play. A win would have given Southeastern at least a share of the Southland Conference championship. Instead, the Lions earned an at-large bid into the FCS playoff field, which was announced Sunday.
It’s another experience Scelfo is hoping helps the Lions at this point in the season.
“I don’t know if you get any more emotional than that game the other night,” Scelfo said. “You hope that they approach the game, and they’re just going to prepare and it’s methodical. You don’t want it to get too high. You don’t want to get too low. The weather’s going to be nice. Nothing’s going to be able to detract us from the focus on the field unless we allow that to take place.”
Southeastern enters the game averaging 48 points and 566.6 yards per game, both leading the nation, behind quarterback Cole Kelley, who was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award earlier this week.
Kelley, who won the Walter Payton Award in the spring, has thrown for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns, going 339-for-457 (74.2 percent), while rushing for a team-high 442 yards and 16 touchdowns. He leads the nation in total offense, passing yards, points responsible for and completion percentage.
Receiver Austin Mitchell (66 catches, 1,035 yards, nine touchdowns) was a first-team All-SLC selection, while tight end Nolan Givan (46-464, 5 TDs) also made the first team. Gage Larvadain (32-484, 5 TDs) was the league’s Freshman of the Year. Running back Taron Jones, who was a second-team All-SLC choice, is another offensive weapon for the Lions with 297 rushing yards and six TDs with 32 catches for 266 yards.
The SLU defense, which is led by a pair of first-team All-SLC selections in linebacker Alexis Ramos (71 tackles) and defensive back Zy Alexander (six interceptions), surrenders 32 points and 436.8 yards per game. Alexander’s interception total is ninth nationally, while the Lions are sixth in the nation with 16 picks as a team.
They’ll meet a Florida A&M offense averaging 29 points and 389.1 yards per game, helping the Rattlers to an eight-game win streak. Quarterback Rasean McKay (193-for-324, 2,219 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs) leads the Rattlers with Xavier Smith (55 626, 2 TDs) and Jah’Marae Sheread (50-536, 9 TDs) his leading receivers.
“He does a nice job,” Scelfo said of McKay. “Very effective with the football, throws it down the field. You can see his decision making is kind of where they’re at. They’re really good from the turnover standpoint. He’s only thrown six interceptions all year long. He’s taking care of the football. He makes good decisions with it.”
Additionally, Bishop Bonnett (934 yards, 5 TDs) and Terrell Jennings (516, 5 TDs) lead the Rattlers on the ground, while Scelfo said an experienced offensive line has also helped Florida A&M establish some consistency.
“Those guys are really good,” Scelfo said of the Rattlers’ running backs. “It’s like Thunder and Lightning. One’s a smaller, scatback type of guy that’s got about 900 yards. The other one’s a bigger, more physical player that’s got about 500 yards. Those guys are effective with what they do on offense.”
After giving up 292 yards rushing to Nicholls, with Collin Guggenheim picking up 266 with three touchdowns on 29 carries, Scelfo is expecting the Rattlers to focus on their ground game.
“I would take a look at that game, and go ‘man, run these plays’, because they worked pretty good Thursday night,” Scelfo said. “We can expect them to run the football and establish the run. That’s what I would think.”
Florida A&M is allowing 15.1 points and 257.5 yards per game to lead the nation, led by Markquese Bell, who paces the squad with 79 tackles, and Isaiah Land, the FCS leader with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Both are finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award.
Scelfo said the Lions’ preparation for Land will be similar to how the team dealt with McNeese State’s Isaiah Chambers.
“We’ve got to chip him,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to get extra guys on him. We’ve got to use a tight end sometimes, might be a running back, so we’ll have to get some people over there as far as changing protections without sacrificing what we want and the integrity of the route. He’s a guy that we’ve got to account for. We’ve got to know where he’s at, and we will.”
The Rattlers have 10 interceptions as a team, led by BJ Bohler and Javan Morgan with three each.
“When you play a lot of zone coverage, you keep the ball in front of you, so you have an opportunity to see it thrown most of the time so you can break on the ball,” Scelfo said. “They’re athletic, so that allows them to do that. When you play man coverage, most of the time, your back’s to the quarterback because you’re running with the receiver so you don’t see as much. They’re playing more zone coverage, and that’s allowing them to make some of those plays.”
After waiting to see if they’d make the playoff field, the Lions are in, and Scelfo said it’s up to the team to capitalize on the opportunity.
“You get in the playoffs, you never know when it’s going to end,” Scelfo said. “You play and you win, you keep playing. You lose, you go home, whereas the bowl (system), you just go play the game and then it’s over with. No matter what happens, the season’s over.
“It’s a neat system,” Scelfo continued. “When I experienced it a couple of years ago in 2019, that was fun beating Villanova here and then going on the road to Montana and then losing there but being able to experience that and go through that process. Now we’ll get a chance to do it again against Florida A&M here on Saturday.”
